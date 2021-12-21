The Gunk Chapter List: How Long is The Gunk?

The Gunk, Thunderful Games’ new Xbox exclusive action-adventure title is here and players all over the world are already joining the space hauler Rani in her quest to find riches and uncover the secrets surrounding the disappearance of an ancient civilization. But how many chapters does The Gunk has, and how long does it take to complete it? With that said, here’s how long it takes to finish The Gunk, as well as the game’s full chapter ist.

How Long is The Gunk?

According to many reports, the linear story of Thunderful Games’ The Gunk can be completed in 3 to 4 hours, but the playtime may vary from 5 all the way to 7 hours of gameplay for those looking to uncover every secret in the indie game, as well as explore all of the planet’s areas to the fullest and unlock all of the enhancements and types of equipment available.

The Gunk Chapter List

The Gunk is composed of 8 chapters, all sure to allow players to explore the whole planet while really putting their Power Glove to use by facing many dangers along the way. With that said, here are all the chapters available as part of The Gunk’s main campaign:

Chapter 1: Dropping Down.

Chapter 2: Looking for a Signal.

Chapter 3: An Alien Civilization

Chapter 4: A Corrupting Force.

Chapter 5: Pure Lighting

Chapter 6: Looking for Trouble

Chapter 7: Alone

Chapter 8: Reunions

Thunderful Games, previously known as Image & Form, is also the studio responsible for the award-winning action platformer SteamWorld, one of the most acclaimed Metroidvania titles in recent memory. You can currently play SteamWorld Dig 2, the latest title in the series, right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, via Steam and GOG.

The Gunk is currently available exclusively for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is also part of the Xbox Game Pass lineup and is available right now to all subscribers o the service.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2021