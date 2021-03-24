Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Get Gold Ingots

A lot of resources can be gathered in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, with Gold Ingots being one found early to mid game. As with other minerals, Ores are first needed in order to create some ingots, and in this case in particular, Gold Ores. Let’s see where you can find these.

How to get Gold Ingots in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Gold Ores can be found within the third mine you unlock in the game, by fixing the bridge north of your farm. In that mine or cave, whichever you prefer, you can find big rocks with gold veins running through them. That is the hint you need in order to understand that this boulder specifically, has some Gold Ores inside.

Take out your trusty hammer and start pounding those rocks. Before you even get into the third mine, there are a couple of them lying there, waiting for you. They provide a good starting amount of ores for you to gather, and for more you need to traverse through the mine and explore every nook and cranny. The number of ores you get from each rock to turn them into Gold Ingots, depends on your Mining level. The higher it is, the more ores you get, simple as that.

In order to create a single Gold Ingot in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town you need five Gold Ores. As long as you keep searching the third mine, you shouldn’t have any issue amassing large amounts of them, so keep grinding in there. The ores need to be taken to an Ingot Maker, which in results makes the Gold Ingots. The making of a single ingot takes about six in-game hours, so you have plenty of time to return to the mine and look for more.

And there you have all the information needed to start crafting some Gold Ingots. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.