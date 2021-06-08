Update 2.17 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Developer ZeniMax Online Studios has now released a new update for The Elder Scrolls Online. The PC and Mac versions of the game have been updated already, with the PS4 and Xbox One copies getting updated on June 8th, 2021.
The biggest addition to this update is the new Chapter: Blackwood expansion. There are also companions that have been added that will keep you company and to fight alongside you. The latest update is around 6.62 GB in size, although this will vary depending on what platform you are playing the game on.
Anyway, you can read the full patch notes below.
The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.17 Patch Notes
BLACKWOOD CHAPTER New Zone – Blackwood
Prepare to embark on a new adventure! In this update, you can travel to the Imperial and Argonian marshes of Blackwood to uncover the menace behind the Gates of Oblivion.
- To begin your voyage to Blackwood, you can choose from among the following:
- Create a new character and play through the new Blackwood tutorial.
- Enter the zone with an existing character by one of the following ways:
- Using the Wayshrine on the Leyawiin Outskirts
- Using one of the boats or carts outside of Elden Root, Mournhold or Wayrest
- Traveling to a friend who is already in Blackwood
- After you complete the (new!) tutorial, seek out either Brigandine Antonius awaiting you upon your arrival to get the first quest of the Main Story, or travel to the gates of Leyawiin and seek out Captain Rian who has need of your assistance.
- Blackwood includes the following activities:
- Six delves, each with its own Skyshard and associated content
- Six challenging world bosses, ranging from the terrifying yet adorable Death Hopper hiding among the northeastern marshes to the horrendous Daedric Ruinach within the sunken xanmeers of Blackmarsh
- Two public dungeons: the abandoned fortress of Zenithar’s Abbey and the home of a crazed Argonian Daedric cult within The Silent Halls
- New set crafting stations
- Venturing into the depths of the Deadlands from the numerous Oblivion Portals opening up around the region
- Over thirty hours of quest content, exploration, achievement hunting
Oblivion Portals
The forces of Mehrunes Dagon are keen to invade the lands of Blackwood and mean to do so via new Oblivion Portal events. You’ll seek out these portals, venture into the Deadlands, and put an end to the invading army before it can wreak havoc across all of Tamriel.
- Oblivion Portals will appear randomly throughout Blackwood. Entering a portal takes you to the Deadlands, Mehrunes Dagon’s Daedric home.
- There are multiple pathways to explore within the Deadlands.
- Defeating the denizens of the portals will award you with Jewelry from the overland item sets.
Companions
Companions are non-player characters who can aid you on your adventures throughout Tamriel. Once called to your side, these stalwart allies will assist you both in and out of combat. Fighting alongside your companion and taking actions they approve of will improve their effectiveness and allow you to build rapport, respectively. As you earn their trust and strengthen your bonds of fellowship, your companion may share personal quests with you. You may also give them companion-specific gear and customize them in a wide variety of ways, including setting their abilities, mounts, costumes, outfits and more.
Acquisition and Activation
- If you have access to the Blackwood Chapter, you can unlock two companions through completing associated quests in the Blackwood zone.
- Bastian is found in the Deepscorn Hollow objective along the southwest coast of Blackwood
- Mirri is found in the Doomvault Vulpinaz objective in north Blackwood
- Once either objective is completed, the respective Companion collectible will be granted.
- These collectibles can be found in the Collections menu under a new top collectibles category of Allies, in the Companion subcategory. Assistants are considered allies and have been moved to their own subcategory accordingly.
- You may have either a Companion or an Assistant active.
- Companion collectibles may be activated from the Collections menu or quick slotted for ease of use.
- Restrictions/Limitations
- In population-limited instances such as dungeons, group arenas and trials, each companion present counts toward the population cap as if they were a player.
- Players will always take priority and companions will be auto-dismissed as players zone in.
- Companions cannot be summoned in PvP areas, solo arenas or in housing instances. They also cannot be summoned while you are in combat or if the summoning character has not yet completed the associated introductory quest, even if the collectible has been unlocked by another character.
- If the relationship between the character and companion deteriorates into very low rapport states, the companion may voluntarily unsummon themselves and be unavailable to the associated character for a time.
- Companion visibility may also be briefly suppressed in some situations where they are unable to navigate to your character, such as while swimming.
Interaction and Customization
- To engage with your companion, simply initiate dialogue with them and select the Companion Menu dialogue option.
- This menu provides you with detailed information regarding the status of the companion, as well as tools for adjusting the companion’s combat behavior and visual customization.
- Beyond the Companion Menu, dialogue with your companion is also a way to get to know them better and their responses will vary based on rapport, quest status, and other factors.
- The overview section of the companion character tab provides a summary of Companion information including level, slotted abilities, rapport status, companion perk details and outfit application status.
- Combat
- Selecting the equipment option of the Companion character tab displays any companion equipment in your inventory which can be equipped on your companion via the display on the left.
- The skills tab of the Companion menu provides a list of available skill lines and associated abilities which may be slotted into the companion’s active ability bar.
- These abilities may have usage restrictions such as requiring a specific weapon type is equipped.
- Companions attempt to use their abilities in priority order from left to right, if they have a valid target and meet any associated requirements of the ability.
- Companion abilities utilize a cooldown system to determine frequency of usage, with various companion abilities having an array of cooldown times.
- Companions have a large pool of abilities available to them, which are thematically similar to abilities you may recognize from various skill lines.
- These abilities provide the opportunity to customize the companion’s combat role including tanking, healing, damage, and any hybridization desired to perfectly complement their player’s ability configuration.
- Cosmetic
- Companions can be customized using many of your own cosmetic collectibles. This includes mounts, costumes and outfits!
- Companions have a default mount which they will utilize when you mount up, but this can be overridden through the Companion menu in the Collectibles tab.
- Unlocked costumes may be applied through the Collectibles tab as well, with any associated applied dyes being shared across your character and companion’s appearance per costume.
- Visiting an outfit station allows you to configure a dedicated outfit slot, with each companion having a dedicated slot per account. This outfit can be activated through the overview screen of the Companion UI.
- Note that a companion’s head armor is automatically hidden at all times and will not be displayed regardless of equipment or cosmetic override settings.
- Additionally, a small subset of mount, costume and outfit collectibles may not be usable by the companion based on gender, race, or other restrictions.
Progression
With the exception of quests and rapport, which collectively represents the relationship between each character and the companion, all Companion progress is account-wide.
- Combat Level
- Companions are level 1 when unlocked, with a limited set of ability bar slots and a maximum potential level of 20.
- Companions level up via experience gained with your character directly from combat.
- Experience increasing effects such as holiday bonuses and consumable boosters applied to your character will provide an indirect benefit to the companion as well.
- As companions gain combat levels, their health and overall power (which affects weapon and spell damage) increases automatically, additional ability bar slots unlock, and more class abilities become available. This includes an Ultimate slot and ability, which unlock at combat level 20.
- Skill Lines
- Companions have access to several skill lines, each with associated abilities. Most companion skill lines have 3 active abilities which can be acquired through leveling up of that skill line.
- Companion abilities do not require skill points to unlock and do not rank up or morph over time.
- Class Skill lines increase with the combat level of the companion.
- Weapon skill lines increase through combat experience based on the equipped weapon(s).
- Armor skill lines increase through combat experience based on the equipped weight of the armor on the companion.
- Guild skill lines increase through completing specific solo daily quests associated with the guild, for the active companion.
- Racial skill lines do not include active abilities and are immediately applied based on the race of the companion.
- Each companion unlocks with some progress in skill lines based on their background, as well as with multiple combat abilities pre-slotted so they are immediately combat ready. These may be changed as desired.
- Rapport
- Rapport with companions begins at cordial, based on the introductory quest experience and may go up and down over time, based on your actions with the active companion.
- All companions have strong personal preferences which you can learn about through dialogue and experimentation in the world. As rapport increases or falls, various thresholds will be met, with corresponding changes in the companion’s dialogue with you.
- At higher tiers of rapport, the companion will be inclined to share personal information with you and ask you for your assistance with associated quests.
- At lower tiers of rapport, the companion may choose to part ways with you for a certain amount of time.
- Rapport adjustments are displayed in real time in the loot stream and have limitations on how often they can be triggered for both positive and negative rapport events.
- The current rapport status can always be viewed on the overview window of the Companion UI.
- Equipment and Sourcing
- Companion equipment is distinct from player gear with no overlap between them. Companion gear unlocks with a set of untraited white equipment based on their background.
- Bastian begins wearing Medium Armor and a Destruction Staff while Mirri starts off with Light Armor and a Bow.
- Companion equipment does not include level, cannot be enchanted, does not require repairs and does not include an inherent style appearance, but instead inherits the style of the companion it’s applied to.
- White companion equipment can be purchased from Weaponsmith, Woodworker, Armorer, Leatherworker, and Tailor merchants throughout the world, allowing you to customize your companion role accordingly.
- Fine (green), superior (blue) and epic (purple) quality companion equipment with traits are obtained from monster drops throughout the world, particularly from bosses.
- This equipment can be traded so it can be bought and sold on the market.
- Equipment above white quality also comes with companion-centric traits:
- Quickened (Cooldown Reduction)
- Prolific (Ultimate Generation)
- Focused (Critical Strike Chance)
- Shattering (Penetration)
- Aggressive (Damage Done)
- Soothing (Healing Done)
- Augmented (Ability Buff and Debuff Duration)
- Bolstered (Reduce Damage Taken)
- Vigorous (Max Health)
Quests and Rewards
- In addition to the Blackwood quest objective which introduces and unlocks the respective companions, each companion has two associated personal side quests which will become available to you once a sufficient rapport has been established.
