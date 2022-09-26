NHL 23 is fast approaching the goal line, with its imminent release only weeks away. Fans of the professional hockey sim will once again be able to hit the ice with their favorite players, as well as new features. Some of the new additions to the game include cross-platform/cross-play matchmaking, broader additions to the Hockey Ultimate Team feature including women’s team players, and more interactive crowds to celebrate the wins and taunt you in your losses. But itoenjoy momentous occasions such as a Stanley Cup celebration or pulling off a successful Hat Trick, you need players capable of holding onto the puck. Read on for our list of the Strongest Players in NHL 23!

Strongest Players in NHL 23

EA Sports has kindly provided information on the strongest players in NHL 23, although they have only listed them in order of their Overall Rating (OVR) so the Strength rating (STR) of each player might result in a different placement. But as it stands, if you use any of these players in your HUT lineup, you’ll be ready to fight for the puck, and hold fast against opponents looking to stop your team from breaking out and reaching their goal. Read below for our list, from highest to lowest OVR:

Player Team Position OVR Milan Lucic Calgary Flames Left Wing 93 Jamie Oleksiak Seattle Kraken Left Defense 93 Tom Wilson Washington Capitals Right Wing 93 Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals Left Wing 93 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning Left Defense 93 Ryan Reaves New York Rangers Right Wing 92 Zack Kassian Arizona Coyotes Right Wing 92 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers Center 92 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins Center 92 Roman Josi Nashville Predators Left Defense 92

Top 10 💪 #NHL23 Which 93 Strength player would you put at the top spot? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dJRVpKSZGW — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 20, 2022

With a robust lineup of strong players not even going below 90 in OVR, you can’t go wrong with any of these players. It’s not a coincidence, either, that most of the players on this list are offensive, as having enough Strength to hold onto the puck is fundamental for breaking through defensive lines and scoring your goals. Roman Josi, Evgeni Malkin, Leon Draisaitl, and Alex Ovechkin, among others in this list, rank among the best players in the NHL, and several have brought home the Stanley Cup, hockey’s greatest prize, over the years.

NHL 23 will release on October 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.