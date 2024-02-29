The Location of All Costa del Sol Cactuars in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

If you’re walking in circles in Costa del Sol looking for the Cactuars and can’t find them, don’t worry. Here, you can find the location of all pink Cactuars in Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy VII.

Once you arrive at Costa de Sol after completing the main quest in Junon, there will be a point in the game when you’ll be controlling Tifa and Aerith. To get beach clothes, they will have to participate in some activities designed to encourage socialization in the beach retreat One of them involves finding pink Cactuar paintings and taking pictures of them.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find the Cactuars in Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When this quest starts, you’ll be given a map that you can check by pressing L1. However, the map doesn’t make it entirely clear where to find each Cactuar in FF7 Rebirth. Note that you must use the zoom mentioned in the map you were given when taking each picture.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first Cactuar is pretty obvious and is right in front of you on the Surf & Suntan’s signboard. I missed that one because I was looking for green Cactuars, but those are the impostors. All Cactuars you need to photograph are pink and look pretty much the same way. The zoom here should be at 40%.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second one is on the weird rock formations near the deck. Check the northern platform, walk all the way to its edge, and you’ll find one of the pink Cactuars there. The zoom should be about 70%.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s time to move towards that green football field near the rock formation. It’s close to the ‘Fun While it Lasts’ Main Scenario. It’s close to the Fun While it Lasts Main Scenario. The pink Cactuar will be painted on the rock next to a green Cactuar. You only need a 10% zoom when taking a picture of this one.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last one is painted on a fire hydrant in the southern area of Costa del Sol. Head toward the heliport and check the area near the water for fire hydrants. One of them will have a pink Cactuar painted on it. Take a picture of it zooming in 30%.

- This article was updated on February 29th, 2024