- Completing the second companion quest will unlock a houseguest collectible of the companion, allowing them to be placed and utilized similarly to other houseguest collectibles.
- Completing any Companion side quest will result in a large rapport boost.
Perks and Keepsakes
- Each companion has a unique associated non-combat perk which benefits you while active.
- Mirri’s Expertise: Treasure Chests found through Treasure Maps and in the Overland have a 30% chance to provide additional loot from hidden compartments. The treasure from these hidden compartments may contain additional gold, sellables or recipes.
- Bastian’s Insight: Potions looted from chests and monsters have a 30% chance to be improved by Bastian’s Insight.
- By completing meta-achievements associated with each companion, you can unlock a keepsake collectible for each companion which provides the benefits of the non-combat perk even while the companion isn’t active.
- These collectibles are located under the Upgrades section of the Collections menu.
Responsiveness and Miscellaneous Items
- Companions can respond to a wide array of situations that occur while adventuring with you, both in and out of combat.
- While they will always respond to some critical triggers, you can adjust the frequency your companion will vocally respond by opening the settings menu, selecting gameplay, and adjusting the “Companion Reactions” setting to Infrequent, Normal, and Frequent.
- Beyond ability and equipment selection, companions can also be directed in battle in a couple additional ways.
- While companions will always attempt to engage in combat to support you, utilizing pet commands allows you to direct the companion to engage with specific targets or to pull back, respectively.
- By default, hold Y and left or right clicking on mouse and keyboard, or press L3+R3 along with the left or right bumper on gamepad.
- Additionally, companions will utilize their Ultimate when available and conditions are met by default. However, you can choose to have them wait until directed to utilize it.
- The Companion Ultimate Auto Cast setting in gameplay section of the settings menu allows you to set the companion to wait until they are directed to use their Ultimate by clicking on the new Ultimate icon which is present next to your hotkey bar when a companion is active on keyboard, or pressing L3+R3 with no bumper input on gamepad.
- While companions will always attempt to engage in combat to support you, utilizing pet commands allows you to direct the companion to engage with specific targets or to pull back, respectively.
- Companions will also attempt to block incoming heavy attacks, interrupt some abilities and break free from crowd control effects. However, their timing is not always perfect, and they do have a cooldown between uses of these actions.
- If a companion dies in battle, they can be revived using a soul gem, similar to reviving other players.
- Any companion who is still defeated at the end of combat will recover within a few seconds of battle concluding.
Rockgrove Trial
Stone-talkers from the Ca-Uxith tribe have watched over Rockgrove’s Xanmeer for centuries. Although the stone stays silent, the chaos roiling beneath it could erupt at any moment. A sect of a rival tribe, the Sul-Xan, has invaded Rockgrove and is preparing to sacrifice the inhabitants to fuel some dark ritual.
- Rockgrove is a 12-player Trial located in the southern portion of Blackwood.
- The Trial includes a normal and challenging Veteran version.
- There are unique Item Sets within the Trial including Perfected versions only found in the Veteran difficulty.
- Unique Achievement awards are available for completing the Trial, including:
- A unique body marking
- A unique mount
- Several Titles
- Unique housing items
New Item Sets
A number of new item sets can be obtained in Blackwood through crafting, Rockgrove Trial, or within the overland:
- Overland
- Frostbite – Light
- 2 – Adds 129 Spell Damage
- 3 – Adds 657 Spell Critical
- 4 – Adds 129 Spell Damage
- 5 – Increases your damage done with Frost abilities by 8%. Increases your damage done against Chilled enemies by 4%. Increases your damage done against enemies afflicted with Minor Brittle by 2%.
- Deadlands Assassin – Medium
- 2 – Adds 129 Weapon Damage
- 3 – Adds 129 Weapon Damage
- 4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina
- 5 – Adds 200 Weapon Damage
- 5 – Dealing damage to an enemy within 10 meters of you with a Heavy Attack causes you to throw a cone of knives, dealing Physical Damage to enemies hit. If an enemy hit has 50% Health or less, they also take additional Bleed Damage over 13 seconds and scales off of the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage.
Developer Comment:Spoiler
- Bog Raider – Heavy
- 2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka
- 3 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health
- 4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina
- 5 – When an enemy you have recently damaged dies, gain 10 Ultimate and increase your Health Recovery by 1156 for 10 seconds. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds.
- Frostbite – Light
- Crafted
- Hist Whisperer
- 2 – Adds 129 Health Recovery
- 3 – Adds 129 Stamina Recovery
- 4 – Adds 129 Magicka Recovery
- 5 – Dealing damage with a Light or Medium Attack heals you for 318 Health and restores 318 Stamina and Magicka. Dealing damage with a fully-charged Heavy Attack heals you for 636 Health and restores 636 Stamina and Magicka.
- Heartland Conqueror
- 2 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage
- 3 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka
- 4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina
- 5 – Increases the effectiveness of your Weapon Traits by 100%. This does not affect Ornate or Intricate traits.
Developer Comment:Spoiler
- Diamond’s Victory
- 2 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage
- 3 – Adds 657 Critical Chance
- 4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage
- 5 – Dealing direct melee damage grants you Range Supremacy for 5 seconds, adding 437 Weapon and Spell damage to your damage over time and ranged attacks. Dealing direct ranged damage grants you Melee Supremacy for 5 seconds, adding 437 Weapon and Spell Damage to your melee attacks.
- Hist Whisperer
- Trial
- Bahsei’s Mania – Light
- 2 – Adds 129 Spell Damage
- 3 – Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.
- 4 – Adds 657 Spell Critical
- 5 – Adds 129 Spell Damage (Perfected only)
- 5 – Increases your damage done to non-player enemies by up to 15% based on your missing Magicka.
- Stone-Talker’s Oath – Light
- 2 – Adds 129 Magicka Recovery
- 3 – Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.
- 4 – Adds 129 Magicka Recovery
- 5 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka (Perfected only)
- 5 – Your fully-charged Heavy Attacks place a soul bomb on your target that charges as the target takes damage. After 10 seconds, the bomb explodes, restoring 5% of the damage received as Stamina and Magicka, up to 2240 Stamina and Magicka, to 12 group members within 16 meters of the explosion. This effect can occur every 10 seconds.
- Sul-Xan’s Torment – Medium
- 2 – Adds 129 Weapon Damage
- 3 – Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.
- 4 – Adds 657 Weapon Critical
- 5 – Adds 657 Weapon Critical (Perfected only)
- 5 – When an enemy you recently damaged dies, they leave behind a vengeful soul for 6 seconds. You can only create one vengeful soul at a time. Touching the soul increases your Weapon Critical by 2160 and your Critical Damage by 12% for 30 seconds.
- Saxhleel Champion – Heavy
- 2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka
- 3 – Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.
- 4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina
- 5 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina (Perfected only)
- 5 – When you cast an Ultimate ability, you and up to 11 group members within 28 meters of you gain Major Force for 1 second for every 15 Ultimate spent, increasing your Critical Damage done by 20%. You must be in combat to gain the effects from this set.
- Bahsei’s Mania – Light
- Antiquity/Mythic
- Gaze of Sithis – Heavy Head
- 1 – Adds 3276 Maximum Health
- 1 – Adds 1025 Health Recovery
- 1 – Adds 4000 Armor
- 1 – Reduces your Block Mitigation to 0.
- Harpooner’s Wading Kilt – Medium Legs
- 1 – Dealing direct damage grants you a stack of Hunter’s Focus for 1 minute, up to 10 stacks max. You can only gain 1 stack of Hunter’s Focus per second. Each stack of Hunter’s Focus increases your Critical Chance by 125 and your Critical Damage by 1%. Taking direct damage removes 5 stacks of Hunter’s Focus and has a 1 second cooldown. Removing Harpooner’s Wading Kilt removes all stacks of Hunter’s Focus.
- Death Dealer’s Fete – Ring
- 1 – Gain a persistent stack of Escalating Fete every 2 seconds you are in combat, up to 30 stacks max. Each stack of Escalating Fete increases your Maximum Stamina, Health, and Magicka by 88. You lose a stack of Escalating Fete every 4 seconds you are out of combat.
- Shapeshifter’s Chain – Necklace
- 1 – Reduces the cost of your Transformation Ultimate abilities by 15%. While transformed, increase your Maximum Health, Stamina, and Magicka by 1707.
Developer Comment:Spoiler
- Gaze of Sithis – Heavy Head
New Antiquities
- There are new Antiquities to find in Blackwood! These include:
- A new Crafting Motif, Ancestral Akaviri
- A new Outfit Style, the Bog Blight Funerary Mask
- Three new Furnishings:
- Kothringi Tidal Canoe
- Z’en Idol
- Blackwood Tapestry
- A new Map Furnishing, the Antique Map of Blackwood
- Three new Sellable Antiquities
- In addition, there are the four new Mythic Items as outlined above
New Collectibles and Outfit Styles
- Outfit Styles
- Nibenese Court Wizard armor styles are learned from style pages found within Trophy Vaults in the Imperial City. The chance to find these style pages increases with higher Tel Var multipliers.
- The Leyawiin Brigadine Shield style is learned after completing the “Heroes of Blackwood” quest.
- Mementos
- The Full-Scale Golden Anvil Replica is obtained by completing the “Golden Anvil” quest.
