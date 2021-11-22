Update 1.12 has arrived for Stranded Deep, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Stranded Deep has received lots of bug fixes and changes; after this patch, players should feel the game a lot better. Client crashes and unexpected disconnects were fixed in this update. Make sure to read all the patch notes, the fix you needed might be at the bottom of it. Here’s everything new with Stranded Deep update 1.12.

Stranded Deep Update 1.12 Patch Notes

PC Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed a game crash caused by a player destroying a ‘Raft Base’ while standing on it.

Fixed disconnects caused by the client joining games with the mismatching game version.

Fixed disconnects caused by client joining an in-progress game and receiving expired session messages.

Fixed disconnects caused by stored items being visible for clients to pick up after joining an in-progress game. Picking up these items could cause a disconnect.

Fixed game time desync while sleeping.

Fixed new day event not being raised caused by a floating precision error in sleeping sequence.

Fixed desyncs caused by the client owning skinned meat and leather.

Fixed desyncs that were caused by players being able to pick up objects while being skinned.

Fixed desyncs caused by host and client able to operate ‘Gyrocopter’ simultaneously.

Fixed clients getting stuck at ‘Joining Session’ prompt while connecting to host’s session after reconnecting the internet at ‘Join Game’ screen.

Fixed active session failing to be visible to the client in the ‘Join Game’ window when the client force quits the game before the host accepts the joining request.

Fixed client unable to see host’s session when reconnecting the internet after disconnecting it on loading screen while proceeding into the gameplay.

Fixed clients able to spam the host by sending multiple ‘Connection Request’ when the host declines the request in the gameplay.

Fixed spelling error in the ‘Connection Request’ prompt.

Fixed ‘Enter Code’ input field deselecting.

Fixed ‘-NL’ text showing after ‘Enter Code’ in the ‘Join Game’ sub-menu.

Fixed ‘Creative’ difficulty mode failing to apply for the client.

Fixed client saves failing to load in ‘Creative’ mode on re-joining sessions.

Fixed host and client can use a single set of resources to craft the same item.

Fixed client’s dropped items being duplicated into the backpack on re-joining the same session again after exiting.

Fixed host unable to access ‘Starting Crate’ or ‘Wooden Crate’ when the client disconnects from the network while accessing the crate.

Fixed ‘Not enough room in Inventory!’ notification and audio SFX when highlighting an item when backpack storage is full.

Fixed player able to level up ‘Cooking’ statistic while knocked out near a ‘Camp Fire’ when the other player is cooking meat.

Fixed ‘Smoker’ logic running twice resulting in faster smoking.

Fixed attached meat not following ‘Camp Fire’ as fuel depletes.

Fixed SFX when adding ‘Palm Fronds’ to ‘Camp Fire’.

Fixed ‘Fire Pit’ showing as an available resource while being used for a different crafting recipe.

Fixed player unable to craft placeable items from item ‘Piles’.

Fixed ‘Fire Torch’ missing crafting silhouette when placing.

Fixed ‘Light Hook’, not refunding materials when destroyed.

Fixed ‘Life Raft’ continuing to move when the player gets knocked out while operating it.

Fixed player sprint bar depleting when operating a ‘Life Raft’ while sprinting.

Fixed player able to operate ‘Life Raft’ on its side/vertical.

Fixed prompt to ride along in ‘Life Raft’ showing when a player is in the water.

Fixed ‘Container Shelves’ not attaching to rafts.

Fixed being able to place raft ‘Rudder’ in the opposite orientation.

Fixed player unable to interact with environmental objects when dragging the crude spear after impaling a coconut with it.

Fixed client seeing host clipping into the ground when host returns to the island after spending at least 1 minute underwater in ‘Creative’ mode.

Fixed player clipping with ‘Loom’ and ‘Gyrocopter’ models.

Fixed item disappearing when the player drops an item while climbing a tree.

Fixed ‘The Meg’ boss failing to attack when the player keeps moving in any direction during the boss fight.

Fixed player failing to kill the boss while a character is stuck in bleeding animation.

Fixed incorrect description of caught fish displayed when fishing.

Fixed redundant notification appearing when the player catches a fish on a large island.

Fixed player unable to kill ‘Grouper’ fishes.

Fixed host or client getting stuck in an inaccessible area when host stands close to the escape island’s shipwreck wall.

Fixed player able to store spoiled meat in aircraft station.

Fixed aircraft water station taking all servings from vessels when objective complete.

Fixed player’s head missing after initiating escape cut-scene and changing camera mode to ‘Third Person’ during the plane crash.

Fixed player able to access gameplay in the background of the ‘Go Home’ prompt when Player loads into the saved game using the ‘Go Home’ prompt.

Fixed missing SFX for hitting ‘Barrel/Buoy’ ball.

Fixed increased mouse sensitivity and other issues when a player loses network connection while crafting placing mode.

