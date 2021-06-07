Update 1.02 has arrived for Star Wars: Republic Commando and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Star Wars: Republic Commando is a squad-based FPS that originally came out for the PC and original Xbox platforms way back in 2005. The game featured the voice talent of Temuera Morrison with the story following a group of Clones during the Clone Wars era of Star Wars.

On April 6th, 2021, the game finally released on Nintendo and PlayStation consoles as it came out for the PS4 and Switch platforms. Today a new patch has been released for the newer versions of the game. The new patch number for the game is now 1.02.

Anyway, you can read the patch notes posted below from the PS4’s update history.

Star Wars: Republic Commando Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Fixed bug when controller’s buttons didn’t work after re-mapping.

Fixed rare crash during map loading.

Fixed rare crash after being downed in combat.

Fixed rare crash after issuing a command to the squad.

You can also read the patch notes for the first update too.

1.01 Patch Notes

Supported up to 4K rendering resolution on PlayStation 5.

Supported up to 1440p rendering resolution on PlayStation 4 Pro.

Optimized rendering shaders.

Improved audio quality.

Updated controller’s vibration settings.

Reduced controller’s dead zone size.

Minor bug fixes and quality of life changes.

Star Wars: Republic Commando is out now for the PC, Xbox, Switch and PS4 platforms.