- The Wilting Weed Killer Phial is obtained by completing the “Harrada Harvest” quest.
- Costumes
- The Thrafey Debutant Gown is acquired by collecting and combining all of the Scaly Cloth Scraps from the Silent Halls Public Dungeon.
- Hats
- The Helm of the Black Fin is obtained by completing the “Weapons of Destruction” quest.
- Adornments
- The Malign Ambitions Crown is obtained by completing the “A Hidden Vault” quest.
- Markings
- The Sul-Xan Raider Body Markings are earned by completing the “Rockgrove Conqueror” achievement.
- The Sul-Xan Raider Face Markings are earned by completing the “Rockgrove Vanquisher” achievement.
- Pets
- The Bog Dog pet is acquired by completing the “Lost in the Wild” achievement.
- Mounts
- The Sul-Xan Fleshripper mount is acquired by completing the “Xalvakka’s Bane” achievement.
- In addition, there are new Undaunted trophy and bust furnishings awarded for completing the Rockgrove trial on normal and veteran difficulty respectively.
New Achievements and Titles
Blackwood introduces over 70 new achievements, 7 new titles, and 2 new dyes.
- The “Savior of Blackwood” title is obtained by earning the “Savior of Blackwood” achievement.
- The “Champion of Blackwood” title is obtained by earning the “Champion of Blackwood” achievement.
- The “Defender of Rockgrove” title is obtained by earning the “Rockgrove Vanquisher” achievement.
- The “Ca-Uxith Warrior” title is obtained by earning the “Rockgrove Conqueror” achievement.
- The “Xalvakka’s Scourge” title is obtained by earning the “Rockgrove Vanquisher” achievement.
- The “The Stone-Kissed” title is obtained by earning the “Soul Savior” achievement.
- The “Stone-Talker” title is obtained by earning the “Xalvakka’s Bane” achievement.
New Dyes
Blackwood also introduces two new dyes for you to obtain:
- The “Marshnettle Titian” Dye can be obtained by earning the “Savior of Blackwood” achievement.
- The “Glenbridge Green” Dye can be obtained by earning the “Rockgrove Vanquisher” achievement.
New Motifs
Blackwood has two new Motifs available at the time of launch.
- Ancestral Akaviri Motif: The Ancestral Akaviri Chapters and its associated style item, the Burnished Goldscale, is obtained by excavating them via the Antiquities system throughout Blackwood.
- Ivory Brigade Motif: The Ivory Brigade Chapters and Book and its style item, the Ivory Brigade Clasp, is obtained by completing Group Boss Daily Quests in Blackwood.
- Additional Motifs will be made available in Blackwood in a future update.
New Furnishings
A wide variety of new furnishings await in Blackwood, including:
- A broad selection of new Leyawiin-styled furnishing plans, which are obtained from monsters and containers across Blackwood.
- A modest selection of new Home Goods furnishings which can be purchased from Barnabe Cariveau in Leyawiin, including two new window boxes full of flowers.
- Various Blackwood achievement furnishings can be purchased from Miraso Marvayn in Leyawiin, if you’ve proven yourself worthy by completing their associated achievements.
- Ten new Deadlands furnishing plans, which can occasionally be found when completing Daedric Portals.
- A new set of paintings, which can rarely be found in treasure chests across Blackwood.
- The Replica Zenithar Adytum Gate which can be acquired by collecting and combining Inscribed Shards from the Zenithar Abbey Public Dungeon.
- To begin your voyage to Blackwood, you can choose from among the following:
BASE GAME
Ability Bar Timers
Inspired by the popular PC addon “Action Duration Reminder”, a new setting has been added to the Combat Settings menu for Ability Bar Timers. When enabled, using an ability will display a timer over that ability’s icon corresponding to the duration of its effect; this includes abilities cast on enemies as well as friendly targets. You can also enable timers for the back bar which will display smaller timers for abilities on the ability bar that isn’t currently active. These options are available in both the Keyboard and the Gamepad UI and are OFF by default.
New Monster Masks
In this update, we’ve added 3 new Monster Masks that are located in the Imperial City. The Masks drop from their respective monsters and from the Trophy Vault chests in their districts. The shoulders can be purchased from the Tel Var Merchant, either in their own individual box or in a cheaper fully randomized box.
- Zoal the Ever-Wakeful
- 1 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina
- 2 – When you Break Free, you release a wave of Watcher energy, causing enemies within 8 meters of you to become Feared for 3 seconds. You also gain 34 Weapon and Spell Damage for each enemy hit, up to 6 enemies, for 7 seconds.
- Immolator Charr
- 1 – Adds 1487 Armor
- 2 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health
- 2 – When you take damage while below 50% Health, gain immunity to immobilizations, snares, and crowd control effects for 10 seconds. This effect can occur once every 40 seconds.
- Glorgoloch the Destroyer
- 1 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health
- 2 – While in combat, each second you stand still grants you a stack of Flesh Fortress, up to 10 stacks. Each stack increases your Armor by 380 and your Critical Resistance by 38. Each second you move removes a stack of Flesh Fortress. Exiting combat removes all stacks of Flesh Fortress. Using charge and teleport abilities do not remove stacks of Flesh Fortress.
Updates to Perfected & Non-Perfected Sets
In Update 30, you can now wear perfected and non-perfected sets in combination with each other. Doing so will grant the bonuses associated with the non-perfected set until you wear all 5 pieces of perfected.
Bankable Outfit Style Pages
With Update 30, you can now deposit Outfit Style Pages in your Bank, or in Guild Banks. Handy for socking away those spare Holiday styles!
Master Writ Quest Assistance
Beginning with this update, your Master Writ Quests will point you towards the correct Set Crafting Station to use to complete that quest.
- When you have a Master Writ Quest active, the quest will guide you towards a Crafting Station in the world that makes the Writ’s requested Item Set, just like any other quest’s objective.
- It will also place a quest pin over the needed Crafting Station when you are in close proximity – great for navigating houses full of Set Crafting Stations.
- At present, this applies to all Set Crafting Stations placed in player houses, and some Set Crafting Stations found in the world; the remaining in-world Set Crafting Stations will be added in a future patch.
New Tutorial – The Isle of Balfiera
Begin your journey on the mysterious Isle of Balfiera – the newest tutorial in The Elder Scrolls Online. Among the old Direnni ruins, strange portals have begun to open and savage beasts emerge to infest the island. You must aid the mage, Norianwe of Clan Direnni, and find a way to shut down the portals and escape!
- The Isle of Balfiera is now the default tutorial for all versions of ESO. Upon completion of the tutorial quest, you have the option to begin your journey in Tamriel via the portal room to any of the previous Chapter starting locations (as long as you own the associated Chapter) or base game Alliance starting locations.
- If you are unsure where to start your adventure, Norianwe will provide a summary of each region before you set out.
- Choose carefully! Once you begin your adventure, you may not return to the Isle of Balfiera on that character.
New Homes
There are two new homes to obtain as part of this update:
- Pilgrim’s Rest: Every year, hundreds of Zenithar’s worshipers journey to Leyawiin, desperate for a glimpse of St. Kaladas’s architectural marvel: The Great Chapel of Zenithar. This suite offers a welcome respite from the road’s perils.
- This inn-room can be obtained by completing the “Room to Spare” quest in Leyawiin, or can be purchased for 3000 gold if you’ve already completed that quest elsewhere.
- Water’s Edge: Those seeking a taste of river life without all the flooding can find everything they need in this cozy bridge home. With both the Outlaws Refuge and Leyawiin Castle just a brief walk away, it’s the perfect spot for nobles and lowlifes alike.
- This house is available in-game for gold after unlocking the Blackwood Grand Adventurer achievement, and is also available for purchase in the Crown Store.
Housing Editor Update
You can now precision edit furniture items and path nodes from the Housing Editor’s Retrieve menu, without first having to pick them up. This also allows you to make precise tweaks to objects that are embedded in other objects, or which are otherwise difficult to select normally.
Companions
- You are not currently able to summon Companions into groups that have 4 or more players + Companions present while in the overland or in public dungeons. This means a group of 2 players can each have a Companion, a group of 3 players can only have 1 total Companion and groups of 4 or more will not be able to have any Companions in these areas.
UI
- The tooltip on Riding Lessons found in the Crown Store currently states you have 0/60 upgrades no matter how many you actually have. To view an accurate number of upgrades, you can view this on the Character UI or visit a stable. This is strictly a tooltip error and does not affect your actual riding upgrades (speed, stamina or carrying capacity).
General
- Reduced the number of items needed from harvest nodes in Clockwork City Slag Town dailies to 3, down from 6.
- Fixed an issue where Slag Town dailies could be completed by interacting with harvest nodes in Blackreach.
General
- Fixed an issue where the crafting station display names of items from the Kvatch Gladiator set did not match the names of the items crafted.
General
- A copy of the Sealed Letter from Kasura can now be found inside the Valley of Blades after you complete the prologue quest.
- Fixed an issue with Moonlit Cove’s delve daily quests so you are now properly pointed to the front door when you take the quest, rather than to an inaccessible cliff.
Quests
- New Moon Rising: Fixed an issue where the quest assist to enter Moonlit Cove was not generating a compass pin.
- Uneasy Alliances:
- Fixed an issue where you could see puzzle bells with health bars.
- Fixed an issue where the prayer bell would not properly represent what state it should be in.
- Fixed an issue here you could get duplicate Za’jis. Heaven forbid.
