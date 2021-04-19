Street Fighter V Update 3.08 Patch Notes

Update 3.08 has arrived for Street Fighter V, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The main purpose of this new update is to add the new DLC character named Rose. Rose was first introduced in the Street Fighter Alpha games and was also a character in Street Fighter IV. Now she is finally available for you to play in Street Fighter V five years after its release.

If you want the character of Rose, she will cost you $5.99 to purchase, or you can attain her using 100,000 Fight Money. Some of her DLC clothes are also available for you to purchase for $3.99 each. The Character Pass and Premium Pass should have her included already if you got them instead.

She’s not the only thing added to this update because you also get the Marina of Fortune stage to go along with her. This is her own personal stage that look awesome.

If you have the game on PS4, the latest update is hefty at 28 GB. If you own the PC version of the game, the update is slightly smaller at 18 GB in size.

Street Fighter V is available now for the PC and PS4 platforms. While full patch notes have not been released yet, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as possible once more info comes our way.