As you make your way into the Dungeon’s & Dragons-inspired world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll find yourself with a plethora of choices to make through your journey into the world of Bunkers & Badasses. You’ll have a selection of different classes to choose from, all with their own unique skills, and Class Feats. These are class-specific, so you’ll want to make sure that you check them over and find one that works with your style!

However, how do you unlock these feats, and what will they do for you? Follow along as we dive deep into this new world, full of chaos and insanity, and find out how to unlock Class Feats, and what they’ll do for you and your new favorite class!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – How To Unlock Class Feats

As you start your adventure in this new and exciting world, you’ll be granted the ability to choose one of six different starting classes. These classes are as follows:

Brr-Zerker – Frost infused bruisers, who focus on up-close melee and firepower Class Feat: Rage of the Ancients – Become Enraged, adding bonus Frost Damage

Clawbringer – Faithful warriors utilize thunder and flames, along with a spectral hammer and a Wyvern companion Class Feat: Wyvern Companion – Dragon that flies and attacks with claws and Fire Breath

Graveborn – Death-touched acolytes who sacrifice health to unleash Dark Magic attacks, and can become the Reaper of Bones. Class Feat: Demi-Lich Companion – Floating Demi-Lich that targets enemies at range and does Dark Magic Damage

Spellshot – Gun-Toting Wizards that can turn their enemies into livestock with a snap of their fingers Class Feat: Spellweaving – Casting a spell or reloading a weapon increases Spell Damage.

Spore Warden – Masters of nature who can summon Tornados and launch volleys of arcane arrows into enemy forces Class Feat- Mushroom Companion – Targets nearby enemies and deals Poison Damage, with the ability to ping to an enemy

Stabbomancer – Sneaking, critical-hit dealing assassins who can summon magic whirling blades, and disappear into the shadows Class Feat – Dirty Fighting – Critical Hit chance is increased dramatically



As you’ll play through the game and continue to level up, you’ll unlock Class Feats, which begin to unlock around Level 7. So you’ll need to progress past the tutorial area a bit and continue to level up before unlocking these amazing skills. Finding the perfect class for you to utilize is easy, as all of their skills are laid out for you at the start of the game, so you can pick and choose who you’d like to be, and journey forth on your new, epic adventure! And don’t worry, if you have created a character that you no longer like the look of, you’ll be able to change it.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.