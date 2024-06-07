After spending some time understanding the battle system of The Land Beneath Us, I’ve managed to develop an overkill build to become an undying soul collector. If you’re looking for a build that will make you overpowered, here’s the best Overkill build in The Land Beneath Us.

Recommended Videos

The Best Build in The Land Beneath Us

All the following weapons work with the best Overkill build in The Land Beneath Us, but I recommend you to try your best to get at least one with a healing property.

Weapons

Weapon Attack Description Overkill Effect Longinus Hits all enemies within 2 tiles Heals 3 HP Death Scythe Hits all enemies in a width of 3 tiles Roundslash deals 6 damage, then heals 2 per enemy hit Lance of Nicleation Hits all enemies within 2 tiles; Assault: Beam deals 1 critical DMG to a random enemy (+1 per stack) Gain 1 stack Overkill Spear Hits all enemies within 2 tiles The next attack deals 17 DMG instead Bloody Edge Hits an enemy 1 tile away Gain 1 stack; each 20 stacks adds +2 DMG to the weapon Overkill Blade Hits an enemy 1 tile away Heals 3 HP Overkill Pistol Fires a shot 3 tiles away Shoots a beam that deals 9 DMG to all enemies within 4 tiles

You need at least Fork and Dish for this build to really come online. Try your best to visit event rooms to upgrade your Relics since this is what really makes this build come online.

Relics

Relic Base Effect Enhanced Effect Fork When activating Overkill, you have a 25% chance to apply 1 Shield to self The chance of applying shield increases to 50% Guard Up On starting a room, apply 1 Shield to self The first damage taken in a room will heal you instead Dish When activating Overkill, activate Overkill once again When you activate Overkill, activate Overkill from all weapons

The core idea of this build is to use at least one weapon that heals you when you trigger Overkill and to utilize only weapons with the Overkill property. A weapon’s Overkill is triggered every time you defeat an enemy with that weapon. However, the most crucial part of the build is the relics that make Overkill truly overpowered.

Dish : Activates the Overkill effect twice.

: Activates the Overkill effect twice. Fork: Adds 1 Shield to Sven every time Overkill is triggered.

Screenshot by Attack of the Fanboy

The rest is flexible, but I recommend Guard Up since it always adds a shield when starting a room and can heal you when you take damage if enhanced. Shield is a cumulative resource that can stack up to 10. When you have Shield and are hit by an attack, you lose 1 Shield instead of taking damage.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy