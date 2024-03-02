Are you struggling to defeat the best card game players in Nibelheim and the Golden Saucer? Then you probably need the best Queen’s Blood deck in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The Best Queen’s Blood Cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Recommended Videos

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The strategy behind this deck is pretty simple. You must make sure that you will win at least one lane, and that lane is the one where you place your Chocobo Jockey. The rest of the cards are here to help you to make that happen.

Titan is a strong opener that allows you to guarantee a spot for Dio. Dio and Space Ranger are there to help you come back from lanes where the enemy has an upper hand or to assure you that you’ll win the lane where Chocobo Jockey is located.

This strategy is often enough to make you win the game by winning a single lane. However, if things start going south, you can always count on Griffon and Grandhorn to shake things up and surprise your opponent. As soon as I got these cards, I used this deck up to the end of the game.

Cactuar: This card raises the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 3 while this card is in play.

This card raises the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 3 while this card is in play. Crystalline Crab (2): This card raises the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 2 while this card is in play. Grab two of these.

This card raises the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 2 while this card is in play. Grab two of these. Spearhawk: This card raises the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 2 while this card is in play.

This card raises the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 2 while this card is in play. Amphidex: This card costs 1 to be placed and has a power of 1. The first time this card is enhanced, it raises its own power.

This card costs 1 to be placed and has a power of 1. The first time this card is enhanced, it raises its own power. Space Ranger: Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced or enfeebled allied and enemy cards.

Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced or enfeebled allied and enemy cards. Zemzelett: This card has a cost of 2 and a power of 4. It raises power by 2 for each enfeebled enemy card.

This card has a cost of 2 and a power of 4. It raises power by 2 for each enfeebled enemy card. Titan: This card costs 2 and has a power of 5. When played, it raises position ranks by 2.

This card costs 2 and has a power of 5. When played, it raises position ranks by 2. Chocobo Jockey: If you win a lane where this card is placed, increase the points you gain from that lane by 10.

If you win a lane where this card is placed, increase the points you gain from that lane by 10. Dio: Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced allied and enemy card.

Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced allied and enemy card. Grandhorn: This card has a cost of 0 and a power of 3. It destroys an allied card and replaces it.

This card has a cost of 0 and a power of 3. It destroys an allied card and replaces it. Griffon: This card has a cost of 0 and a power of 1. It destroys an allied card and replaces it. It also adds the power of the destroyed card to an allied card on the affected tile.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2024