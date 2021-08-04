The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Use Amiibo

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD offers some light Amiibo usage, so we’ll be looking at how to use them when you’re playing the game. While there may be a bit of controversy over what Amiibo do in this game, there is no denying that they offer a rather useful benefit when used. That use of course being that the Zelda and Loftwing Amiibo allows you to quickly travel between the sky and surface without the use of one of the many bird statues dotting the different regions. In fact, this is the only possible way to do such a thing and is a feature that wasn’t present in the game’s original release in any way.

How to Use Amiibo

When it comes to using them in-game, you’ll first need to progress far enough into the story for their main use to even be relevant. Luckily this is done very early on when you first gain the ability to freely travel between the surface and sky at bird statues. In fact, Fi will even pop up to tell you that the Amiibo functionality is now available for use. This also means that you can take the first step towards actually using them, which is to enable their usage in the menu.

Pause the game and navigate to the options menu at the bottom left of the screen, and then make sure the option at the very top is set to “Use Amiibo.” From here you can exit the pause menu entirely. Next, you’ll want to summon Fi by pressing the down arrow on your controller. Then, you’ll simply want to select the “Use Amiibo” option and a prompt will pop up asking you to tap it to the controller so that it can be read. And just like that, you’ll have fast travel capabilities at your disposal.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available now on Nintendo Switch