Update 1.41 has arrived for The Sims 4 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
If you have the PS4 version of The Sims 4, the update version number is 1.41. This update has been released on May 13th, 2021.
Developer Maxis has announced that the game will have two patches released in the month of May. The first patch has been released today and is a smaller update. Later in the month, a more bigger patch will be released to address more issues with the game.
You can read the details from EA’s website links posted down below.
The Sims 4 Update 1.41 Patch Notes
- Videos from drone won’t transfer to video station
- [V] ‘Compel Deep Drink’ action icon won’t clear the action queue
- Base Game Facial Hair ChinStrap Makes Jaw Bigger and Looks Distorted
- [CKK] Counters have broken texture when dirty
- Voodoo doll looks weird after use (in inventory)
- Item texture glitches in laptop mode
The second game update is larger and will follow at a later date this month. Here’s the list of the top community concerns we’re investigating for the second May update:
- Sims cook but don’t autonomously eat/ cook more/ eat quick meal instead
- Sims don’t autonomously eat left-overs
- Baby icon/household picture different colour than Sim
- Unable to go to work/school/class/audition
- Sad Sim All The Time
- Fruits and vegetables in toddlers’ inventories
- Resume making potion resets Sim
- Sim stuck at work/school
- [NKSP] Can’t ship on Plopsy
- [JTB] Cantina Door missing from build mode
- [TLSP] Murphy Bed with Loveseat doesn’t have the Relax interaction
- Updating the Hates Children trait
Remember to contact Maxis online if you are having any issues with the game. All of these concerns are being worked on in order to improve your experience with the game. You can visit the official website for more info.
The Sims 4 is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.