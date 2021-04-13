Subway Surfers Codes List (April 2021)

Subway Surfers is still dominating the field of its respective genre, and promo codes keep being thrown out there for the players to claim. A lot of codes were given for free in the past in various ways, with some of them still being active, hence why we present you this list of active promo codes for the month April, 2021. Let’s take a look below.

Promo Codes list for Subway Surfers – April 2021

Most of previous codes are now expired, but there is still a couple of them that can be used, in order to get some freebies. While these are not something game changing, they do affect your resource income. After all, they are free, so why not claiming them now that you can.

Active codes

eggstremecoins : Free 5000 coins. (Expires on April 14).

: Free 5000 coins. (Expires on April 14). springtime: Free 5 Keys and 5000 Coins.

Expired Codes

hoppyfriday

sybotv5million

luckyday2021

funkyfriday1

Insta50K

Facebook3M

instalove100k

ScareFriday3

singaporedollars

Diablo60

DiabloNow

mimimonday

HereKittyKitty

back2moscow

moscow6keys

RaveFriday1

HappyHolidays2020

How to claim Codes in Subway Surfers

In order to claim those codes in-game, the process is rather simple. Please follow the steps below:

Open the game.

Click on Settings, through the main Menu.

Choose the Unlock Codes option.

Type the code in the text box that will appear.

Click on the green check-mark button.

Enjoy!

Subway Surfers is available on Android and iOS. For more about the game, make sure to check the official app page.