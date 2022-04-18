Today’s Wordle Answer #304: Hints for Tuesday, April 19

Wordle #304 is available today, Tuesday, April 19, and many people are finding themselves stumped when trying to guess today’s word. If you need help with today’s Wordle, then you’ve come to the right place. Today’s word isn’t an uncommon one, but it can be tough to guess due to its strange combination of letters. If you’re trying to save your streak, then we’ve got your back with hints, tips, and the answer for Wordle 304 on Tuesday, April 19.

Hints for Wordle 304

Here are some hints for the April 19 Wordle.

There are no double letters in this word.

This word contains 2 vowels.

This word begins with the letter F.

This word describes an entrance hall.

If you still cannot guess today’s word with the hints listed above, then don’t fret. Keep reading on for the answer to today’s Wordle.

April 19 Wordle Answer

If you still need some help figuring out today’s word, then you don’t need to look any further. Scroll down below the image to discover the solution to Wordle 304.

The answer to the April 19 Wordle is FOYER.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word game created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who wanted to create a game for his wife. He released it for free online, and the game took off in a flash from there. It was acquired by the New York Times shortly after its release, but the game remains free to play for everyone.

The game tasks players with guessing a random five-letter word every day. This sounds simple on paper, but you only have six attempts before you’re locked out for the day. The game does give you some help though, but not a lot.

If a letter in one of your guesses turns green, then it’s correct. If a letter turns yellow, then it’s in the word, but it goes in another spot. If a letter turns gray, then it’s flat-out wrong and doesn’t belong in the word at all.

That’s all the help you’ll get from Wordle when trying to guess the word of the day, so many people look up additional assistance online. There’s no shame in doing so, especially when there’s a long-running streak at stake. If you find yourself needing help in the future, remember to check Attack of the Fanboy for all the best Wordle tips, hints, and solutions.

Wordle is available to play now for free in any web browser.