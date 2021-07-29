The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Where to Buy Treasures

Out of the many treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, some can be a bit hard to come by, luckily there is a place where you can buy treasures. As opposed to the random corner where you’re able to sell your treasures for a quick profit, this place is actually even more hidden and out of the way. A couple of notes though before we get started, for one, there is, unfortunately, no way to buy bugs in the game. You’ll still have to go out and catch them yourself if you want them. Also, the merchant that sells treasures to you is only available at the very end portion of the game, so there will be minor spoilers for events near the final dungeon.

Where to Buy Treasures

So right off the bat, you’ll need to progress quite far into the game before the merchant in question will even show up. Specifically, you will need to have completed all four of the game’s Silent Realms in order to access it. Once this is done, grab your harp because you’ll be needing it, since this merchant is quite literally hidden. Your target is one of the Gossip Stones that are hidden from view until the Goddess Harp is played by some butterflies. Head into the waterfall cave to get started on this quest.

Once in the cave, poke around until you find a small group of those blue butterflies. Then, pull out your harp and strum it a few times to get him to show up. The Gossip Stone will then offer you his selection of six treasures, which are being sold at very high prices. And that is a catch with this, the stone only has a selection of six treasures, but these are some of the hardest and rarest to get ones in the game. The selection is as follows, for 100 rupees you can get monster horns, dusk relics, or evil crystals. For 200 rupees you can get blue bird feathers, golden skulls, and goddess plumes. They’re pricy if you need a lot, but can be a good alternative if your luck isn’t doing that great.

