The Location of All Seventh Infantry Units in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

If you’re having trouble finding all the Shinra soldiers, don’t worry. Below, you can check the locations of all Seventh Infantry Troopers in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Unlike in the original Final Fantasy VII, Cloud is the captain of the Seventh Infantry and needs to find all the members of this unit to deliver a stellar performance. Finding all troopers will also help with your performance, unlocking higher difficulties that increase your points.

Where to Find the Seventh Infantry Units in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While some troopers are quite easy to find, others took me quite a while. You’ll find a couple of troops outside the shopping mall, but most of them will be inside, either talking, drinking, or even singing in a secret club for bald people.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Western Side of Junon’s Main Street

The first and easiest unit is on the western side of the main street, looking at Junon’s big cannon. It’s quite a sight to behold due to its massive size.

Eastern Side of Junon’s Main Street

The second unit is on the eastern side of the main street. They are near the indoor shopping center’s entrance. They seem quite excited about the inauguration as they take pictures of themselves near a cardboard cutout of President Rufus Shinra.

The Full Arsenal Weapon Shop

The third group is inside The Full Arsenal weapon shop, near the front entrance that leads to the main street. They are staring at a model of Junon’s cannon.

Mysterious Club in the Shopping Center

The fourth group is inside a club in the shopping center, which is an excellent recreation of the original club for fans. Once inside, you can see a fun cutscene and then recruit the Infantry members.

Materia Store in Junon’s Shopping Center

The fifth group, which is quite easy to spot, is in the Materia store of Junon’s shopping center, on the right side of the shop.

Third Floor of the Item Shop

The sixth group is located on the third floor of the item shop in Junon’s shopping center. You’ll find one of the troopers buying a brooch for his girlfriend.

Second Floor of the Shinra Barracks

The seventh group is on the second floor of the Shinra Barracks, located in the middle of Junon’s shopping district. These troopers, who are being interviewed, are easily visible when you go to the higher floors.

Top Floor of the Shinra Barracks

The eighth group is also in the Shinra Barracks, but they are on the top floor. I initially missed them, so make sure to check upstairs.

Basement Storeroom of the Shinra Garrison

The ninth group can be found in the basement storeroom of the Shinra Garrison. Look for a group discussing tactical formations near miniatures.

Le Sourire Bar

Finally, the last Seventh Infantry unit can be found at Le Sourire. It’s a fancy bar located at the northern end of Junon’s shopping center. To get there, you’ll need to go up some stairs as the bar is on the second floor.