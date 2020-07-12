Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is the latest of the games based on the Sword Art Online franchise, with players getting to take control of Kirito as he ends up in the mysterious “Underworld.” As a lengthy RPG, you absolutely do not want to lose you progress along the way at all. The good thing is that Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris has multiple save options to help you and this guide will break down the three of them and how they work.

How To Save

In today’s day and age of gaming, there are many different ways to handle saving your game. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris offers you three different options, which all work in tandem together with one another.

The first of these is a general auto save. You will notice this is happened when there is a little white box in the bottom left corner of the screen that says “Saving Data,” which you can see in the image above. This means you are never going to be too far from your last auto save, so you don’t have to worry about losing too much progress if something happens.

Similar to the auto saves, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris also has saves that occur at the start of each chapter. This is separate from the other auto save, with it overwriting another existing auto save if you happen to load it, so be careful.

Auto saves can be a bit of a problem sometimes as well though, as you may feel stuck and need to revert back to a prior save. For that reason, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris has manual saves that you can do in the game. These are done from the little black spires seen in the image above as well, which also function as fast travel spots. Activating these will allow you to interact with it and choose to manually save your game. You cannot interact with these when the game is already auto saving though.