Starfield Deception Leveling Guide | How to Convince Ships to Surrender

Deception is an advanced Social skill in Starfield that makes stronger ships surrender to you when making piracy commands. It can be beneficial when looting in space and avoiding space combat. If you want to level this valuable skill, you have come to the right place. Here is how you can make ships surrender in Starfield.

How to Convince Ships to Surrender for the Deception Skill in Starfield

Players can make ships surrender in Starfield by hailing a ship, selecting the piracy dialogue option, and completing the interaction. If you are successful during the piracy interaction, this will be applied toward your Deception skill and get you one step closer to reaching the next rank.

In order to make ships surrender in Starfield, it’s essential to know the best places to go. The absolute best places to find ships to surrender are orbits around major cities. In the space area right outside these planets, such as Jemison, Akila, etc, you will find a bunch of ships that you can hail and select piracy commands.

More specifically, you want to find ships that say “SSNN Sloop.” I had the best luck finding SSNN Sloop ships surrounding Akila in the Cheyenne Star System. You will also have a chance to have Freestar ships surrender, usually surrounding major cities.

Deception Leveling Requirements and Rewards

Reaching rank 4 for the Deception skill in Starfield requires players to make 35 ships surrender to piracy commands. You will earn a higher success rate for piracy against higher-ranked ships as you rank up. You will also have a better chance against contraband scans when smuggling contraband into a city. Check out all the requirements and rewards below.

Remember that it isn’t mandatory to hail ships orbiting major cities. You can find other ships far away in space that offer the piracy dialogue option for making them surrender.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023