- The Deadliest Prey: Marekki now barfs at the right time with the right effects. This is my life.
General
- Can you believe it? Dragons! In your own homeland! What are you going to do? Well, we’re going to make this scene play less often, is what we’re going to do.
- Badgers are now properly searching for mushrooms in trees in Northern Elsweyr. Avoiding snakes in the process.
Quests
- Blood and Tears: Rakazsa is no longer floating above his perch when arguing with Yushiha.
- Elsweyr Tutorial: Changed the position of a Euraxian soldier in Star Haven Adeptorium to make their corpse-searching less suggestive.
- Path of the Hidden Moon: Fixed an issue where Vastarie could sometimes follow you outside of the Ashen Scar.
- The Usurper Queen:
- Fixed an issue if you stood too close to the falling door in Desert Wind Caverns, you would “duck under” it the wrong way.
- Zamarak no longer runs through the door when he challenges you at Desert Wind Caverns. Well, he does, just not right through the geometry, or like a certain red jug of sugary drink infamous for smashing through walls.
General
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong crafting style items to drop from the dungeons in this DLC. Huntsman style items will now drop from the bosses in March of Sacrifices and Silver Dawn style items will drop from the bosses in Moon Hunter Keep.
Achievements
- Corrected a typo in the “Ardent Bibliophile” achievement.
Kyne’s Aegis Trial
- Half-Giants will no longer remove player ability effects while in combat. This includes taunts applied by ranged taunting abilities.
Antiquities
- Fixed an issue where an antiquity mound in Coldharbour near the Court of Contempt would show up outside of the Scrying area.
General
- Currently active Harrowstorms will now be indicated on the Greymoor or Blackreach map for players located in those zones.
General
- Clarified the acquire hints for the Nibenese Court Wizard style.
Achievements
- Updated the Champion of Vivec achievement to award 50 Achievement points.
General
- You can now interact correctly with Amelie Crowe in the Vivec City Outlaws Refuge.
Quests
- The Scarlet Judge: You will now be able to speak to the Scarlet Judge properly after a certain action occurs during this quest.
General
- Fixed an issue where having too many people fishing for the Crab-Slaughter-Crane at once would scare it off. This rare Wrothgar fish should now be obtainable by large fishing parties once again.
Achievements
- Any characters who are in a desynced state and cannot complete the Relic Hunter or Master Relic Hunter achievements will now be able to complete both achievements as intended.
General
- Fixed a whole mess of pathing, floating, and generally derpy NPCs and monsters.
Quests
- A Khajiit’s Tale: Fixed an issue where Zhasim’s VO could be interrupted by racing ahead of his dialogue during the puzzle.
- Nature’s Bounty: Fixed an issue where using the Cleansing Totem might not always play its effects when used on an Aura of Corruption.
- Poacher’s Encampment: Fixed some floating echalettes in the Poacher’s Camp.
- Riekr Revenge: Fixed an issue where you could be lead you to the wrong place during the optional quest step.
- Seeker’s Archive: Sihadid the Anka-Ra now crumbles to dust like his kin when killed.
- The Anger of a King: Fixed an issue where you were lead through an inaccessible door to get into Paragon’s Remembrance.
Achievements
- Updated the “Good of the Many” achievement to award 50 Achievement points.
-
General
- Backpacks, Dressers, Wardrobes, Nightstands, Trunks, Desks, Cabinets, and Cupboards in religious locations within Thieves Guild areas will now also drop religious items.
Dungeons
- March of Sacrifices
- The Trick and Trap achievement no longer incorrectly states that it can only be completed in Veteran difficulty.
General
- Reduced player group size limitations from a global maximum of 24 to 12 in all activities, rather than only in Cyrodiil and Trials, to aid in performance.
Developer Comment:Spoiler
- Fixed an issue where a target could occasionally appear to have died twice in combat logs.
- Fixed an issue where some abilities that turned into new abilities in conditional situations could not be used after activating, such as Brutal Pounce or Blighted Blastbones.
- Fixed an issue where the Atronach and Serpent Mundus stones did not apply to your out-of-combat recovery as well.
- Fixed an issue where Status Effects that dealt instantaneous damage would remove the caster from stealth, as well as failing to trigger events such as a target being under the effect of a status effect.
- Fixed an issue where the guaranteed Critical Strike and bonus damage from attacks made while hidden in crouch would fail on many attacks. It will now properly grant a guaranteed Critical Strike on your next Direct Damage attack, deal 46% bonus damage if a Ranged attack (now Magical and Martial, rather than only Martial), 275% bonus damage if a Melee attack (Magical and Martial, rather than only Martial), and Stun the target on Martial or Magical melee attacks.
- Note the bonus Critical Damage is still reduced significantly and these values are their original versions.
- Fixed an issue where many sneak cost reduction bonuses were additive instead of multiplicative.
- Fixed an issue where some Synergies were occasionally not prompting you to activate them until you left and re-entered their area if your cooldown for the synergy ended while you were already inside their area.
- The following abilities will now deal purely Bleed Damage rather than Physical Damage or a mix of Physical and Bleed Damage.
- Bloodthirst (morph of Flurry)
- Carve (morph of Cleave)
- Cutting Dive (morph of Dive)
- Pounce and morphs
- Trap Beast and morphs
- Twin Slashes and morphs
- Bash’s damage is now considered a Weapon Ability since it has a cost.
- Pummeling Goliath’s bash is now considered a Player Class Ability.
- Removed visual and sound effects from each of the following ground effects’ ticks to reduce battlefield clutter and noise:
- Graveyard and morphs
- Lightning Splash and morphs
- Nova and morphs
- The following abilities have received significant adjustments to how the server handles their behavior, reducing messages sent between the client and server and reducing the total amount of Area of Effect events occurring. This will largely have little to no effect on their gameplay other than improving their response time to entering or leaving the Area of Effect. In some rarer cases, it will reduce the interaction with sets that proc off application of buffs or debuffs, since you will no longer repeatedly apply these effects to targets inside the area every tick, but rather for the duration the target is inside the area. Their synergies (when applicable) have also been updated to be far more reliable to activate when in the area and they will no longer persist for a short duration after each tick, allowing you to activate them in cases where they could fail or were already used, going on cooldown with no effect, or gaining their effects despite already being used.
- Blood Altar and morphs
- In an instance where Blood Feast and Blood Funnel are both available, Blood Feast will now always take priority as it is stronger than Blood Funnel.
- Bone Totem and morphs
- Boneyard and morphs
- Cleansing Ritual and morphs
- Both morphs of Dragonknight Standard
- This will also fix an issue where the morphed version of this ability failed to properly fire its synergy, Shackle, when activated.
- Lightning Splash and morphs
- Necrotic Orbs and morphs
- Negate Magic and morphs
- Nova and morphs
- Rune Focus and morphs
- Spear Shards and morphs
- Blood Altar and morphs
- The Battle Spirit passive now also reduces your Health Recovery by 50%.
Developer Comment:Spoiler
- The Damage over Time effects listed below will now contiguously update their damage based on your stats each tick, rather than following the standard of snap shotting their stats on application. This should fix a few issues where they were not inheriting traits, such as Bloodthirsty, or other changes in stats like Flawless Dawnbreaker.
- Arms of Relequen
- Cutting Dive
- Fixed an issue where the following Damage over Time abilities were being calculated as damage done bonuses rather than base ability effectiveness per stack, fixing an issue where their stacked damage was much lower than intended:
- Arms of Relequen (normal and perfected)
- Cutting Dive
- Fixed an issue where many Champion Points were still counting towards the effect limit, making it easier to experience wildly erratic behaviors with effects not working.
- Non-combat pets owned by other players will now be temporarily hidden when engaged with a Dark Anchor, Abyssal Geyser, Harrowstorm, and when fighting Dragons or Group Bosses.
- Fixed an issue where some procs that required you to kill an enemy within a time period of damaging it could fail to activate in some situations.
Buffs and Debuffs
- Minor Lifesteal and Magickasteal: Both of these effects have received significant backend adjustments to how they operate, fixing many cases where the caster of the effect would change contexts. They now are considered to be sourced from the caster of the effect, rather than the target of the effect.
- Minor Lifesteal will now exhibit the following behavior:
- Healing Done from the caster of the effect
- Healing Taken from the triggerer of the effect
- Critical Strike Chance and Bonus of the triggerer of the effect
- It will continue to not proc events such as healing caused as it is a procced event.
- Minor Lifesteal will now exhibit the following behavior:
- Major Gallop: Fixed an issue where this bonus was applying to toy mounts. Sorry about this one.
Dragonknight
- Draconic Power
- Dragon Blood
- Coagulating Blood (morph):
- Fixed an issue where this ability appeared to rank up in 1 second duration per rank.
- Reduced the cost of this ability to 3780, down from 4320, to add an improvement to the morph rather than just changing its functionality.
- Coagulating Blood (morph):
- Dragon Blood
- Earthen Heart
- Molten Weapon
- Molten Armaments (morph): Fixed an issue where this ability could fail to apply some of its buffs to group members.
- Molten Weapon
Necromancer
- Grave Lord
- Boneyard:
- This ability and its morphs now lasts 10 seconds in total instead of 10.5 seconds.
- The synergy from these abilities now heal the synergy activator rather than the caster of the synergy source.
- Death Knell: Reduced the amount of Critical Chance granted from this passive to 2/4% per Grave Lord ability slotted, down from 5/10%.
