Teamfight Tactics released last year as a spin-off of League of Legends that uses the assets and characters from the game and utilizes the Dota Auto Chess gameplay instead of the MOBA gameplay. Like with League of Legends, Riot Games is often updating the game and the latest patch for the game has arrived recently. The game introduced some changes to the in-game shop at the beginning of Fates, but now they are reverting those and making a number of other changes in the latest update. You can see the full patch notes for the new update below or visit the League of Legends website for more.
Teamfight Tactics Update 10.21 Patch Notes
Ranked Rewards
- If you placed Gold or higher in one of the Galaxies ranked stages you will receive Victorious Hauntling
- If you placed Gold or higher in both of the Galaxies Ranked stages you will also receive Triumphant Hauntling
- You will also receive an emote that represents your final rank in Galaxies’ second ranked stage.
Systems
- We changed the shop odds at the start of Fates in order to make rolling in the shop feel more diverse, valuable and fun (which it did!).
- Unfortunately, this change also had a few other side effects that we aren’t happy with. First, the frequency and ease of achieving 3-Star units (especially in combination with Chosen) was too high across the board. Just like the last patch, we really want to avoid needing to tune down 3-star power and excitement, so we’re targeting their frequency instead.
- Additionally, for players who really understood the new shop rule, it became optimal to purposely not buy or speculate on units outside of their current gameplan. This made interesting pivots no longer as viable an option and limited the broader gameplay experience.
-
- Removed the Fates change to the shop that prohibited unbought champions from repeating in consecutive shops.
- Modified the Chosen appearance rate to reduce some of the worst luck cases and streakiness.
- You are now guaranteed to see at least one Chosen by 2-2.
Traits
-
General Balance
- Context for Shades: We’re reducing their effective time being stealthed by changing how the shade trait triggers. The stealth will now take effect AFTER 3 attacks, instead of on the 3rd attack. Shades will now auto attack 3 times, and then after the third one lands they will stealth and do bonus damage on their 4th attack, overall this is a nerf to the trait.
- Adept Attack Speed Slow: 2/3/5sec ⇒ 2.5/4/7 sec
- Hunter Bonus Damage: 175% at all levels ⇒ 150/175/200/225%
- Moonlight (5) now exists: Stars up the lowest 2 champions.
- Mystic Magic Resist: 35/95/175 ⇒ 40/100/200
- Ninja AD and AP: 50/120 ⇒ 50/150
- Shades now gain the Stealth effect AFTER their 3rd attack instead of FOR the 3rd attack. Additionally, bonus damage now applies every 4th attack rather than every 3rd.
- Shade Bonus Damage: 100/325/650 ⇒ 125/400/750
- Vanguard (8) now exists.
- Vanguard Armor: 100/250/500 ⇒ 100/250/600/1500
-
Cultist
- We want to smooth out the Cultist power curve as currently the trait provides a large spike in one stage and then falls off significantly the following stage.
- Going forward, upgrading the Cultist units will help Galio scale into the next stage of the game, while maintaining the big spike that comes with playing 6 or 9 Cultists. This change also makes it so that playing 4 or 5 Cultists, while not optimal, is not totally and completely pointless.
- Each star level of your cultists will grant Galio +12% bonus Health and Attack Damage. For example, three 1-star Cultists will grant Galio +36% bonus HP and AD.
- Galio Base Health: 1600/3800/6666 ⇒ 1000/1750/2500
- Galio Base Attack Damage: 125/400/1000 ⇒ 80/180/400
-
Divine
- Rework: Upon attacking 6 times or dropping below 50% health, Divine units remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 66% reduced damage and dealing 50% bonus true damage for the duration of the ascension.
