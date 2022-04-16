Today’s Wordle Answer #302: Hints for Sunday, April 17

Wordle is always running daily even on Easter and this Sunday players have been wondering what the word is going to be for the daily game as always. There are indeed a lot of possibilities for what that all-important five-letter word could be for the experience and this guide will take you through some hints for the word and also the solution if you are wanting to just get the Wordle for Sunday, April 17th complete quickly.

Hints for Wordle April 17th

The word today begins with an A and will certainly have you obtaining the word at an efficient pace. That could even be a hint in itself! Here are a few hints for you:

The word starts with an A as noted

There are no double letters

The word has two vowels with it

The word ends with the letter E

The word is an adjective

With those hints, you can begin to make your guesses at what the word today may be. If you are looking for the answer, however, then keep reading through the article.

Today’s Wordle 302 Answer

As for the Wordle on April 17th, the answer can be found after scrolling down until below the image.

The answer to the April 17th Wordle is AMPLE.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word game that will allow you to select 5 letters with every guess to try and get the correct word for the day. You will get a green letter in your guess if the word you input contains that letter in the solution for the day. If the letters are grey, that means that letter isn’t within the daily word. However, if the letters are yellow, then it means that the chosen letter(s) are just found elsewhere in that word.

You can guess up to six times every day for the word.

Wordle is available now to play online.

- This article was updated on April 16th, 2022