- Boneyard:
- Bone Tyrant
- Bone Totem: Reworked the base operations of this ability’s rank up progression to result in the same values at Rank IV, but with less decimal places along the way.
- Agony Totem (morph):
- The synergy from this morph, Pure Agony, now has a 6 person target cap rather than hitting unlimited targets.
- Fixed an issue where the final tick of this synergy’s damage was not amplified its own Minor Vulnerability source.
- Fixed an issue where the damage also caused hit reactions, despite being a Damage over Time effect.
- Agony Totem (morph):
- Bone Totem: Reworked the base operations of this ability’s rank up progression to result in the same values at Rank IV, but with less decimal places along the way.
Nightblade
- Shadow
- Shadow Cloak
- Dark Cloak (morph): Reduced the healing from this morph by approximately 5%.
- Summon Shade
- Shadow Image (morph): The shade from this ability will now spawn directly at your location when activated, and teleporting to it will put you directly at its location as well. These changes should add more precision to utilizing this ability, while also fixing issues where it could occasionally get you in areas you did not belong. Your shadow seems to be a pretty complicated person, perhaps some reflection would do you well?
- Shadow Cloak
Sorcerer
- Dark Magic
- Negate Magic:
- The morphs of this ability now tick every 1 second instead of 500ms.
- Increased the potency of their ticks by 103.3% to ensure their DPS/HPS remains almost the same, as well as fixing an issue where their values were missing rank up progression built into them.
- Scrolling Combat Text now properly displays successful silences with these abilities.
- Negate Magic:
- Storm Calling
- Bolt Escape
- Ball of Lightning (morph): This ability’s projectile absorption now operates more closely to Spell Wall or other abilities that deal with absorbing/deflecting ranged attacks. This should fix a few issues where it could absorb attacks it shouldn’t have been able to.
- Mages’ Fury: Fixed an issue where the execute components of this ability and its morphs were missing rank up progression. Each version of the ability will gain a total of 3.3% damage for the execute’s single target and Area of Effect component.
- Bolt Escape
Templar
- Aedric Spear
- Spear Shards
- Luminous Shards (morph): This morph’s synergy now restores full resources for the Magicka and Stamina granted, rather than half of the off stat granted.
- Spear Shards
- Dawn’s Wrath
- Eclipse
- Living Dark (morph): This morph now scales off your Max Health or Spell Damage, whichever results in a higher value, rather than a mix of Spell Damage and Max Magicka.
Developer Comment:Spoiler
- Nova:
- The synergy from this Ultimate and the Solar Disturbance morph, Supernova, now stuns enemies for 3 seconds, up from 2.5 seconds.
- Removed the target cap for the damage, Major Maim, and Synergy Damage + Stun on all versions of these Ultimates.
- Fixed an issue where Major Maim from these Ultimates was applying twice, resulting in more damage reduction than intended.
- Solar Prison (morph):
- The synergy from this morph, Gravity Crush, now has the proper radius of 8 meters instead of 10.
- Increased the damage of this synergy by approximately 14%.
- Solar Disturbance (morph):
- Reduced the base cost of this morph to 225, down from 250.
- This Ultimate now ranks up in duration of the Major Maim applied to enemies, rather than damage done.
- Major Maim now lasts 7 seconds at base and ranks up to 10 seconds, rather than 4 seconds at all ranks.
- Solar Prison (morph):
- Eclipse
- Restoring Light
- Cleansing Ritual: The synergy from this ability and its morphs no longer requires you to have a negative effect on you to activate.
- Rune Focus:
- Increased the base duration of this ability to 17 seconds, up from 14 seconds.
- This ability and its morphs no longer grant you an additional 2974 Armor when standing in them, but instead heal you for 4.5% of your Max Health every 1 second when inside.
- Channeled Focus (morph):
- This morph now increases the duration of the ability and continues to rank up in duration, ending at 25 seconds, up from 20.
- Increased the Magicka restored per tick to 242, up from 240.
- Restoring Focus (morph):
- This morph now increases the healing done by 25% and ranks up in healing done by 1.1% per rank, rather than duration (note the duration remains at 20 seconds due to the base ability duration increasing).
- Increased the Stamina restored per tick to 242, up from 240.
- Reduced the base cost to 918, down from 920, to ensure it meets the 15% standard cost reduction of Stamina based abilities. That 2 Stamina may save your life one day, just maybe.
- Channeled Focus (morph):
Warden
- Winter’s Embrace
- Arctic Wind: Reduced the base heal of this ability and its morphs by 20% and the Heal over Time from this ability and its morphs by approximately 17%.
Weapon
- Bow
- Rapid Fire
- Toxic Barrage (morph): Fixed an issue where the Damage over Time from this Ultimate failed to apply to targets that blocked the attack.
- Rapid Fire
- Destruction Staff
- Elemental Storm: Fixed an issue where this ability and its morphs were not considered Weapon abilities in some cases.
- Impulse:
- The Flame variants of this ability and its morphs now better describe the behavior.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip cost of Impulse and its morphs were 3510 without the ability slotted. Their actual cost is 3780, which updates when you apply the ability to your bar with a Destruction Staff equipped.
- Wall of Elements: Fixed an issue where some versions of these abilities were incorrectly labeled as other versions, gaining or missing out on the contextual bonuses such as the 20% bonus damage from Wall of Fire.
- Dual Wield
- Blade Cloak: Increased the damage done by this ability and its morphs by approximately 25% to better reward its requirement to stay stacked on your foe, as well as to help offset the loss of effectiveness on proccing enchants and sets with the changes to Deadly Cloak.
- Deadly Cloak (morph): This ability now deals double damage instead of doubling the tick rate. This will result in a ~9% damage increase, but will require you to stick to your target more and has less of a chance to proc other effects.
- Lacerate: Fixed an issue where this ability and its and morphs were not considered Weapon abilities in some cases.
- Flurry
- Bloodthirst (morph): Fixed an issue where the heal from this morph was not considered a Dual Wield ability or a Weapon ability.
- Twin Blade and Blunt: This passive now increases your Critical Damage done with axes by 3/6% per axe rather than Critical Percent by 2/4%.
- Twin Slashes
- Blood Craze (morph): Fixed an issue where the heal from this morph was not considered a Dual Wield ability or a Weapon ability.
- Blade Cloak: Increased the damage done by this ability and its morphs by approximately 25% to better reward its requirement to stay stacked on your foe, as well as to help offset the loss of effectiveness on proccing enchants and sets with the changes to Deadly Cloak.
- One Hand and Shield
- Shield Charge
- Invasion (morph): Fixed an issue where the bonus duration to the stun based on your distance could be carried over to another target if you immediately cast the ability.
- Shield Charge
- Restoration Staff
- Blessing of Protection:
- Fixed an issue where this ability could force you to cast the ability in directions that were not where your cursor was pointed.
- Fixed an issue where the visuals from this ability and its morphs lasted longer if you had the Dark Veil passive unlocked. The light shall no longer try to flush out the dark when unintended.
- Panacea: Fixed an issue where this Ultimate and its morphs were not labeled as healing abilities on their initial cast.
- Steadfast Ward
- Ward Ally (morph): Fixed an issue where the ally targeting shield was not considered a Restoration Staff ability.
- Blessing of Protection:
- Two Handed
- Cleave
- Brawler (morph): Fixed an issue where the shield from this morph was missing rank up progression built into it. This will result in a 3.3% stronger shield.
- Critical Charge
- Stampede (morph): Increased the damage done by the initial hit of this ability by 25%, and the damage of the Damage over Time effect by approximately 127%. Overall, this will result in approximately 86% more damage, which was done to help offset the changes to Merciless Charge, as well as to help Two Handed stick out better as a viable back bar option.
- Heavy Weapon: This passive now increases your Critical Damage done with axes by 6/12% rather than Critical Percent by 4/8%.
- Reverse Slash
- Reverse Slice (morph): Fixed an issue where the Area of Effect component of this ability was not considered a Two Handed ability or Weapon ability.
- Momentum
- Rally (morph):
- Fixed an issue where this ability’s initial cast was not considered a heal in some cases.
- Made numerous improvements to this ability’s stacking heal bonus to reduce the cases where the bonus to the heal would remain or be lost in cases where it shouldn’t.
- Rally (morph):
- Cleave
World
- Vampire
- Undeath: Fixed an issue where this passive did not work against many ground-based attacks, such as Volley.
Guild
- Undaunted
- Necrotic Orbs:
- This ability and its morphs now tick once every second, rather than every half second.
- Increased the damage per tick of this ability and the Mystic Orbs morph by approximately 16%.
- Decreased the travel speed of the orb so it’s easier to land multiple ticks on low mobility enemies. This will be an overall DPS loss, getting these abilities closer to other AoE DoTs in power. Note these will still be stronger than most other DoTs due to having higher variance of performance, especially in high mobility in encounters.
- Fixed an issue where the AoE size of the synergy from this ability and its morphs were 7 meters instead of 8 meters.
- Healing Orbs (morph): Increased the healing per tick of this morph by approximately 38%. This will result in less total healing overall but will still be stronger than most other AoE HoTs due to its mobile nature.
- Necrotic Orbs:
Alliance War
- Assault
- Caltrops: Increased the damage per tick of this ability and its morphs by approximately 36%. It will now deal damage equitable to a normal DoT ability, rather than being weaker than them.
Developer Comment:Spoiler
- War Horn
- Sturdy Horn (morph):
- Increased the Critical Resistance granted from this Ultimate to 1320, up from 990, to match the adjustments to Major Force increasing to 20%.
