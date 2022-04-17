Today’s Wordle Answer #303: Hints for Monday, April 18

Now that we are past day 300, those Wordle streaks are definitely something to hold some pride in. Guessing every word has only made our brains sharper, but for some, we need a bit more of a push in the right direction. Here are hints and the answer today for Wordle 303 (Monday, April 18).

Hints for Wordle April 18

Here are some hints to point you in the right direction for today’s answer:

This word starts with a consonant digraph (example: “FL”).

This word contains 2 vowels in succession.

This word is a noun.

This word can be defined as having flashiness, being stylish, or being skilled at something.

For Redditors: This word is used to discern specific topics within a Subreddit.

This word is a homophone of another word.

Hopefully, these hints can point you in the right direction without outright giving the solution away.

Today’s Wordle 303 Answer

For those who still cannot get the word for Day 303, you can see what the word is below.

The answer to the April 18 Wordle is FLAIR.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word guessing game available on the New York Times’ website. You have six tries to guess the word of the day. Each word must contain 5 letters. No more, no less.

Upon guessing your words, the game will determine how close you are to finding the actual word by ruling out the correct letters. A letter in a green box indicates that you have guessed the right letter in the right spot. A letter in a yellow box means that you got the right letter, but it is in the wrong position for the correct word. A grey box means the letter does not exist in the daily word.

You also cannot put random gibberish into the boxes to rule out correct and incorrect letter positioning. Each word put into these sections has to actually exist.

You can play Wordle now on any web browser whether you’re on a PC or smartphone.