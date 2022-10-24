The Sims 4: What Does the Slice of Life Mod Do and How to Get It

The creativity of The Sims 4 community is unmatched when it comes to mods. At this point, players have seen everything from something simple like autosave to something more complex, like invisible fences. But while these quality-of-life mods make the players’ life a lot better, a lot of mod creators are focusing the purpose of their mod on improving the quality of the characters’ lives in several ways. The Slice of Life mod introduces some new elements which the base game completely overlooks, which Sims will benefit from the second it’s installed. So read on to find out what this mod offers and how to install it.

What is The Slice of Life Mod in The Sims 4?

The Slice of Life Mod introduces realistic lifestyle traits that the base game leaves out, such as the ability to talk about memories, call friends and family in group calls, more personality attributes, and a new realm of realistic sickness for your characters to experience. Essentially, this mod is designed to make The Sims feel more natural. Although The Sims 4 already has a level of unique charm, this mod builds upon the foundations in place to create an almost human experience.

There are also several fun additions to the game through this mod, such as the ability to throw parties, watch movies on your phone, and get drunk from consuming alcoholic beverages at the many bars and clubs on offer. So no matter your play style, there will be some new skills and personality traits to implement into your gameplay. For a complete list of commands this mod offers, keep an eye on the official Slice of Life Mod page on The Sims Catalog.

How to Install Mods in The Sims 4

When it comes to installing mods into The Sims 4, the process is straightforward. Similarly to any other mod you install, you will need to download the Zip File from the Slice of Life Mod Page first and extract the files once the download is complete. After this, open The Sims 4 file on your PC, and place the extracted files into the mods folder. They cannot be placed anywhere else. Otherwise, the mod will not install into the game properly. Additionally, you will need to have the game closed for the mod to be implemented.

The best way to check if your mods have been correctly installed is by opening the game, heading to settings>game options>other, and look for the section labeled “Enable Custom Content and Mods” and “Script Mods Allowed” and ensure they are both ticked. Underneath these boxes, you’ll be able to press a button labeled ‘View Custom Content,’ and you should see the file name, signifying the mod has been installed correctly.

The Sims 4 is available on PC via the EA app or Origin, Mac via Origin, Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.