- Fixed an issue where the Critical Resistance granted could be stacked per cast.
- Sturdy Horn (morph):
- Caltrops: Increased the damage per tick of this ability and its morphs by approximately 36%. It will now deal damage equitable to a normal DoT ability, rather than being weaker than them.
General
- In response to the feedback that there is still too much vertical progression in the Champion Point system, we have further reduced the maximum number of stages for passive stars (non-slotted) available. This will lower the vertical progression cap to 1560 rather than 2100 in the Warfare tree, and 1626 rather than 2352 in the Fitness tree. This will reduce the maximum power of the Champion Point system as well.
Craft
- Angler’s Instincts:
- Fixed an issue where the effects of Artaeum Pickled Fish Broth and Angler’s Instincts were not stacking together.
- Fixed an issue where this star applied its effects once purchased, regardless of whether or not it was slotted.
- Steadfast Enchantment:
- Reworded this passive to better describe its actual behavior. It now states that each stage has a % chance to not consume a Weapon Enchantment charge when activating.
- Reduced the bonus per stage to 10%, down from 20%, as the passive was not meant to invalidate the need to recharge enchantments, but rather effectively double their charge.
Fitness
- The following stars have gone down to 2 stages from 4 stages:
- Bashing Brutality
- Defiance
- Hasty
- Hero’s Vigor
- Sprinter
- Tireless Guardian
- The following stars have down to 2 stages from 3 stages:
- Fortification
- Savage Defense
- Tumbling
- The following stars have gown down to 2 stages from 5 stages:
- Nimble Protector
- Tempered Soul
Warfare
- Added 6 new stars (or in some cases, returning ones!) in this constellation, 4 of which are in the new and final sub constellation – Mastered Curation. Note that these are all slotted stars.
- Enlivening Overflow: Over-healing yourself or an ally grants them Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery equal to 0.5% of your Max Magicka for 6 seconds, up to a cap of 150. This effect can occur once every 12 seconds per target. Singular stage worth 50 points.
- From the Brink: Healing yourself or a target under 25% Health grants them a Damage Shield that absorbs 2200 Damage per stage for 6 seconds. 30 second cooldown per target. 5 stages max, at 10 points per stage.
- Hope Infusion: Healing yourself or an ally under 50% Health grants them Minor Heroism. Duration is based on your Magicka Recovery, granting 1 second every 300 Recovery. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds per target. Singular stage worth 50 points.
- Master-at-Arms: Increases your damage done with direct damage attacks by 2% per stage. 5 stages max, at 10 points per stage.
- Salve of Renewal: When you remove a negative effect from yourself or an ally, you heal them and allies within an 8 meter radius of them for 1280 Health per stage. 5 stages max, at 10 points per stage.
- Weapons Expert: Increases your damage done with Light and Heavy Attacks by 3% per stage. 5 stages max, at 10 points per stage.
- The following stars have gone down to 2 stages from 4 stages:
- Blessed
- Eldritch Insight
- Elemental Defender
- Hardy
- Piercing
- Precision
- Preparation
- Also increased the effectiveness of this passive to 5% per stage, up from 2%, to make up for mitigation loss in PvE.
- Quick Recovery
- Tireless Discipline
- Occult Overload: Fixed an issue where this star would fail to proc if the killing blow was obtained from an instantaneous damage status effect, such as Sundered.
General
- Fixed numerous issues where dealing damage with a set against a damage shield would not proc events based off of that damage done, such as Crimson Twilight or Ring of the Pale Order’s healing.
- Updated several item sets that state they require “melee damage” to better describe their requirements:
- Martial melee damage: Used to denote attacks that deal Physical, Bleed, Poison, or Disease Damage in melee range.
- Magical Melee Damage: Used to denote attacks that deal Magic, Flame, Frost, or Shock Damage in melee range.
- Melee Damage: Any attack with a range less than or equal to 7 meters.
- The following sets now proc off taking any melee damage, rather than only Martial melee damage:
- Death’s Wind
- Dragon’s Defilement
- Night Terror
- Item sets that proc events that deal damage or heal now scale similarly to abilities, based on specific stats, which will now be called out in the tooltip. Check each section to see which sets scale with what! The following scaling methods are currently available, which may expand or change in the future:
- Damage focused proc-based events will scale with the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage.
- You must have 5,478 Weapon or Spell Damage to reach the original value of many sets.
- Healing focused proc-based events will scale with the higher of your Max Magicka or Stamina.
- You must have 38,350 Max Magicka or Stamina to reach the original value of many sets.
- Tanking focused proc-based events will either scale with your Max Health, and in some rare cases, will use the higher of your Physical or Spell Resistance.
- You must have 38,350 Max Health or 27,890 Physical or Spell Resistance to reach the original value of many sets.
- Damage focused proc-based events will scale with the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage.
- Sets that use Weapon and Spell Damage now require 6574 of either in order to reach their original values, up from 5478, resulting in approximately a 17% reduction.
- Sets that use Magicka or Stamina now require 39,901 of either in order to reach their original values, up from 38,350, resulting in approximately a 4% reduction.
- Sets that use Health now require 43,968 to reach their original values, up from 38,350, resulting in approximately a 13% reduction.
- Sets that use Physical or Spell Resistance now require 30,680 of either, up from 27,890, resulting in approximately a 9% reduction.
- Updated the visual effects to be less “noisy” for the following sets:
- Draugr’s Rest
- Hiti’s Hearth
- Hollowfang Thirst
- Kinra’s Wrath
- Artaeum Pickled Fish Bowl: Fixed an issue where this food buff was stronger than it’s blue food counterpart. The main focus of this food was meant to be its bonuses for Fishing, rather than combat effectiveness. The new values are max level are now 5414 Max Health and 4938 Max Magicka.
Ability Altering Weapons
- The following sets now scale off of your Weapon or Spell Damage, whichever is higher:
- Frenzied Momentum’s damage
- Merciless Charge’s damage
- Wild Impulse’s damage
- Wrath of Elements’ damage
- This effect can now also be purged.
- The following set now scales off your Max Health:
- Puncturing Remedy’s heal
- Merciless Charge: Reduced the damage of this set by approximately 33%.
- Precise Regen: Increased the Magicka on proc of this set to 558, up from 500.
Crafted
- The following sets now scale off of your Weapon or Spell Damage, whichever is higher:
- Ashen Grip’s damage
- Coldharbour’s Favorite’s damage
- Legacy of Karth’s damage
- Morkuldin’s damage
- Oblivion’s Foe’s damage
- The following sets now scale off of your Max Magicka or Stamina, whichever is higher:
- Coldharbour’s Favorite’s healing
- Dragon’s Appetite’s healing
- The stacks from this set now have a half second cooldown instead of 1.
- The heal now has a 5 second cooldown instead of 10.
- Nocturnal’s Favor’s healing
- Redistributor’s healing
- Shalidor’s Curse’s healing
- Vampire’s Kiss’ healing
- The following set now scales off your Max Health:
- Noble’s Conquest’s healing
- Song of Lamae’s damage
- Grave-stake Collector: Increased the Magicka and Stamina granted from this set to 4564, up from 4190.
- Vampire’s Kiss: Reworked this set’s set bonuses:
- 2 piece – Max Stamina
- 3 piece – Max Magicka
- 4 piece – Max Stamina and Magicka
- 5 piece – Weapon and Spell Damage in addition to its on-kill healing (which has received a significant increase)
- Willow’s Path: Reduced this set’s bonus to Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery to 18%, down from 25%.
Dungeon & Arena
- The following sets now scale off of your Weapon or Spell Damage, whichever is higher:
- Aegis Caller’s damage
- Auroran’s Thunder’s damage
- Azureblight Reaper’s damage
- Caluurion’s Legacy’s damage
- Curse of Doylemish’ damage
- Flame Blossom’s damage
- Also fixed an issue where multiple players could not use this set against the same target.
- Icy Conjuror’s damage
- Overwhelming Surge’s damage
- Pestilent Host’s damage
- Pillar of Nirn’s damage
- This set also now deals Bleed Damage on the initial hit, rather than Physical.
- Plague Slinger’s damage
- Savage Werewolf’s damage
- Scavenging Demise’s damage
- Sheer Venom’s damage
- Sunderflame’s damage
- This set now ticks once every 2 seconds instead of 1.
- The Ice Furnace’s damage
- Unleashed Terror’s damage
- This set can now proc off of blinks such as Bolt Escape.
- Viper’s Sting’s damage
- Widowmaker’s damage
- Winterborn’s damage
- The following sets now scale off of your Max Magicka or Stamina, whichever is higher:
- Draugr’s Rest’s heal
- This set now ticks every 2 seconds instead of 1.
- Hiti’s Hearth’s heal
- This set now ticks every 2 seconds instead of 1.
- Oblivion’s Edge’s heal
- Draugr’s Rest’s heal
- The following sets now scale off your Max Health:
- Crimson Twilight’ damage
- Frozen Watcher’s damage
- Leeching Plate’s damage
- The following sets now scale off of your Physical or Spell Resistance, whichever is higher:
- Embershield’s damage
- Explosive Rebuke’s damage
- Hand of Mephala’s damage
- Amberplasm: Reduced the Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery granted from this set to 245, down from 275.
- Archer’s Mind:
- Increased the base Critical Damage and Healing done from this set to 8%, up from 6%.
- Increased the bonus while sneaking or invisible to 16%, up from 12%.
