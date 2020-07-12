The idea of Sword Art Online seems perfectly suited for a multiplayer online style, considering Kirito is typically inside MMORPGs. However, the previous releases were built around a single player setup, with even Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris seeming that way at first. The good news though is that the game actually does have multiplayer that lets you connect with other players and this guide will break down how you can unlock it.

How To Unlock Multiplayer

While Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris starts off as single player only, you will eventually get the ability to take the game online to play with friends or other random players. This won’t be available for awhile though. Instead, you must keep playing the game and finish all of Chapter 1. You might assume this won’t take much time at all, but the first chapter in this game can take you 15-20 hours.

Upon the conclusion of Chapter 1 and the start of Chapter 2, you will be informed that you not have access to the game’s multiplayer options. You may have already noticed these, as they were available in the pause menu. However, you could not do anything with them, as it would tell you that you did not have this unlocked quite yet.

The multiplayer in Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris lets you team up with up to three other live players to go off on your journey in the game. You have a few different options to choose from here as well.

The first choice is to search by quest, as you cannot match up with a quest that is further along than you are in the game. Next is to search your friends if you want to play with a friend specifically. Third is to search by Online ID, which you will need to know before hand to use this option. Lastly, you have the ability to do a quick match if you don’t have a specific person you are looking to play with.

Once you get your party, you are ready to go and able to explore the “Underworld” with your party of players.