The Elder Scrolls Online – How to Get Mirri Elendis as a Companion

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood has brought more than the gates of Oblivion to the sprawling MMO; now specific NPCs can join the player’s adventure via the new Companions system. At launch, there are two Companions, Bastian Hallix and Mirri Elendis. In this guide, we will be discussing how to gain the foul-mouthed Dark Elf Daedric expert as a loyal follower.

For the uninitiated, the Companions system enables players to recruit certain non-playable characters to assist on their Tamriel-wide journey. These characters can be leveled and customized, both in terms of their appearance and abilities. An extensive progression system will span everything from how their skills are morphed to quests tied to rapport. The system will permit solo players to round out their capabilities with an extra hand as well as assist in filling out smaller teams to take on Group Dungeons.

Now that you understand the basics, here’s how to gain Mirri’s companionship.

How to Get Mirri Elendis

Mirri Elendis is currently tied exclusively to the Blackwood chapter, meaning the latest expansion must be owned to acquire this Companion. If you own Blackwood, head to Doomvault Vulpinaz, found in the northern section of the map. Travel alongside the water running north of Leyawiin or, if you have it unlocked, recall to the Doomvault Vulpinaz Wayshrine.

You will find Mirri engaged in conversation with Brigadine Andricius. When the action becomes available, talk to Mirri and agree to assist with freeing her kidnapped comrades. This will initiate the “Shattered and Scattered” quest. Follow and complete the associated objectives to receive Mirri Elendis as a Companion.

To set the strong-willed Dark Elf as your chosen Companion, go to Collections > Allies > Companions and then select Set Active. Remember, only one Companion can be active at a time. Select the NPC that best compliments your playstyle (or personality).

Now, all that work needed to unravel Mehrunes Dagon’s plans won’t be spent alone.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is now available on PC and Stadia. The new chapter will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 8th.