- Blooddrinker: Reduced the damage bonus for this set to 20%, down from 33%, now that more abilities deal Bleed Damage including non-Damage over Time attacks.
- Bone Pirate’s Tatters: Reduced the Stamina Recovery granted from this set to 133, down from 167.
- Crimson Twilight: Reduced the damage done by this set by approximately 44%.
- Elemental Catalyst: Increased this set’s Critical Damage taken to 5% per stack, up from 3%.
- Explosive Rebuke: This set now applies Burning to enemies hit but deals approximately 42% less damage.
- Hollowfang Thirst: Reduced the Magicka restored from this set to 1750, down from 2523.
- Icy Conjuror: This set now ticks every 2 seconds instead of 1 second but the total coefficient remains unchanged except for the global reduction.
- Kraglen’s Howl: Fixed an issue where this set did not proc on shared kills as the tooltip stated.
- Shroud of Lich: Increased the Magicka Recovery granted from this set to 1106, up from 1032.
- Unleashed Terror: This set now applies the Hemorrhaging status effect each tick but deals approximately 46% less damage.
- Widowmaker: This set now lasts for 10 seconds with a 10 second cooldown, instead of 5 seconds with a 5 second cooldown.
Monster Masks
- The following sets now scale off of your Weapon or Spell Damage, whichever is higher:
- Domihaus’ damage
- Grothdarr’s damage
- Iceheart’s damage
- Ilambris’ damage
- This set now procs both lightning and fire at once rather than one or the other, and the damage has been adjusted for this.
- Infernal Guardian’s damage
- Kjalnar’s Nightmare’s damage
- Kra’gh’s damage
- This set now lasts for 2.4 seconds instead of 1.2.
- Increased the cooldown to 6 seconds, up from 3.
- Maw of the Infernal’s damage
- Fiery Breath now lasts 3 seconds up from 2, but ticks every 1 second instead of 0.5 seconds.
- Nerien’eth’s damage
- Selene’s damage
- Sellistrix’s damage
- Spawn of Mephala’s damage
- Stone Husk’s damage
- Stormfist’s damage
- Valkyn Skoria’s damage
- Velidreth’s damage
- Zaan’s damage
- The following sets now scale off of your Max Magicka or Stamina, whichever is higher:
- Chokethorn’s heal
- Earthgore’s heal
- Nightflame’s heal
- The following sets now scale off your Max Health:
- Lady Thorn’s damage
- Scourge Harvester’s damage
- Shadowrend’s damage
- Thurvokun’s damage
- The following set now scales off of your Physical or Spell Resistance, whichever is higher:
- Tremorscale’s damage
- Maarselok:
- This set now procs off your melee Heavy Attacks rather than bashes.
- Increased the cooldown to 10 seconds, up from 7.
- Reduced the bonus scaling per negative effect to 2%, down from 5%, but removed the cap of 50%.
- This set now scales off your Weapon Damage.
- Scourge Harvester: Reduced the damage dealt by this set by approximately 30%.
- Thurvokun: Increased the damage dealt by this set by approximately 22%.
Mythics
- Bloodlord’s Embrace: Increased the Magicka granted from this set to 1605, up from 1535.
- Malacath’s Band of Brutality: This set now increases your damage done by 16% but reduces your Critical Damage done by 50%, rather than increasing your damage done by 25% and making you unable to deal Critical Damage.
- Ring of the Pale Order:
- Increased the amount of healing done from this set to 20% of your damage done, up from 18%.
- This set now loses 4% of its value per group member you are with. This means if you are alone it will stay at 20% but reduce to 8% if you are in a group with 3 other players, and 0% when with 5 or more other players.
- Removed the heal cap from this set.
Overland
- The following sets now scale off of your Weapon or Spell Damage, whichever is higher:
- Defiler’s damage
- Mad Tinkerer’s damage
- Night Terror’s damage
- Shadow of the Red Mountain’s damage
- Storm Knight’s Plate’s damage
- Syvarra’s Scales’ damage
- Thunderbug’s Carapace’s damage
- Twin Sister’s’ damage
- Unfathomable Darkness’ damage
- Venomous Smite’s damage
- The damage now ticks every 2 seconds instead of 1.
- Way of Fire’ damage
- The following sets now scale off of your Max Magicka or Stamina, whichever is higher:
- Briarheart’s heal
- Draugr’s Heritage’s heal
- Trinimac’s Valor’s damage and healing
- Winter’s Respite’s heal
- The heal now ticks every 2 seconds instead of 1.
- The following sets now scale off your Max Health:
- Bahraha’s Curse’s damage
- Grace of Gloom’s heal
- The following set now scales off of your Physical or Spell Resistance, whichever is higher:
- Hide of Morihaus’ damage
- Bloodthorn’s Touch: Reduced the Magicka and Stamina granted from this set to 800, down from 958.
- Bright-Throat Boast: Reduced the Magicka Recovery granted from this set to 133, down from 167.
- Cyrodiil’s Ward: Fixed an issue that could cause some sources of this item set to drop ranged weaponry.
- Eternal Vigor: This set no longer grants a line of Max Health when wearing 5 pieces.
- Prisoner’s Rags: Increased the Magicka granted from this set to 1035, up from 943.
- Way of Martial Knowledge: Fixed an issue where this set would not proc on some NPCs.
PvP Sourced
- The following sets now scale off of your Weapon or Spell Damage, whichever is higher:
- Affliction’s damage
- Galerion’s Revenge’s damage
- Phoenix’s damage
- Vicecanon of Venom’s damage
- Vicious Death’s damage
- The following set now scales off of your Max Magicka or Stamina, whichever is higher:
- Almalexia’s Mercy’s heal
- The following sets now scale off your Max Health:
- Battalion Defender’s heal
- Crest of Cyrodiil’s heal
- The Juggernaut’s heal
- Almalexia’s Mercy: Fixed an issue where this set healed for its intended full value each tick, rather than over the duration. This will result in a significant reduction of this set’s power, as it was never intended to acquire the godlike powers of Almalexia herself.
- Thews of the Harbinger: Reduced the damage scaling on this set to 5.1435% of your Max Health on proc, down from 7%
- Vengeance Leech: Increased the Health, Magicka, and Stamina restored from this set to 2772, up from 2570.
- Vicecannon of Venom: This set now ticks every 2 seconds instead of 1 but retains its overall damage after the blanket reduction to scaling.
- Vicious Death: Increased the radius of the explosion from this set to 5 meters, up from 4, to better align with its visual effects.
Trial
- The following sets now scale off of your Weapon or Spell Damage, whichever is higher:
- Arms of Relequen and Perfected Arms of Relequen’s damage
- Destructive Mage’s damage
- Also fixed an issue where this set could not be purged.
- Poisonous Serpent’s damage
- Roar of Alkosh’s damage
- The Damage over Time now ticks every 2 seconds rather than 1.
- The following set now scales off of your Max Magicka or Stamina, whichever is higher:
- Twilight Remedy’s healing
- The following sets now scale off your Max Health:
- Defending Warrior’s damage
- Eternal Warrior’s healing
- Defending Warrior: Reduced the damage done by this set by approximately 30%.
Battlegrounds
- Made some minor improvements to Battleground Queue Matching, preventing some cases where the queue could get stuck with small numbers of players.
General
- Added a new “Maximum” graphics settings option.
- Added new temporal filtering to LSAO and Screen SpacGI Ambient Occlusion settings, improving the quality for both.
- Optimized planar reflection graphics, reducing their impact to FPS.
- Fixed an issue where your character’s face could be cut off when zooming it at character select if equipped with the Beast personality.
General
- When you attempt to learn a Crafting motif that you already know, the error message will now refer to it properly rather than as a “Racial Style”.
- Fixed a typo in the description of Dremora Kynereeve Outfit Style tooltips.
- Standardized the application costs for all Honor Guard Outfit Styles.
General
- Fixed an issue where previewing a motif would not show the equipped skin at the same time.
Trials
- Hel Ra Citadel
- The War Horn Achievement now properly completes when you sound the War Horn.
General
- Updated some event fragment collectibles so if you don’t have any of the fragments, the category is hidden (in order to reduce menu bloat).
- Fixed an issue where Psijic Portals might not have their resource yields increased during some holidays.
General
- Fixed a number of typos found within in-game books.
- Corrected book display settings so they correctly show as “read” or “unread”.
- Corrected some mismatched titles between books in the world and in your library.
- Added an archive copy of the unsigned Tome of the Undaunted at each Undaunted Enclave, just in case Glirion spills his beard wax on the signed copy and they need a backup.
- Fixed misspellings of “Ayleid Wells” in a number of places. It’s not easy to spell well.
- Updated a number of map pins for Luxury Furnishers that were incorrectly labeling them as “Prestige Furnishers”. (That said, their job is prestigious.)
- Updated the default enchantment on the Grievous Ward shield to be Maximum Health. This will not affect Grievous Wards that have had their enchantment replaced.
Achievements
- Updated the wording of a number of older achievements to use the proper term “Group Boss” instead of the incorrect phrase “World Boss”.
- Added Snowmelt Suite and Pilgrim’s Rest to the “Permanent Tenant Housing” achievement.
- The achievements for the Markarth and Blackwood Prologue quests are now under their own sub-categories within the “Prologue” category.
- Updated the component descriptions on dungeon “Scout” achievements to match the name of the achievements required for completion.
- Fixed an issue where “allotted” was misspelled in the “Craglorn Pilgrim” achievement.