- 2 Divine: 4 seconds
- 4 Divine: 6 seconds
- 6 Divine: 9 seconds
- 8 Divine: 13 seconds
-
Fortune
- Fortune (3) average gold value- 0 Loss: 3g ⇒ 2.5g
- Fortune (3) average gold value- 1 Loss: 6.5g ⇒ 6g
- Fortune (3) average gold value- 2 Loss: 11.5g ⇒ 10.5g
- Fortune (3)- 4 Loss: Removed the 5 Cost drop possibility
- Fortune (6) average gold value: 10.25g ⇒ 11.65g
- Fortune (6) lowered the chances of a 5 cost drop.
Champions
-
Tier 1
- Diana Orbs: 4/5/6/10 ⇒ 4/5/6/9
- Elise Health Restore on Attack: 40/80/120 ⇒ 40/80/160
- Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage Bonus per Hex: 10% ⇒ 20%
-
Tier 2
- Aphelios’ turrets now stop firing when Aphelios is disabled
- Jarvan Dragon Strike Damage: 175/250/500 ⇒ 175/250/750
- Jax Starting/Total Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 60/110
- Teemo Sporecloud Dart Damage: 200/300/600 ⇒ 300/450/900
-
Tier 3
- Kennen Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 300/450/900 ⇒ 300/450/1350
- Veigar Spell Power gain on kill: 1/2/4 ⇒ 1/1/2
-
Tier 4
- Ahri Health: 650 ⇒ 600
- Ahri Spirit Bomb Damage: 500/800/4000 ⇒ 500/750/3000
- Jhin Fourth Shot Damage: 444/500/4444% ⇒ 444/500/1234%
- Riven Energy Slash Wave Damage: 300/450/1500 ⇒ 300/450/1350
- Talon TruestrikeDamage: 200/225/300% ⇒ 200/225/250%
-
Tier 5
- Azir Warlord’s Divide Damage: 200/350/2000 ⇒ 200/350/8888
- Kayn Reaping Slash Damage: 450/600/6666 ⇒ 400/600/6666
- Kayn Shadow Form damage buff: 75% ⇒ 50%
- Lillia Lilting Lullaby Sleep duration: 3.5/3.5/8 ⇒ 3/4/8 seconds
- Zilean Rewind Fate number of targets: 2/2/10 ⇒ 2/3/10
- Zilean Rewind Fate heal amount: 350/700/3000 ⇒ 350/500/3000
Items
- Chalice of Power Bonus Spell Power: 30 ⇒ 40
- Gargoyle Stoneplate Bonus Armor & MR per enemy: 12 ⇒ 15
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 250/300/375/500 ⇒ 350/450/600/800
- Luden’s Echo Now deals bonus damage to shielded or crowd-controlled enemies, similar to Statikk Shiv.
- Luden’s Echo Base Damage: 200 ⇒ 180
- Luden’s Echo Bonus Damage: 180
- Quicksilver Duration: 12 seconds ⇒ 10 seconds
- Statikk Shiv Damage: 85 ⇒ 75
- Statikk Shiv Bonus Damage: 85 ⇒ 175
- Statikk Shiv: Fixed a bug where the lightning chain could break if it encountered an untargetable (Stealth) unit
- Zeke’s Herald Bonus Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 40%
- ZZ’Rot Portal now taunts all nearby enemies at the start of combat to the wearer for 2 seconds
- ZZ’Rot Portal Construct Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 150
Bugs
- Fixed a typo in Fortune.
- Clarified Morellonomicon tooltip (item applies effect when the holder deals magic damage with their spell).
- Fixed an issue where the following units would show the wrong color on their spell’s tooltip when given Spell Power: Tahm Kench, Hecarim, Nunu, Azir, Kayn
- Pyke’s ability now hits slightly in front of him, allowing him to hit cornered units.
- Fixed a rare issue where strange Chosen could appear in the shop, but buying them would give you a 1* copy of a different unit
- Kayn no longer casts if there are no enemies in range he could hit
- Sett can no longer cast Showstopper on an enemy Sett who is out of combat due to The Boss
- Fixed some bugs with specific Fortune loot tables that were dropping a bit more than intended. Thanks LeDuck!
Mobile
- Condensed the scoreboard health bars on mobile.
