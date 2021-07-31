The Ascent: How to Beat Megarachnoid

Megarachnoid is the first major boss that you will have trouble with in The Ascent. No jokes here, this giant mechanoid spider is a real tough nut to crack, especially if you get into the fight without being prepared as you should. It has flamethrowers, machine-guns, rockets and of course, spiderling minions. On top of all that, the fight itself takes place in a quite remote area, which makes it hard to go back to the main city and prepare accordingly if needed. For all that, this is one boss fight you will remember in The Ascent, so let’s see how you can deal with it, the easy way.

How to beat the Megarachnoid in The Ascent

First things first, we need to mention a generic fact. Every mechanoid and robotic enemy in The Ascent is vulnerable to energy weapons. You may have not noticed any difference up to this point, but there are multiple types of enemies and mechanoids are just one of them. Shooting your regular impact weapon won’t do much to them, but hitting them with an energy weapon will do considerably more damage, ending fights in meres seconds. While the Megarachnoid fight won’t last just for a couple of seconds, using Energy weapons is crucial as it cuts down the time spent in this battle by a lot.

Additionally, the giant spider is not the only thing you need to worry about, since the spiderlings it spawns are a big hindrance as well. The spider throws eggs around the place, and if not handled fast they spawn small, mechanoid baby-spiders. These can swarm you in a very fast manner, so energy weapons will do short work with them, hence why they are so important.

The tactics for this fight are simple. Keep rolling to avoid the AoE attacks Megarachnoid throws at you, and focus on killing spiderlings when they spawn. Shoot at Megarachnoid any time you are not doing any of this, and you should be good to go. With that said, your choice of weapons matter a lot in this fight, and two are heavily recommended. The E77 Superior and ER Chrome Puncher.

The first is an energy assault rifle that you may happen to find as you battle robotic enemies in the area where Megarachnoid is, and is superb for handling the little spiderlings. The latter is an energy rifle, which should be your main focus, as it can be bought from the vendor in Cluster 13, before you go into this location where you fight the giant spider. This means that you can grab it and upgrade it right away, which is also suggested, to make things extremely easy when you reach the boss fight. Upgrading it to Mk.4 should be enough to really trivialize the fight, and since it’s a rifle that can be used for every instance until you find a stronger one, it can most likely end up being your main weapon for a while. Therefore, don’t worry about investing some materials to it as it’s more than worth it.

And there you have it, all that you need to know about the Megarachnoid fight. Equip your strongest energy weapons, kill baby spiders and DPS down the big baddy, while you avoid its telegraphed attacks. Destroy it, and follow the path ahead to grab the unique Augmentation which lets you spawn spiders for yourself, leaning towards a ‘summoner’-like build.

The Ascent is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2021