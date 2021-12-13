The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Update 1.22 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and here are all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update fixes a wide array of bugs and glitches across all platforms. PlayStation players in particular will be very happy with this patch as it addresses the 0kb space issue that has been affecting the game on PS4 and PS5 for some people. For Xbox players, a bug has been fixed that would force players’ names to be the default “Prisoner” when creating a character. There’s much more in this update, including a few next-gen exclusive fixes as well. Here’s everything new with Skyrim update 1.22.

Skyrim Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Bethesda has shared the official patch notes on the Bethesda Game Studios Discord server. Here’s what’s new in this patch.

Added additional translations when downloading creations

Fixed light flicker in the Ragged Flagon Cistern

Fixed Palomino Horses missing mane textures

Fixed an issue some PC Steam players were experiencing when trying to upgrade using their keyboard

Fixed an issue where Creation Club Bundles were incorrectly showing as “Owned”

Fixed an issue some players experienced when trying to change button mapping.

Fixed crashing when spam casting Fireball.

[PlayStation 4/5 Only] Fixed an issue causing “out of memory” crashes

[PlayStation 5 Only] Fixed crashing after exiting the Pelagius Wing (Minds of Madness Quest)

[PlayStation 5 Only] Fixed a crash that would occur when trying to launch the game through “Activities”

[Xbox Series X Only] Fixed an issue players encountered when naming their character, setting the default character name to “Prisoner”

[Xbox Only] Fixed an issue when using the “download all” button

We’ve included a fix that we believe will reduce instances of the 0kb space issue that some PlayStation players have experienced. While this should help mitigate cases, we are still investigating and working on a more comprehensive fix.

If you are still experiencing the 0kb issue on PS4 or PS5, please let us know. If you encounter this issue on PS5, please let us know if you are running the PS4 or PS5 version. This information can be located on your dashboard.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.