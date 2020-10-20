Teamfight Tactics released last year as a spin-off of League of Legends that uses the assets and characters from the game and utilizes the Dota Auto Chess gameplay instead of the MOBA gameplay. Like with League of Legends, Riot Games is often updating the game and the latest patch for the game has arrived recently. The game introduced some changes to the in-game shop at the beginning of Fates, but now they are reverting those and making a number of other changes in the latest update. You can see the full patch notes for the new update below or visit the League of Legends website for more.

Teamfight Tactics Update 10.21 Patch Notes

Ranked Rewards

If you placed Gold or higher in one of the Galaxies ranked stages you will receive Victorious Hauntling

If you placed Gold or higher in both of the Galaxies Ranked stages you will also receive Triumphant Hauntling

You will also receive an emote that represents your final rank in Galaxies’ second ranked stage.

Systems

We changed the shop odds at the start of Fates in order to make rolling in the shop feel more diverse, valuable and fun (which it did!).

Unfortunately, this change also had a few other side effects that we aren’t happy with. First, the frequency and ease of achieving 3-Star units (especially in combination with Chosen) was too high across the board. Just like the last patch, we really want to avoid needing to tune down 3-star power and excitement, so we’re targeting their frequency instead.

Additionally, for players who really understood the new shop rule, it became optimal to purposely not buy or speculate on units outside of their current gameplan. This made interesting pivots no longer as viable an option and limited the broader gameplay experience.

Removed the Fates change to the shop that prohibited unbought champions from repeating in consecutive shops. Modified the Chosen appearance rate to reduce some of the worst luck cases and streakiness. You are now guaranteed to see at least one Chosen by 2-2.



Traits

General Balance Context for Shades: We’re reducing their effective time being stealthed by changing how the shade trait triggers. The stealth will now take effect AFTER 3 attacks, instead of on the 3rd attack. Shades will now auto attack 3 times, and then after the third one lands they will stealth and do bonus damage on their 4th attack, overall this is a nerf to the trait. Adept Attack Speed Slow: 2/3/5sec ⇒ 2.5/4/7 sec Hunter Bonus Damage: 175% at all levels ⇒ 150/175/200/225% Moonlight (5) now exists: Stars up the lowest 2 champions. Mystic Magic Resist: 35/95/175 ⇒ 40/100/200 Ninja AD and AP: 50/120 ⇒ 50/150 Shades now gain the Stealth effect AFTER their 3rd attack instead of FOR the 3rd attack. Additionally, bonus damage now applies every 4th attack rather than every 3rd. Shade Bonus Damage: 100/325/650 ⇒ 125/400/750 Vanguard (8) now exists. Vanguard Armor: 100/250/500 ⇒ 100/250/600/1500

Cultist We want to smooth out the Cultist power curve as currently the trait provides a large spike in one stage and then falls off significantly the following stage. Going forward, upgrading the Cultist units will help Galio scale into the next stage of the game, while maintaining the big spike that comes with playing 6 or 9 Cultists. This change also makes it so that playing 4 or 5 Cultists, while not optimal, is not totally and completely pointless. Each star level of your cultists will grant Galio +12% bonus Health and Attack Damage. For example, three 1-star Cultists will grant Galio +36% bonus HP and AD. Galio Base Health: 1600/3800/6666 ⇒ 1000/1750/2500 Galio Base Attack Damage: 125/400/1000 ⇒ 80/180/400

Divine Rework: Upon attacking 6 times or dropping below 50% health, Divine units remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 66% reduced damage and dealing 50% bonus true damage for the duration of the ascension. 2 Divine: 4 seconds 4 Divine: 6 seconds 6 Divine: 9 seconds 8 Divine: 13 seconds

Fortune Fortune (3) average gold value- 0 Loss: 3g ⇒ 2.5g Fortune (3) average gold value- 1 Loss: 6.5g ⇒ 6g Fortune (3) average gold value- 2 Loss: 11.5g ⇒ 10.5g Fortune (3)- 4 Loss: Removed the 5 Cost drop possibility Fortune (6) average gold value: 10.25g ⇒ 11.65g Fortune (6) lowered the chances of a 5 cost drop.



Champions

Tier 1 Diana Orbs: 4/5/6/10 ⇒ 4/5/6/9 Elise Health Restore on Attack: 40/80/120 ⇒ 40/80/160 Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage Bonus per Hex: 10% ⇒ 20%

Tier 2 Aphelios’ turrets now stop firing when Aphelios is disabled Jarvan Dragon Strike Damage: 175/250/500 ⇒ 175/250/750 Jax Starting/Total Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 60/110 Teemo Sporecloud Dart Damage: 200/300/600 ⇒ 300/450/900

Tier 3 Kennen Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 300/450/900 ⇒ 300/450/1350 Veigar Spell Power gain on kill: 1/2/4 ⇒ 1/1/2

Tier 4 Ahri Health: 650 ⇒ 600 Ahri Spirit Bomb Damage: 500/800/4000 ⇒ 500/750/3000 Jhin Fourth Shot Damage: 444/500/4444% ⇒ 444/500/1234% Riven Energy Slash Wave Damage: 300/450/1500 ⇒ 300/450/1350 Talon TruestrikeDamage: 200/225/300% ⇒ 200/225/250%

Tier 5 Azir Warlord’s Divide Damage: 200/350/2000 ⇒ 200/350/8888 Kayn Reaping Slash Damage: 450/600/6666 ⇒ 400/600/6666 Kayn Shadow Form damage buff: 75% ⇒ 50% Lillia Lilting Lullaby Sleep duration: 3.5/3.5/8 ⇒ 3/4/8 seconds Zilean Rewind Fate number of targets: 2/2/10 ⇒ 2/3/10 Zilean Rewind Fate heal amount: 350/700/3000 ⇒ 350/500/3000



Items

Chalice of Power Bonus Spell Power: 30 ⇒ 40

Gargoyle Stoneplate Bonus Armor & MR per enemy: 12 ⇒ 15

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 250/300/375/500 ⇒ 350/450/600/800

Luden’s Echo Now deals bonus damage to shielded or crowd-controlled enemies, similar to Statikk Shiv.

Luden’s Echo Base Damage: 200 ⇒ 180

Luden’s Echo Bonus Damage: 180

Quicksilver Duration: 12 seconds ⇒ 10 seconds

Statikk Shiv Damage: 85 ⇒ 75

Statikk Shiv Bonus Damage: 85 ⇒ 175

Statikk Shiv: Fixed a bug where the lightning chain could break if it encountered an untargetable (Stealth) unit

Zeke’s Herald Bonus Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 40%

ZZ’Rot Portal now taunts all nearby enemies at the start of combat to the wearer for 2 seconds

ZZ’Rot Portal Construct Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 150

Bugs

Fixed a typo in Fortune.

Clarified Morellonomicon tooltip (item applies effect when the holder deals magic damage with their spell).

Fixed an issue where the following units would show the wrong color on their spell’s tooltip when given Spell Power: Tahm Kench, Hecarim, Nunu, Azir, Kayn

Pyke’s ability now hits slightly in front of him, allowing him to hit cornered units.

Fixed a rare issue where strange Chosen could appear in the shop, but buying them would give you a 1* copy of a different unit

Kayn no longer casts if there are no enemies in range he could hit

Sett can no longer cast Showstopper on an enemy Sett who is out of combat due to The Boss

Fixed some bugs with specific Fortune loot tables that were dropping a bit more than intended. Thanks LeDuck!

Mobile