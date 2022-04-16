Today’s Wordle Answer #302: Hints for Sunday, April 17

The Wordle solution for Sunday the 17th of April!

April 16th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Wordle-Hints-and-Answers

Wordle is always running daily even on Easter and this Sunday players have been wondering what the word is going to be for the daily game as always. There are indeed a lot of possibilities for what that all-important five-letter word could be for the experience and this guide will take you through some hints for the word and also the solution if you are wanting to just get the Wordle for Sunday, April 17th complete quickly.

Hints for Wordle April 17th

The word today begins with an A and will certainly have you obtaining the word at an efficient pace. That could even be a hint in itself! Here are a few hints for you:

The word starts with an A as noted
There are no double letters
The word has two vowels with it
The word ends with the letter E
The word is an adjective

With those hints, you can begin to make your guesses at what the word today may be. If you are looking for the answer, however, then keep reading through the article.

Today’s Wordle 302 Answer

As for the Wordle on April 17th, the answer can be found after scrolling down until below the image.

Wordle-April-17-Answer

The answer to the April 17th Wordle is AMPLE.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word game that will allow you to select 5 letters with every guess to try and get the correct word for the day. You will get a green letter in your guess if the word you input contains that letter in the solution for the day. If the letters are grey, that means that letter isn’t within the daily word. However, if the letters are yellow, then it means that the chosen letter(s) are just found elsewhere in that word.

See also
What is Today's Wordle Answer? Hints and Tips for March 23, 2022

You can guess up to six times every day for the word.

Wordle is available now to play online.

- This article was updated on April 16th, 2022

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Wordle
Wordle April 15 2022 Clues and Solution
Today’s Wordle Answer #300: Hints for Friday, April 15
Wordle Hints and Answers
Today’s Wordle Answer #299: Hints for Thursday, April 14
Wordle Hints and Answers
Today’s Wordle Answer #298: Hints for Wednesday, April 13
Wordle Hints and Answers
April 12 Wordle Guide: Hints and Answer for Wordle 297
Trending on AOTF
Top 10 Best Pokemon Cards from the 2022 Pokemon TCG Illustration Contest
FFXIV Little Ladies Day
FFXIV Patch 6.1 Job Changes Breakdown: Every Buff and Nerf for All Jobs
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Could Be PlayStation’s Next PC Game
An illustration for Crystalline Conflict found on the FFXIV official Twitter Account
Final Fantasy XIV’s Crystalline Conflict PVP Mode is Solo Only, and Players Aren’t Happy