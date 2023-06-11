Starfield Progression Explained: Abilities, Skill Trees, and Leveling

Image: Bethesda

We will delve into the intricacies of Starfield Progression based information obtained during Starfield Direct. Based on the presentation by Tim Lamb, Lead Producer, we gained deeper insight into Starfield’s various abilities, skill trees, and leveling mechanisms. The presentation sheds light on how to acquire skill points and rank up your abilities, as well as the availability of different skill trees. Furthermore, members of the Bethesda team shared their preferred builds using the aforementioned skills.

How Does Progression Work in Starfield?

Image: Bethesda

Bethesda took the skills, perks, and level systems from their previous games and built an all-new skill system that is their most in-depth system yet. Each time you level up, you gain a skill point, which can be used to unlock new skills or rank up existing skills.

Image: Bethesda

Skill ranks are unlocked by completing challenges that are associated with that skill. However, challenges become increasingly difficult as you reach higher ranks. There are a total of five skill trees, each tree with four total levels. The five skill trees are:

Physical

Social

Combat

Science

Tech

This means there are many skills for you to choose from, and the possibilities are endless. The flexibility gained from such in-depth systems allows you to play using whatever playstyle suits you best. However, to become a true master at your build, you must spend the time and effort, giving you lots to do through challenges.

Image: Bethesda

The Starfield Direct discussed some of the skills you can expect to unlock. One skill, Xenosociology, seemed intriguing as it allows you to mind-control aliens. Another skill, Boost Pack, allows you to fly around the map like your favorite bounty hunter from Star Wars. However, the one skill that I’m most excited about is Neurostrikes, as I tend to play melee builds in games like Fallout. What skills and build possibilities are you most excited about?

To see everything discussed about Starfield Progression Explained like abilities, skill trees, and leveling be sure to check out the video below.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023