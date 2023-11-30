Tevi PlayStation and Xbox Console Release Date Window

Image: CreSpirit

If you’re looking forward to playing Tevi on your home platform, some of you might have to wait longer than others. While it’s available on PC and Nintendo Switch, players on PlayStation or Xbox might wonder when Tevi will release on their home console.

When Does Tevi Release on PlayStation and Xbox Consoles?

Tevi is planned for a 2024 release on PlayStation 4 and 5 as well as Xbox Series X|S. The publishers recently confirmed that there won’t be an Xbox One release, and the developers have not shied away from confirming the game is coming soon to all consoles.

With the game getting a strong reception for its niche appeal, addictive gameplay, fun boss battles, and killer music, it’s no surprise that players will want to jump in.

Will Tevi Release on PlayStation 5?

Tevi’s confirmation of coming to PlayStation consoles effectively guarantees a PS5 release, and it’ll be a great niche title to enjoy in 2024.

Will Tevi Release on PlayStation 4?

Given the game’s low graphical requirements, it’s no surprise that the PlayStation 4 is among the consoles to receive a port in 2024.

Will Tevi Release on Xbox Series X|S?

This is the safest bet for Xbox players, whether on the Series X powerhouse or the digital haven that is the Series S. You’ll be able to play Tevi on Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2024. As this is a niche Metroidvania, it would also make a highly suitable gem if it were added to the Xbox Game Pass service.

For players wanting to hop in right now, Tevi is available on Steam and the Nintendo Switch as of November 30, 2023.