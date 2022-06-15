Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge – Start With Story Mode or Arcade Mode

As you make your way through Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, you’ll have the choice to play the game in one of two different ways, either through the Story Mode, or the Arcade Mode. While there are not a lot of differences, there are enough to make sure that players know which mode is right for them.

Below, you’ll find all of the major differences between the two modes, so make sure that you’re ready to kick some shell before you dive in! Here are the main differences between Story and Arcade mode!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Story Mode

As you make your way through the story in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, you’ll be able to take care of some extra business. When you are in story mode, you’ll be able to mess around with these:

Earning Upgrades for your favorite Character

Finding objects to complete challenges

Find NPC characters to complete quests for

Replay your favorite levels alone or with friends

Unlockable character at the end

Unlimited Lives

However, if you’re looking to get right into the action, and be as powerful as possible right off of the bat, you may want to give Arcade mode a spin.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Arcade Mode

If you want to get into the action, but still see some story beats, you’ll be able to jump right into the Arcade Mode, where you’ll be able to partake in the following:

Fully powered characters from the start

No collectibles to find

Straight shot from start to finish, no leaving and coming back

Limited lives

You’ll need to make sure that you’re prepared to take on the arcade mode, because as we mentioned, once you start, you’ll need to play it through to the finish. You’ll be able to pause the game, thankfully, but you cannot exit the title and come back into it to finish it off later, whereas you can in the Story Mode.

If you’re looking to get straight into the action, Arcade Mode is going to be your best choice. If you want to savor the flavor that the game has to offer, and get more involved, Story Mode will be the best to start with. Either option you choose, you’ll be able to have all of your friends join in to make your life easier, and as long as they know how to utilize Radical Mode and the Rising Attack, you should be safe to clear the game with ease.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is available June 16th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.