The Best COD Username Ideas – Funny and Cool Call of Duty Usernames

Image: Activision

One of the most popular first-person shooters, Call of Duty (COD) has been around since 2003. The game has seen many iterations and spin-offs over the years, but its core gameplay remains the same: two teams face off against each other in a battle to the death.

Another way to personalize your gaming experience is to choose a username that is both clever and funny. If you’re looking for some inspiration for the best COD username, we’ve got you covered with these funny and cool ideas.

Funny Call of Duty Usernames

Noob-Killa

I-Pwn-Noobs

Noob Tubers

Silent but Deadly

Run-n-Gunner

The Jugger-Nogger

Napoleon Dynamite

Butter_Knife

Wet_Noodle

Boom_Headshot

Cool Call of Duty Usernames

Headshot_King

Highrise

TheDestroyer

TheTyrant

ThePunisher

Dirty Grenadier

CãrnageEpidemic

Death Dealer

SOUL Killer

Sniperzz

How to Change Your COD Username

There are many COD games available in the market today. The two major platforms are mobile and PC. Below are the ways to change your username on these devices.

On PC

Image: Activision

For COD games like Warzone and Modern Warfare, you can change your username through your Activision account. Just log in to the official website and go to Options > Accounts. Find the Change Display Name option to change and confirm your new username. You can change your username through Activision every six months for free.

On Mobile

Image: Activision

If you’re playing Call of Duty: Mobile on an iOS or Android device, the process for changing your username is a little different. First, you have to pay to change your name. You can do this by opening the in-game store and buying the Rename Card.

Once you’ve done that, just click on the newly bought item and enter the new name you want.

Tips When Choosing the Best COD Username

Don’t Use Your Real Name

Never use your full name to identify yourself online. This is for your own safety, as well as to keep your identity private. If you want to personalize your username, stick to using your first name and add some cool characters or numbers after it.

Find One That Reflects Your Personality

When thinking of the best COD username, consider something that would reflect your personality. If you’re funny, try to be humorous with your username. If you’re cool and collected, go for something that represents that. You want people playing with you online to get an idea of who you are just by looking at your username.

You can even use puns on your first name to come up with a funny or cool username. This way, people will already have an idea of your personality before they even start playing with you.

Keep It Short

Keep your username at a maximum of 12 characters. This will make it easier for your friends to find you on their friends list if they want to play with you.

Stay Wholesome

You can actually get reported for having an offensive name. As such, stay away from using any racial or sexual slurs in your username. You might think it’s funny, but someone else might not and could get you into trouble.

Stick to something simple and inoffensive. This will make it more likely that people will want to play with you online. Moreover, you don’t want to be targeted for trash-talking and bullying, nor should you want to be the offensive person in the room.

Consider a Random Name Generator

You can find plenty of random name generators online that can help you come up with the best COD username. Simply enter some keywords related to what you’re looking for, and the generator will spit out a bunch of possible options.