Fixed player characters moving at quick speed when ‘Move Vertical Axis’ and ‘Move Horizontal Axis’ functionality assigned to mouse controls.

Fixed control mapping of ‘Move Vertical Axis’ and ‘Move Horizontal Axis’ changing automatically when player proceeds into gameplay after applying the settings.

Fixed ‘Torch’ and ‘Switch Item’ key bindings overlapping.

Fixed ‘Boars’ not being included in Wildlife settings.

Fixed ‘Crabs’ not being included in Wildlife settings.

Fixed ‘Sea Urchin’ not being included in Wildlife settings.

Fixed long dialogue title texts overflowing/wrapping.

Fixed player able to save custom island with whitespace as a name.

Known Issues

The order of items stored in storage can be replicated out-of-sync when the client joins an in-progress game. E.g.: the client can see a Rock in their inventory and drop it, but a different item will be seen and dropped for the host. If you experience this issue, we recommend quitting and re-joining in the lobby for now.

Depending on the regional server load, sometimes joining an older session by code will not work.

Console Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed game saving when console suspended, causing multiple issues.

Fixed a game crash caused by player destroying a ‘Raft Base’ while standing on it.

Fixed disconnects caused by the client joining games with the mismatching game versions.

Fixed disconnects caused by client joining an in-progress game and receiving expired session messages.

Fixed disconnects caused by stored items being visible for clients to pick up after joining an in-progress game. Picking up these items could cause a disconnect.

Fixed game time desync while sleeping.

Fixed new day event not being raised caused by a floating precision error in sleeping sequence.

Fixed desyncs caused by the client owning skinned meat and leather.

Fixed desyncs that were caused by players being able to pick up objects while being skinned.

Fixed desyncs caused by host and client able to operate ‘Gyrocopter’ simultaneously.

Fixed client unable to see the hosted session after getting disconnected from active gameplay while host saves the game at a Shelter.

Fixed ‘Clay’ and ‘Leather’ flasks desyncing and causing client disconnects.

Fixed food and water draining quicker in multiplayer games.

Fixed SPF meter dropping faster after 2071 update.

Fixed SPF value remaining at “High” until nightfall.

Fixed host unable to access ‘Starting Crate’ or ‘Wooden Crate’ when a client disconnects from the network while accessing the crate.

Fixed client’s dropped items being duplicated into the backpack on re-joining the same session again after exiting.

Fixed durability of tools not displaying correctly after client reconnects.

Fixes to the host and client, now they can use a single set of resources to craft the same item.

Fixed ‘Light Hook’, not refunding materials when destroyed.

Fixed player able to level up ‘Cooking’ statistic while knocked out near a ‘Camp Fire’ when the other player is cooking meat.

Fixed ‘Fire Pit’ showing as an available resource while being used for a different crafting recipe.

Fixed ‘Life Raft’ continuing to move when a player gets knocked out while operating it.

Fixed players unable to sleep on rafts.

Fixed player character position when using the raft ‘Motor’.

Fixed camera flipping when looking down on a raft that is not on the water.

Fixed scenario where the player could stand up and get stuck in a shipwreck.

Fixed exaggerated raft physics.

Fixed host raft ‘Anchor’ showing as deployed for the client.

Fixed host or client getting stuck in an inaccessible area when host stands close to the escape island’s shipwreck wall.

Fixed different types of tools inflicting the same amount of damage while dismantling ‘Container Wall’

Fixed player unable to interact with environmental objects when dragging the crude spear after impaling a coconut with it.

Fixed ‘Watch’ light too bright making the text difficult to read.

Fixed ‘Not enough room in Inventory!’ notification and audio SFX when highlighting an item when backpack storage is full.

Fixed label maker notification; changed to clarify inability to use in multiplayer games.

Fixed incomplete cause-of-death message when killed by a small crab.

Fixed ‘-NL’ text showing after ‘Public’ and ‘Auto’ in the ‘Host Game’ sub-menu

Fixed ‘Boars’ not being included in Wildlife settings.

Fixed ‘Crabs’ not being included in Wildlife settings.

Fixed ‘Sea Urchin’ not being included in Wildlife settings.

Known Issues

The order of items stored in storage can be replicated out-of-sync when the client joins an in-progress game. E.g.: the client can see a Rock in their inventory and drop it, but a different item will be seen and dropped for the host. If you experience this issue, we recommend quitting and re-joining in the lobby for now.

Both the console and PC patch managed to tackle many bugs, increasing the quality of the game. Now players won’t have to worry as much about problems like missing SFX, unexpected crashes, incorrect notifications, and player disconnects. A couple of months ago, Stranded Deep added a co-op feature to the title, enabling thousands of players to survive together. Since that update, many players turned back to the game and are still enjoying their survival journey.

Stranded Deep is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Stranded Deep Twitter profile.