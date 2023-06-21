Super Mario RPG Remake Release Date: When Does The Remake Come to Switch?

Image: Nintendo

After a 27-year long wait, Mallow, Geno, and everything else in Super Mario RPG returns in a brand-new remake. This new release of a well-known SNES classic will give Switch players a new taste of unique Mario storytelling that could otherwise only be found on the Switch Online Service. For those that have waited, it won’t be much longer before they can face off against the Smithy Gang once again. The release date of the Super Mario RPG remake is rapidly approaching.

What is the Super Mario RPG Remake Release Date?

As revealed in the game’s trailer during today’s Nintendo Direct, the Mario RPG remake is coming on November 11, 2023. This remake is more than just a simple visual overhaul, as new animations and gameplay mechanics have been confirmed so far. Familiar locales and enemies are still present, including notable Smithy Gang members and even minor foes like the Chained Kong. For all intents and purposes, this remake aims to be the definitive version of Super Mario RPG.

Notable differences shown in the trailer include some quality-of-life changes, including an indicator showing when to use timed hits. Minor graphical changes have been made to UI elements like damage numbers, which have a similar look to the numbers from the 3DS Mario & Luigi games. The bigger gameplay changes haven’t been touched upon yet, but they seem to include gauges and a “chain” system. Whatever the changes will amount to, they seem poised to bring more depth to the RPG’s turn-based system.

One other notable trait about this remake is the presence of Square Enix, as the original title was partially developed by its predecessor SquareSoft. It’s likely that their return has allowed classic characters like Geno, Mallow, and the Smithy Gang to come back without any major changes outside of simple model improvements. With the two companies collaborating, it’s possible that this remake could lead to the characters returning in other titles as well — but that’s a wish for another day. For now, it’s just one final 5-month stretch before the wait is finally over and Super Mario RPG reaches the spotlight once again!

