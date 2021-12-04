Update 1.7.7 has arrived for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings more than just fixes, the patch also performed some tweaks and changes to the game’s health and armor values of some items, so if after a couple of matches you feel like the game is different don’t be worried. Here’s everything new with The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth update 1.7.7.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Update 1.7.7 Patch Notes

Gameplay changes

Added more new room layouts.

Tainted Cain can now pick up items normally in the Genesis room.

Strawman, Found Soul, Soul of the Forgotten, and Soul of Jacob and Esau now always match their speed to their owner’s.

Reduced the cooldown of Yuck Heart to 4 (from 6).

Technology 2 now works with any familiar that replicates the player’s attack (i.e. Incubus).

Isaac’s Heart now grants its effects to Tainted Forgotten’s soul instead of Tainted Forgotten himself.

Ipecac + Hemoptysis no longer deals damage to players.

Wiggle Worm’s tears up now scale with trinket multipliers.

Hook Worm, Ring Worm, and Ouroboros Worm now grant tears up similarly to Wiggle Worm.

The D1 no longer creates exact copies of pickups (i.e. duplicating a card may spawn a different card).

Echo Chamber now only copies the last 3 cards/pills used.

C Section + Technology shots now only have a luck-based chance to replicate themselves when combined with Explosivo, Sinus Infection, or Mucormycosis to prevent infinite loops.

Tainted Moles can no longer be champions.

Increased the armor strength of Tainted Round Worm to 30 (from 12).

Reduced the health of Tainted Mulligan to 100 (from 120).

Reduced the health of Flesh Death Head to 30 (from 50).

Added Dead Tooth and Monstro’s Tooth to Bumbino’s special drop pool.

The creep pool spawned by Free Lemonade now deals more damage and lasts twice as long.

Updated the sprite of Magic Fingers.

Updated a few item qualities.

Updated localization files.

Fixes

Fixed Tainted Lazarus’ hologram taking damage from the lava in the Beast fight.

Fixed Tainted Lazarus’ hologram being affected by poison clouds and Dogma’s Godhead shots.

Fixed Tainted Lazarus not being able to shoot after flipping while Dark Arts are active.

Fixed Tainted Keeper still getting fewer coins than intended in from killing enemies in Greed mode if he left the starting room at any point during the current floor.

Fixed Tainted Forgotten not being able to throw his body if blindfolded with a charged attack (such as Chocolate Milk or Cursed Eye).

Fixed a crash caused by recalling clots as Tainted Eve while moving between rooms.

Fixed a crash caused by using Hemoptysis right as the effects of Berserk end.

Fixed a crash caused by Lil Portal picking up a heart that spawned as part of a devil room.

Fixed secret shops and angel shops not generating in the Red Redemption challenge, crashing the game if entered.

Fixed Eden’s Blessing applies to newly created players during the current run (such as Strawman or Tainted Lazarus’ hologram).

Fixed Temporary Tattoo, Old Capacitor, Nuh Uh!, Crystal Key, and Karma appearing in Greed mode.

Fixed C Section, Mom’s Knife, Brimstone, and Monstro’s Lung not working at 30 tear rate or above.

Fixed Cursed Eye not working at 60 tear rate or above.

Fixed Neptunus + Chocolate Milk not firing any tears at 30 tear rate or above.

Fixed red chests in the Genesis room still teleporting the player to the Devil room.

Fixed the aura of Censer and Succubus not rendering correctly when held by Tainted Lazarus’ hologram.

Fixed Lost Soul taking damage from lasers fired by friendly enemies.

Fixed the Visage getting stuck in its first phase if the chain is broken by Uranus or Freezer Baby.

Fixed the Boomerang being able to push stalactites around in the Beast fight.

Fixed bouncy lasers from the pink champion version of the Haunt have a flickering effect.

Fixed the Duke of Flies setting off explosive gas when summoning flies.

Fixed BFFs not affecting Finger.

Fixed Tainted Lazarus’ inactive form spawning its familiars if the key pieces or knife pieces are consumed while shared between the two.

Fixed Tainted Lazarus sometimes causing a crash when flipping with the Mom transformation.

Fixed flipped items sometimes not granting health or consumables.

Fixed bosses take less damage when non-co-op players are present (such as Strawman, Found Soul, Soul of the Forgotten, and Soul of Jacob and Esau) or when playing as Tainted Forgotten.

Fixed Lemegeton causing a crash if any non-orbiting wisps are present (such as How To Jump).

Fixed Tainted Forgotten getting two copies of the Dogma item when entering the Beast fight.

Fixed freezing the Bony spawned by the Forsaken preventing it from reappearing and doing its Brimstone attack.

Fixed the Stairway spawning in an inaccessible position in some Greed mode starting room layouts.

Fixed familiars not storing their RNG seed properly when saved and restored (this could cause bag familiars to keep dropping the same reward as Tainted Lazarus).

Fixed active items sometimes get lost as Tainted Lazarus when both forms hold two copies of the same active item.

Fixed Trisagion shots always facing right when combined with Anti-Gravity.

Fixed Genesis, Joker, and Reverse Emperor not teleporting the player to the correct room when used in the mirror dimension or the Death Certificate area.

Fixed rocket bombs colliding with tears and other bombs.

Fixed Blood Clot, Chemical Peel, and Stye not working correctly on Incubus and similar familiars.

Fixed troll bombs spawned as part of certain room layouts being turned into poop pickups when playing as Tainted ???.

Fixed Guppy’s Eye causing content previews to briefly appear in room layouts containing buttons set to spawn chests or sacks when pressed.

Fixed Guppy’s Eye not working in crawlspaces.

Fixed Soul of Lazarus not being removed upon revival when held by Esau.

Fixed some lights not rendering properly since 1.7.5 (this was particularly notable with Night Light).

Fixed glitch items not being removable by victory laps.

Fixed another issue that caused Lachryphagy tears to accumulate more damage than intended.

Fixed C Section + Pop! or Lachryphagy causing fetuses to never hit the ground.

Fixed a rare crash caused by using Rotten Tomato against Mask of Infamy.

Fixed hearts stay visible in the HUD after turning into the Lost in the middle of a run.

Fixed damage inflicted by the Greed Mode button not counting as self-inflicted damage.

Fixed extra items spawning when saving and resuming a run while in the Genesis room.

Besides the changes, this update solved many problems regarding crashes, items spawning randomly, glitches, and more. After this patch, players should have a better experience overall. These annoying bugs and crashes are going to be less frequent, something players will appreciate with a game like this.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is available now on PC, PS 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, and Wiiu. For more information regarding this update go to the official The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Steam page.