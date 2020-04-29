Perhaps you want to replay your favorite stage or earn a better score in Streets of Rage 4, and you need a way to select the stage you want to replay? Well, you can do so with Stage Select, but you’ll need to put a little work in if you wish to unlock this mode.

Stage Select is unlocked after beating Streets of Rage 4’s story.

Pretty much everything in Streets of Rage 4 is locked behind completing the story first. If you wanna repeat a memorable stage, or improve your overall ranking then you’ll need to save Wood Oak City from the Y-twins first. This isn’t nearly as bad as it sounds. Streets of Rage 4 doesn’t give a rat’s ass whether you complete the story on Easy, Normal, or whatever. So long as you reach the end credits you’ll unlock Stage Select.

Once you have access to it you’ll be able to pick any stage to replay at any difficulty. You will even see your highest rank earned on that stage at the selected difficulty, and can even preview the global high scores. This is also a great place to farm up some points for your lifetime score, if you are aiming to acquire all the secret characters.