Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Gift List for All Characters

In the very beginning of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you meet Takakura who helps you run the farm and introduces you to everything and everyone in the game. All the people you meet are the people you’ll build relationships with as you play. An important piece to this game is finding out which one of the eight eligible marriage partners you want to marry within the first year of the game so you can continue. To build these relationships and grow friendships with the other characters you give gifts, but not everyone likes the same things. So, here’s a gift list for all characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Gift List For Eligible Partners

Cecilia

Egg

Flowers

Fruit

Meals

Vegetables

Gustafa

Even if you give Gustafa something off his list, he won’t accept it while he’s playing guitar.

Flowers

Meals

Milk

Gordy

You will need to catch Gordy when he doesn’t have his arms crossed for him to actually accept the gift you’re trying to give.

Artifacts

Coins

Eggs

Flowers

Fossils

Meals

Wool

Lumina

Eggs

Flowers

Molly

Coins

Flowers

Meals

Milk

Matthew

Eggs

Fruits

Meals

Milk

Vegetables

Nami

Fruit

Meals

Trick Blue Flower

Vegetables

Rock

Artifacts

Meals

Other Characters

Baddoch

Artifacts

Coins

Fish

Fruit

Carter

Eggs

Fish

Fruit

Milk

Vegetables

Wool

Chris

Eggs

Flowers

Fruit

Milk

Vegetables

Cole and Charlie

Artifacts

Coin

Flowers

Meals

Daryl

Artifacts

Coins

Eggs

Fish

Meals

Flora

Fruit

Meals

Milk

Vegetables

Wool

Gary

Fish

Fruit

Meals

Vegetables

Gavin

Coins

Fish

Hugh

Coins

Meals

Milk

Wool

Lou

Fruit

Milk

Wool

Mukumuku

Fish

Nina

Fish

Flowers

Meals

Vegetables

Pui

Eggs

Fish

Meals

Mushrooms

Vegetables

Wool

Romana

Flowers

Meals

Milk

Sebastian

Coins

Eggs

Fish

Flowers

Fruit

Meals

Milk

Vegetables

Sully

Milk

Takakura

Meals

Milk

Tei

Eggs

Fruit

Meals

Milk

Vegetables

Wool

Van

Coins

Eggs

Fruit

Vesta

Flowers

Milk

