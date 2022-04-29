Today’s Wordle Answer #315: Hints for Saturday, April 30

Another day, another wordle. Now that we are at the tail end of April, there are somehow more than 300 words containing five letters in them. Don’t fret, if your vocabulary is starting to wear thin from thinking of all possible words fitting that criteria, we have you covered. Here is some hints and today’s answer for Wordle 315 (Saturday, April 30, 2022). The word will be revealed below if you don’t want to outright spoil yourself.

Hints for Wordle April 30

Here are some hints to help you with today’s Wordle:

The word contains two consonant digraphs (i.e. “TR”)

The word contains one vowel.

The vowel is in the middle of the word.

This word is a noun and a verb.

Sesame Street fans: Oscar the Grouch lives in this.

Today’s Wordle 315 Answer

If today’s hints did not suffice, the answer for today is listed below.

The answer to the April 30 Wordle is TRASH.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a word guessing game where you have six attempts to guess the correct word of the day. When you enter the first word, you are given some clues by deduction. You’re given three colors of boxes to highlight each letter of the word you guessed.

Green indicates the letter exists in the daily word and it’s in the correct position.

indicates the letter exists in the daily word and it’s in the correct position. A yellow box means you guessed the correct letter, but it is not in the correct position relative to the actual answer.

box means you guessed the correct letter, but it is not in the correct position relative to the actual answer. A grey box means that letter does not exist in the word.

For example, my first word entered is POWER. All but the letter “P” are grey, meaning that the letter P exists in the word of the day. It’s just not in the right position. Now, I enter the next word, SCALP. This means I once again did not guess the correct positioning of the letter “P” but I did guess the S.

My next word, SPINY, now gave me three green letters, indicated as S, P, and N. With a good amount of letters ruled out, I guessed SPUNK and got it correct! The trick is to create words with letters not previously used in your last. It helps rule out what the actual word is.

You can play Wordle for free now on a mobile device or on a PC via the New York Times’ website.