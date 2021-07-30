The Ascent: How to Complete the Double Charge Quest

From the many side-missions you will handle in The Ascent, the Double Charge is one of the early ones that you will be scratching your head about. While the instructions as to what to do are clear, kill ten enemies using stasis overcharge, the actual question is what exactly is that and how to do it. There is a ton of stuff that The Ascent doesn’t straightforwardly explain to the player, and this is yet another one of those exactly. Let’s take a look below.

How to achieve stasis overcharge and complete the Double Charge side-mission in The Ascent

One part of this mission is simple enough, kill ten enemies. That is any enemy you find, which makes things really easy for us, as there are humanoids and Ferals all over the place, that you can find and kill. With that said, next comes the part where you need to utilize the stasis overcharge effect on them, in order to complete the quest successfully.

To do so, you need to to place those enemies in the stasis status effect, which can be done the earliest by using tactical equipment that you can buy from the Cyber Vendor in Cluster 13, called Stasis Drone. Enemies that are put in stasis, receive more damage from any source and halts their movement completely. If you deal enough damage to them, they will overcharge, hence the term Stasis Overcharge. This makes them explode in the process, and each kill that is done this way, counts further to your side-mission progress.

The Stasis Drone costs 22.000 Ucred, which may seem a lot, but as you can see from the quest itself, the side-mission is recommended for characters that are level 7 and above. By that point, you will already have amassed that amount, making it an easy task to buy the drone. If you don’t want to go that way, then just keep playing the game until you loot any kind of equipment that can cause the stasis effect, and proceed by completing the mission then.

The Ascent is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

