Update 2.19 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update is number 2.19. However, for those that own the PS5 copy, it’s version number 01.000.002. Bear in mind today’s update is console specific only. This is mainly because the PC and Mac versions of The Elder Scrolls Online already received their own update earlier.

The update itself comes with a ton of improvements covering many areas of the game. You can check out the Combat and Gameplay changes below.

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.19 Patch Notes

Companions

Companions will now run in front of your character less frequently when you come to a stop.

Bastian and Mirri’s non-combat Perks are now active while they are active and present.

Increased the likelihood of Companion gear to drop from non-boss enemies.

Companions will no longer loudly mourn the deaths of group members and will only mourn the player that summoned them.

You will no longer see quest indicators above the heads of other player’s Companions in your group when your own Companion has a quest to offer.

Slightly increased the average frequency at which you gain rapport increases from killing enemies that Companions do not care for.

Mirri now waits to get to know you a little better before asking again for help with her second personal quest.

Companion combat level and class skill levels are now properly synchronized.

Adjusted the help entry “Companions – Access” to improve clarity.

Fixed an issue where a Companion could load in before their equipped gear.

Fixed an issue where Companions could unintentionally gain experience after completing a Dark Anchor event.

Reduced the frequency of Companion VO lines pertaining to synergy abilities.

Quests and Zones

General

All main quests in Blackwood will now be displayed as a Main Story in your journal and quest tracker.

Updated the interaction cameras for Writ boards found in Leyawiin.

Sevilo Andus’s face will no longer shift into a horrible abomination of nightmares.

You can now travel to groupmates within Deepscorn Hollow.

Quests

A Deadly Secret: Captain Rian Liore will no longer call you over and then act offended when you approach him. So rude.

A Hidden Vault: Groupmates will now be able to you within the Doomvault

A Keep’s Ransom: Fixed an issue where dying before speaking to Erithel would cause her to despawn.

A Mysterious Event: Bastian will no longer lose rapport when you kill the boss at the end of the quest. (They were close once, but we don’t talk about that anymore…) Group members not on the quest can now use the escape portal at the end of the quest.

A Proper Blessing: Fixed an issue where the quest assist for the Bog Dog dung piles wasn’t displaying properly. Now you can find your dung that much easier.

Heroes of Blackwood: Fixed an issue where a duplicate Mirri would show up at the gathering even if you had her out as a Companion.

Shattered and Scattered: Fixed an issue where Liam or Ardia would survive even if you did not complete the optional respective objectives.

Shrine of Nocturnal: Fixed an issue where approaching the Nocturnal shrine from the wrong spot could prevent the quest from advancing properly.

The Ghost of Giovesse: Fixed an issue where you could not interact with Yisara when needing to speak to her.

The Rising Winds: Fixed an issue where Nuxul would sometimes not appear when you needed to talk with him.

If you want to see more patch notes, you can check out the official forums. The Elder Scrolls Online is out now for the PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation and Stadia platforms.