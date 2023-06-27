Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Gift List for All Characters

In the very beginning of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you meet Takakura who helps you run the farm and introduces you to everything and everyone in the game. All the people you meet are the people you’ll build relationships with as you play. An important piece to this game is finding out which one of the eight eligible marriage partners you want to marry within the first year of the game so you can continue. To build these relationships and grow friendships with the other characters you give gifts, but not everyone likes the same things. So, here’s a gift list for all characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Gift List For Eligible Partners
Cecilia
- Egg
- Flowers
- Fruit
- Meals
- Vegetables
Gustafa
Even if you give Gustafa something off his list, he won’t accept it while he’s playing guitar.
- Flowers
- Meals
- Milk
Gordy
You will need to catch Gordy when he doesn’t have his arms crossed for him to actually accept the gift you’re trying to give.
- Artifacts
- Coins
- Eggs
- Flowers
- Fossils
- Meals
- Wool
Lumina
- Eggs
- Flowers
Molly
- Coins
- Flowers
- Meals
- Milk
Matthew
- Eggs
- Fruits
- Meals
- Milk
- Vegetables
Nami
- Fruit
- Meals
- Trick Blue Flower
- Vegetables
Rock
- Artifacts
- Meals
Other Characters
Baddoch
- Artifacts
- Coins
- Fish
- Fruit
Carter
- Eggs
- Fish
- Fruit
- Milk
- Vegetables
- Wool
Chris
- Eggs
- Flowers
- Fruit
- Milk
- Vegetables
Cole and Charlie
- Artifacts
- Coin
- Flowers
- Meals
Daryl
- Artifacts
- Coins
- Eggs
- Fish
- Meals
Flora
- Fruit
- Meals
- Milk
- Vegetables
- Wool
Gary
- Fish
- Fruit
- Meals
- Vegetables
Gavin
- Coins
- Fish
Hugh
- Coins
- Meals
- Milk
- Wool
Lou
- Fruit
- Milk
- Wool
Mukumuku
- Fish
Nina
- Fish
- Flowers
- Meals
- Vegetables
Pui
- Eggs
- Fish
- Meals
- Mushrooms
- Vegetables
- Wool
Romana
- Flowers
- Meals
- Milk
Sebastian
- Coins
- Eggs
- Fish
- Flowers
- Fruit
- Meals
- Milk
- Vegetables
Sully
- Milk
Takakura
- Meals
- Milk
Tei
- Eggs
- Fruit
- Meals
- Milk
- Vegetables
- Wool
Van
- Coins
- Eggs
- Fruit
Vesta
- Flowers
- Milk
- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023