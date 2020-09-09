The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon – All New Skills

The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon raises the level cap to 33, and adds a new 150 skill point ceiling to all skills. Included with this raise are new unlocks for each skill that provide substantial benefits to those who choose to specialize their character. You’ll need to invest a full-fat 150 points into a skill to grab these new additions, but they can be well worth the investment.
All of the new Peril On Gorgon skills are listed below in order by category:
- Melee
- 1Hand: 1H Melee Critical Hits Ignore 100% Armor
- 2Hand: Power and Sweep Attack Chance to Stun +50%
- Ranged
- Handguns: Critical Hits ricochet and hit another enemy
- Long Guns: Non-Critical Hits ignore 50% Armor
- Heavy Weapons: HW instantly reload after using the last of their ammo
- Defense
- Dodge: When Dodging, 25% chance to Stun enemies within +3m
- Block: Perfect Blocks cause the attacker to take damage instead
- Dialog
- Persuade: Chance to Cower resets after 10s, allowing a damaged Human to Cower again
- Lie: Chance to Scramble resets 10s after Automechanical attacks you
- Intimidate: 20% chance Creatures you strike with Critical Hit will become Terrified
- Stealth
- Sneak: Sneak Attacks which kill their targets do not alert other enemies
- Hack: Hack turned-off Automechanicals to Scramble them
- Lockpick: The first item in every locked container which is free to open can be stolen without consequence
- Tech
- Medical: After using the Inhaler, gain +20% Damage per Consumable Slot used, lasts 10s
- Science: Crit Chance and Sway of Science Weapons are determined by Science skill, if higher
- Engineering: Inserting a new Mod has a 100% chance of recovering the existing Mod
- Leadership
- Inspiration: Companions provide 10% Skill Bonus to Player Skills while on the Unreliable
- Determination: When a Companion is sent back to the Unreliable, a different Companion can replace them
