Update 2 has arrived for The Ascent and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Depending on when you read these patch notes the patch may be currently in deployment for the Windows 10 and Xbox console versions of the game. Currently the patch is live on Steam and below you will find all of the fixes to the game noted below.

Update 2 for The Ascent fixes a number of different things from PC performance on Steam and Windows to Stability and Gameplay fixes across all platforms the game is currently available. Including issues that some players were encountering when trying to unlock certain achievements for The Ascent.

You can read the full patch notes below:

The Ascent Update 2 Patch Notes August 27th, 2021

This patch is currently in deployment for Windows 10 and Xbox consoles. Thank you for your patience.

Performance (PC Steam & Win10)

DX12 is now the default for Windows Store Players.

DX11 is now supported for Windows Store.

Improvements made to reduce stuttering and hitching, for DX11 and DX12, more work will continue here for future updates.

Ray Tracing is set to default ‘off’ on all platforms

Improved Hot Joining loading times on Steam & XB Family devices, more work will continue here for future updates

Stability (all platforms)

Fixed a number of crashes in Single Player and Coop

Save Progress (all platforms)

Fixed an issue where Weapon Skins could be lost

Fixed an issue where Character Shirts could be lost

Fixed an issue where Gear could be lost

Fixed an issue where Clients items could be unequipped when a Host disconnects inside a tier elevator

Fixed an issue where Clients could lose their save progress when fast travelling in certain circumstances

Gameplay (all platforms)

Fixed the issue where sometimes a FullChrome wouldn’t spawn in ‘Mutual Dependencies’ (Mission 2)

Fixed an issue where ‘Sell All Duplicates’ worked incorrectly

Changed the frequency of Kira lines when civilians are killed (will now trigger less often)

Achievements (all platforms)

Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Added Extras’

Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Aficionado’

Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Helping Hand’

Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Win’

Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Fair Trade’

Translation (all platforms)

Minor bug fixes in other languages

Please note that we are still working on improving the quality of the translation in all languages

Other Fixes (all platforms)

Multiple reported minor collision issues have been fixed

The patch notes above are from the game’s official development page. The Ascent is currently available on Steam, Xbox Consoles, and Windows 10 and is currently available via Xbox Game Pass.