- The “Eclectic Decorator” achievement can now be completed by decorating with 20 Miscellaneous furnishings, or by decorating with 10 Services furnishings.
Furnishings
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Crocodile Skeleton, Complete” luxury furnishing to be invisible and intangible.
- Standardized the size descriptions for several lightposts that were previously inconsistent with other lightposts.
- The following lightposts are now described as large items:
- Dark Elf Lightpost, Single
- Dark Elf Lightpost, Full
- Dark Elf Lightpost, Capped
- Vampiric Lightpost, Amber Single
- Vampiric Lightpost, Amber Double
- “Breton Streetlight, Full Stone” is now described as a standard house item.
- The following lightposts are now described as large items:
- The “Plant, Murkmire Snakevine” furnishing no longer appears hollow when viewed from below.
- Corrected a small region of stretched textures on the rod of the “Provisioning Station, Elsweyr Grill” and “Provisioning Station, Solitude Grill” furnishings.
- Fixed a small region of flickering textures on the base of the “Dwarven Beam Emitter, Medium” furnishing.
- Fixed a small texture oddity on one of the fronds of the “Cactus, Tall Lunar Fan” furnishing.
- Mundus Stone furnishings will now show up when searching for “Mundus Stone” in the housing editor.
- Corrected a minor issue that caused the following items to display an incorrect icon when being dragged around in the UI.
- Blue Butterfly Flock
- Monarch Butterfly Flock
- Fogs of the Hag Fen
- Mists of the Hag Fen
- Transliminal Rupture
- Adjusted the collision for the “Reachfolk Banner, Markarth” furnishing to be consistent with other furnishings.
- Updated the name of the “Solitude Cabinet, Narrow Open Filled” furnishing to “Solitude Bookcase, Narrow Open Filled” to better match its appearance and matching blueprint.
- Fixed an issue that caused certain houseguests to refuse to talk to you if you were a late-stage Vampire or transformed Werewolf. They’ve learned to look past your dark exterior and see the kindred soul within.
- Adjusted the editor categorization of the “Imperial Shrine of the Bay” furnishing to better match similar furnishings. It can now be found under “Lights, Braziers” rather than “Undercroft, Sacred Pieces”.
- Adjusted the center point of the “Markarth Wall, Windowed Stone” furnishing to be easier to work with.
Homes
- Improved the accuracy of the floor collision in certain areas of Varlaisvea Ayleid Ruins, to prevent your character’s feet from sinking into the floor slightly.
- Adjusted the default position of several benches in the furnished version of Varlaisvea Ayleid Ruins so they can be sat on immediately.
- Please note this only applies to future purchases and won’t impact your home if you’ve already acquired it.
- Removed an extra “Dwarven Potted Plant, Polished Vase” that was outside the playable space in the furnished version of Stone Eagle Aerie.
- Please note this only applies to future purchases and won’t impact your home if you’ve already acquired it.
- Fixed an issue that could result in your camera poking through some of the curved walls in Amaya Lake Lodge.
- Sealed a gap in the collision of the Amaya Lake Lodge interior.
- Removed some subtle discoloration that appeared on certain columns in the Daedric pagodas in Kushalit Sanctuary.
- Removed a small section of floor textures that protruded from the far side of the intact tower in Shalidor’s Shrouded Realm.
- Sealed a small visual gap in one of the walls of Tel Galen.
Housing Editor
- Fixed an issue that could prevent your permission list from correctly appearing under certain circumstances, resulting in incomplete or empty permission lists.
General
- Cross-alliance groups kicked out of queue for going to Cyrodiil will no longer get stuck in the Queued state.
- Fixed an issue where disbanding a group with offline members could result in you not being able to create new groups.
- Fixed an issue where you were unable to gift items to other players after the 30-day gifting timer expired.
- Reduced loading times from login to character select.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when playing particle effect audio.
- Reduced the loading time required when loading into the game from the character select screen.
- Equipping or previewing costumes and polymorphs will now behave the same between the Collections menu and Crown Store.
Activity Finder
- Fixed an issue where disconnected players could block inviting replacements to a dungeon.
- Disbanding a group while queued for an activity will no longer give an incorrect message.
- Ensured the “Leave Now” option in instances only appears when it is actually possible to leave immediately.
Stadia
- Fixed an issue where mouse input was not accepted until the keyboard was used when first launching the game on Stadia.
General
- Fixed some typos and discrepancies in voice and text throughout all zones.
Craglorn
- Fixed a whole mess of pathing, floating, and generally derpy NPCs and monsters.
- Fixed an issue with Anka-Ra events where the priest’s VO would not play after completing the event and priest’s body would not consistently appear when it should.
- Elinhir
- Fixed an issue where Fights-With-Tail would give you improper greetings after visiting her on subsequent days.
- Fixed an issue where the Elinhir Wayshrine could show up on the map in Storm Lair.
- Slithering Brood: A previously unheard line from Regent Cassipia now plays upon entry to the Progenitor Mantikora’s den.
- The Missing Guardian: Fixed an issue where Lamia could get stuck in the rocks during the fight with the Serpent.
Deshaan
- You will no longer be able to escape the southern border of Deshaan to get into Shadowfen without using the gate.
Stormhaven
- Fixed an issue where your character could get stuck behind rocks near the southern entrance of Aphren’s Hold.
- Your character will no longer be dismounted under the canopies in Hammerdeath Arena.
- You will no longer be able to attack the Cousin Scrag ogre boss in Stormhaven from atop the rocks without taking damage.
General
- Increased the number of characters that can be used for the “Guild Message of the Day” and “About Us” to 2048 characters (up from 1024 and 255 respectively).
- Fixed an issue where some components of the guild history (bank deposits/withdrawals, new member joining, trades, etc.) were not being properly displayed.
- Updated some Collectibles’ acquire hints to conform to capitalizations standards.
- Fixed an issue where Activity Finder queues could give misleading error messages when the queues are at capacity.
Addons
- Removed the “Load Out of Date Addons” check box in order to fix the issue where it would uncheck itself after every new update. Now, if you have out of date addons and a new update comes out, you’ll simply receive a notification.
- Note this means you can no longer blanket disable all out of date addons with one global setting.
- If you have older addons that were previously disabled by the checkbox, they may be enabled when you first log in and could potentially lead to various UI errors if they are broken/out of date. Please make sure to disable any broken addons and reach out to the addon developer to get an up-to-date version.
- Fixed an addon compatibility error found with ConvertToSkillLineId.
Gamepad Mode
- Fixed a UI error that could occur when scrolling through menus.
- Fixed a UI error that could appear when staring an ESO Plus Free Trial.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to redeem a code in-game could erroneously bring up the chat window when attempting to enter the code in with a keyboard.
- Fixed an issue where you unable to select Antiquity Fragments marked as new in the Antiquity Codex.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where Shadow Cloak healing Combat Text wouldn’t display.
Help & Tutorials
- Corrected some help menu text to state larger groups of 12 players, rather than 24.
- Clarified how to gain access to previous Chapters within their individual Help screens.
Fixes & Improvements from PTS v7.0.4
Below is a list of some notable bug fixes or adjustments since PTS v7.0.4. Note this is not a comprehensive list of bug fixes.
Buffs & Debuffs
- Fixed an issue where some buffs would not last for the correct duration, or partial effects could remain after losing them. This will fix the issue where some food or drink buffs could stack.
Companions
- Fixed an issue that could block one of Mirri’s personal quests.
- Fixed an issue with Companion traits on shields not applying their bonuses as expected.
- Clarified the wording on Bastian’s Companion Perk description.
- Fixed a rare issue which could cause an ability bar display issue while performing the Hircine’s Gift questline.
Rockgrove Trial
- General
- The Scalding Wound effect applied via the Fire Behemoth’s Scalding Strike can no longer be dodged.
- The Havocrel Barbarian will now attack more quickly after completing a Rampaging Fire cast.
- The Havocrel Barbarian will no longer immediately cast Rampaging Fire after completing Hasted Assault.
- Decreased the damage from the Havocrel Butcher’s Emblazoned Stomp, which can also no longer be dodged.
- The Havocrel Butcher’s Burning Slice deals less damage per tick.
- The Ignite Damage over Time effect applied by the Havocrel Butcher and the Havocrel Torchcaster now deals a percentage of maximum health per tick and can no longer be cleansed.
- Decreased the damage dealt and cast time from the Havocrel Torchcaster’s Arcing Blaze. In addition, the targeted player cannot be cleansed of the targeting and if the targeted player character dies while the Arcing Blaze is being cast, the cast will still complete on that dead target.
- Reduced the cast time from the Havocrel Torchcaster’s Meteor Call.
- Oaxiltso
- Reduced the damage from Noxious Sludge.
- Havocrel Annihilators will now cast Magma Sludge at low health.
- Flame-Herald Bahsei
- Player characters recently killed during the encounter now only hear a single shout from Bahsei instead of possibly hearing multiple.
- The Bleeding effect applied via the Flesh Abomination’s Hemorrhaging Smack can no longer be dodged.
- The Death Touch effect applied via Flame-Herald Bahsei’s Sickle Strike can no longer be dodged.
- Xalvakka
- Deadstars will no longer affect targets outside the telegraph and the telegraphs will no longer end early.
- Reduced the number of wraiths which can be active at a time and the time their corpses will persist.
- Soul Resonance will now be applied to enemy targets rather than wraiths.
- March of Sacrifices
If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. The Elder Scrolls Online is now available for PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.
- This article was updated on:June 7th, 2021