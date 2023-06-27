Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Gift List for All Characters

You give some, you get some.

June 27th, 2023 by Alex Huebner
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the very beginning of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you meet Takakura who helps you run the farm and introduces you to everything and everyone in the game. All the people you meet are the people you’ll build relationships with as you play. An important piece to this game is finding out which one of the eight eligible marriage partners you want to marry within the first year of the game so you can continue. To build these relationships and grow friendships with the other characters you give gifts, but not everyone likes the same things. So, here’s a gift list for all characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Gift List For Eligible Partners

Cecilia

  • Egg
  • Flowers
  • Fruit
  • Meals
  • Vegetables

Gustafa

Even if you give Gustafa something off his list, he won’t accept it while he’s playing guitar.

  • Flowers
  • Meals
  • Milk

Gordy

You will need to catch Gordy when he doesn’t have his arms crossed for him to actually accept the gift you’re trying to give.

  • Artifacts
  • Coins
  • Eggs
  • Flowers
  • Fossils
  • Meals
  • Wool

Lumina

  • Eggs
  • Flowers

Molly

  • Coins
  • Flowers
  • Meals
  • Milk

Matthew

  • Eggs
  • Fruits
  • Meals
  • Milk
  • Vegetables

Nami

  • Fruit
  • Meals
  • Trick Blue Flower
  • Vegetables

Rock

  • Artifacts
  • Meals

Other Characters

Baddoch

  • Artifacts
  • Coins
  • Fish
  • Fruit

Carter

  • Eggs
  • Fish
  • Fruit
  • Milk
  • Vegetables
  • Wool

Chris

  • Eggs
  • Flowers
  • Fruit
  • Milk
  • Vegetables

Cole and Charlie

  • Artifacts
  • Coin
  • Flowers
  • Meals

Daryl

  • Artifacts
  • Coins
  • Eggs
  • Fish
  • Meals

Flora

  • Fruit
  • Meals
  • Milk
  • Vegetables
  • Wool

Gary

  • Fish
  • Fruit
  • Meals
  • Vegetables

Gavin

  • Coins
  • Fish

Hugh

  • Coins
  • Meals
  • Milk
  • Wool

Lou

  • Fruit
  • Milk
  • Wool

Mukumuku

  • Fish

Nina

  • Fish
  • Flowers
  • Meals
  • Vegetables

Pui

  • Eggs
  • Fish
  • Meals
  • Mushrooms
  • Vegetables
  • Wool

Romana

  • Flowers
  • Meals
  • Milk

Sebastian

  • Coins
  • Eggs
  • Fish
  • Flowers
  • Fruit
  • Meals
  • Milk
  • Vegetables

Sully

  • Milk

Takakura

  • Meals
  • Milk

Tei

  • Eggs
  • Fruit
  • Meals
  • Milk
  • Vegetables
  • Wool

Van

  • Coins
  • Eggs
  • Fruit

Vesta

  • Flowers
  • Milk

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Alex grew up with a controller in hand, enthralled with the other worlds games can take you to. Indie, horror, adventure, and cozy games are among her usual genres with The Legend Of Zelda, Little Nightmares, Don't Starve, and Animal Crossing making her list of favorite titles. In Fall 2014 she got her Bachelor's from Iowa State University in Advertising and has been writing since 2015. Eventually she found her happy place in tech and gaming in 2019 with titles across several sites including iMore, Android Central, IGN, Game Rant, and Windows Central.

More Stories by Alex Huebner

More on Attack of the Fanboy :