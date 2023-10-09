Starfield Spacesuit Design Leveling Guide | Cheapest Mods to Craft

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You want to have the best suit possible to survive Starfield’s harsh environments and brutal combat sequences. This is where the Spacesuit Design skill comes in, where leveling it up allows you to craft superior spacesuits and helmets. This guide will cover the cheapest parts and fastest way to level Spacesuit design in Starfield.

What Are the Cheapest Mods to Craft for Spacesuit Design in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

First off, I recommend heading to the spacesuit workbench in the basement of The Lodge in New Atlantis, as this is easily accessible at any time in your playthrough. You can also use a workbench on your ship for this guide if you have one.

The cheapest mods to craft in Starfield are going to be the ones that require only one or two resources for each part. For example, you only need 1 Nickel and 1 Cosmetic for the Ballistic Shielding shown in the image attached. The available mods will differ for each player, depending on the amount of research they have done for Spacesuits.

Fast Way to Level Spacesuit Design in Starfield

To level Spacesuit Design fast in Starfield, you will want to find two mods that require a low amount of resources (like Ballistic Shielding and Energy Shielding, for example) and install each, switching off back and forth.

For example, install Ballistic Shielding for slot one mod and then Energy Shielding for slot two mod. Then go back and install Ballistic Shielding again. Repeat this process until you max out the Spacesuit Design skill.

Since the Spacesuit Design skill doesn’t require “unique” mods, it can be the same mod for the leveling process. Installing mod 1, then mod 2, and mod 1 again will slowly level you up until you reach rank 4.

This method is a fast way to do it, considering the mods you are installing require a low amount of resources. If you need more resources to complete the job, you can easily visit Jemison Mercantile or other vendors in major cities!

Spacesuit Design Leveling Requirements and Rewards

You need to craft 50 mods at a spacesuit workbench to reach rank 4 for the Spacesuit Design skill in Starfield. Below are all the requirements and rewards for leveling up Spacesuit Design.

Rank 1: You can craft improved spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods, and research additional mods at a Research Lab (Spend four skill points in the Science tree).

You can craft improved spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods, and research additional mods at a Research Lab (Spend four skill points in the Science tree). Rank 2: You can research and craft superior spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods (craft 5 spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods).

You can research and craft superior spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods (craft 5 spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods). Rank 3: You can research and craft cutting-edge spacesuits, helmets, and pack mods (Craft 15 spacesuits, helmets, and pack mods).

You can research and craft cutting-edge spacesuits, helmets, and pack mods (Craft 15 spacesuits, helmets, and pack mods). Rank 4: Construction of spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods occasionally doesn’t cost resources).

To summarize, find two mods that require only one or two resources, load up on those resources, and then install each, bouncing between the two. This is the fastest way to level Spacesuit Design in Starfield.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023