Update 4.20 has arrived for Tekken 7, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This is a new patch that should now be available for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of Tekken 7. The patch is nearly 3 GB in size for PC and it’s under 500 MB on PS4. The patch is mandatory for you to download if you want to play online.

One of the cooler things of the new update is that it adds new cosmetic items for the characters to wear. There have also been many character balances.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Tekken 7 Update 4.20 Patch Notes

Fixed some character’s skill performance PS4® Xbox One STEAM®

Please see the update below for details. Also, please see here for the details of past skill adjustments .

* Due to the correction of the character’s skill performance, replays saved in the previous version can no longer be played.

Add customized items PS4® Xbox One STEAM®

“Season 4 Hairstyle Set” and “Season 4 Fluffy Set” have been added.

After applying the update, when you start the game, the corresponding item will be released.

ARENA Stage Recovery PS4® Xbox One STEAM®

The design of the ARENA stage, which had been renewed to commemorate the PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary, has been restored to its original state.

* BGM for PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary can still be used in JUKEBOX PS4®

ONLINE enhancements PS4®

Added support for “PS4® Tournaments”.

Improved overall game stability PS4® Xbox One STEAM®

Some bugs in the system part have been fixed.

For more details on this update, you can visit the official website. You can also visit Michael Murray’s Twitter for all the character balances.

Tekken 7 is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.