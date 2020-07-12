Sword Art Online as a series has always followed protagonist Kirito as he ends up in new virtual game worlds across each new story arc. This time around, Kirito finds things are very different in the new virtual “Underworld,” which is once again a large world for him to explore. Unlike many of the past games based on the franchise, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris takes advantage and offers players a much larger open world map instead of a more enclosed style as seen in the past. This also means that traveling around on the map could take a long time, but thankfully the game does offer fast travel and this guide will explain how you can use it.

How To Fast Travel

Fast Travel in Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is a two step process, where you have to first unlock the ability to fast travel to different areas. This isn’t just as simple as visiting a new area either, as there is one additional step.

Scattered throughout the “Underworld” are little spires as seen in the image above that will have a glowing essence around them when you first come upon them. This means that you now need to interact with it, which will then unlock that location as a fast travel point that you can access later.

The good news is that the game doesn’t limit you to just traveling from post to post, but rather lets you do it from most anywhere. Once you have some fast travel locations open and you want to fast travel, open up your map. Now make sure you go into the area you want to fast travel to and find the corresponding spot on your map. After you have found the spot, press the corresponding button listed and you will fast travel to that location.