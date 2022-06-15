Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge – What Are The Pizza Powerups

As you make your way through the beautifully designed levels in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, you’ll occasionally come across a spare pizza on the ground. However, there are three different types, all with their own unique benefits that you may want to know about.

But, what do they all do, and where do you normally find them? Let’s take a look into what these boxes of ooey-gooey goodness contain, and how they can help you out in your time of need!

Pizza Power in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

When going through any of the levels in the game, you’ll be able to come across Pizza Boxes inside of the destructible elements of the game. Be it a box, a rock, or anything in between, make sure that you’re taking the time to smack anything you come across for a chance to get some great powerups.

There are three main pizza types that you can find, a White Box, Blue Box, and Rainbow Box. All of them offer unique abilities, or even extra points that you can use to level up your turtle a bit faster. The White Box pizza will allow you to heal up, taking you from the final bar back up to the top. You’ll come across a Blue Box that will give you a special area attack, causing your character to spin wildly with their weapon for about 10 seconds, allowing you to wipe out anyone on the screen. The final, and rarest to find, is the Rainbow Box, which gives you unlimited Ninja Power for 10 seconds, allowing you to unleash your special attacks non-stop to make quick work of your foes.

These pizzas do also come with a points bonus, so you and your friends can start to level up your turtles through the story mode, and make it easier to get your hands on Radical Mode. Make sure that you’re at full health before facing off against any of the bosses in the game, especially if you want to make it to the end and unlock the final character!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is available June 16th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.