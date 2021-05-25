Update 1.15 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On PS4 the version number is update 1.15, although officially Ubisoft names it patch 4.0.0. This patch should be available now on all platforms in the early morning of May 25th, 2021.

The download size is quite large as it’s 23 GB in size for PC, PS4 and Xbox One! This may be one of the largest updates that have been released for the game so far.

Aside from the usual bug fixes, Ubisoft will add Teammates Progression as well as Teammates Challenges. By doing these challenges you will get to unlock some sweet items and equipment.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 1.15 Patch Notes

New Features

Teammates Progression

With TU 4.0.0, players will be able to progress their AI teammates and unlock new upgrades for them. This will be available to all players once they have unlocked their AI teammates through the onboarding. You will have access to 14 total upgrades through this new progression system, which will provide you with:

Three active unique abilities – one for each AI teammate, Fixit, Vasily, and Fury.

Two active abilities – shared across all teammates.

Nine passive abilities – for more combat efficiency and resilience.

Your squad will use their unique abilities autonomously when the conditions are met. You will have the option to restrict your teammates from using their unique skills, if you wish to do so. This applies to the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege teammates’ abilities as well.

Teammates Challenges

New challenges have been introduced that will grant experience to your AI squad, in addition to exclusive rewards! Unlockable items:

Emblem Gear supplier Ghost armory Ghost squad Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege squad

Facemask Arcturus ghost hood

Gear camo Russian digital

Gear patch Bloody skull Epic handshake Outcast uprising Revive

Glasses Revision Hellfly

Head protection Ops-core Fast helmet-visor

New weapon MDR

Top Telnyashka



For all the details on the AI Teammates Experience, check our dedicated article here.

Community Requests

Added an option to hide AI teammates’ secondary weapon.

Added an option to control the size of your squad – activate and deactivate teammates individually (max number of 3). However, mixing Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege squad members is not allowed.

If one or more AI teammates are equipped with night vision goggles, they will follow Nomad’s lead: lowering or putting them back up when needed.

Added Ghillie hoods to offer full sets of Ghillie suits, these include Arcturus Ghost Hood, Crye Compact Assault Hood, Tree Leaves Ghillie Hood, and Arcturus Warrior Ghillie Hood.

Improved the compatibility of gasmasks in order to be compatible with multiple helmets. These include Avon M50 Gas Mask, Bulldog Gas Mask, Panoramic Gas Mask.

Integrated the fix on the Wolves helmets to have them compatible with the NVG.

Enabled multiple camo colors for Episode 3 Bodark items.

Cosmetic items with customizable colors now have an icon to indicate that.

Default items now include more detailed costumes of Nomad, Fixit, Fury and Vasily in addition to the Bulldog Gas Mask, Team Wendy Exfil Ballistic, and the new Ops-Core FAST Helmet.

Added customization options for the Rainbow Six Siege teammates. The appearance and primary weapon can now be customized. The only non-modifiable options are their body features and their head accessories.

Character Textures Overhaul

This update will also bring adjustments to the following texture:

Retakes and optimizations on eyes and teeth textures and shading.

Tweaks to the sub-surface scattering maps.

Doubled textures size for all character faces and face types.

Global retakes on arms and hands textures plus added legs per gender for injured sequence in Bivouac.

Retakes on hair color selection values.

Various optimization and balancing on memory usage.

New Weapons and Attachments

Weapon/Attachment Type Description MDR ASR Hard-hitting lightweight bullpup | Difficult to control, high range and damages MK18 ASR CQB oriented M4 upper receiver | Shortened for better control in tight spaces MSR SNR Highly accurate lightweight aluminum bolt action | Light and deadly TAVOR | Custom ASR Part of the Custom series | Best in class for handling, packed shots M4A1 | Survival ASR Part of the Survival series | Best in class ROF, demanding recoil M590A1 | Survival STG Part of the Survival series | Highly reliable pump action shotgun, lower rate of fire, greater power Convex Stock Stock Stock Hollowed adjustable stock DD-CB Stock DD-CB stock is also available on other compatible AR-15 type platforms

Store And Shop Content Update

Maria’s Shop Overhaul

Adjustments of the articles’ organization in Maria’s shop (added new tabs and categories) for easier navigation.

New Items In Maria’s Shop

Facemask Crye Compact Assault Ghillie Hood Panoramic Gas Mask

Glasses Pulse’s Glasses

Head Protection Ash’s Cap SWAT Helmet

New Weapon MK18 MSR

Stock Convex Stock

Top SWAT Top

Vest SWAT Vest



Store Overhaul

Improved navigation in the store.

Revisited pricing structure.

Some item names have been reworked for more consistency and realism.

New Bundles In Store (Ghost Coins)

Charlie Tactical Gear Bundle | All items are also available individually Team Wendy EXFIL Ballistic – Covered (new) Skull Balaclava (new) Revision StingerHawk (new) Crye CPC (new) Crye G4 Combat Shirt – Rolled-up (new) Crye G4 Combat Pants (new)

Russian Tactical Gear Bundle | All items are also available individually 6B47 – Covered (new) 6B46 (new) Russian Summer Jacket (new) Russian Summer Pants (new)

Russian Veteran Bundle | All items are also available individually Russian Paratrooper Beret (new) M23 Chest Rig (new) Sleeveless Telnyashka (new)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Police Forces Bundle | All items are also available individually Hibana Jager Thermite IQ (new) Mira (new)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Army Forces Bundle | All items are also available individually Mozzie Twitch Zofia Lion (new) Nokk (new) Valkyrie (new)

Survivor Bundle | All items are also available individually BLACKHAWK Cyane pack Survivor Bandana Survivor Pants A.L.I.C.E. Chest Rig

Head Protection Bundle | All items are also available individually Avon M50 Gas Mask Wolf Mask B Campaign Hat Wrapped Shemagh

Arcturus Warrior Bundle | All items are also available individually Arcturus Warrior Hood (new) Arcturus Warrior Top Arcturus Warrior Pants



New Weapon Skins In Store

Weapon Skins Desert Eagle | Survival M59OA1 | Survival TAVOR | Custom VHSD2 | Survival



Patch Notes

AI

Fixed an issue where enemies could throw grenades while firing their weapons.

Fixed several bases in which the player could be seen and shot at through walls.

AI Teammates

Fixed an issue where AI teammates could kill enemies in breachable buildings from outside with a sync shot.

Fixed an issue where AI teammate’s suppressor removing animation would repeat itself on Paladin 9 SNR and UMP CQC.

Fixed an issue where bandages wouldn’t appear with self-healing on Mozzie figure.

Fixed an issue where main character’s animations wouldn’t play when giving orders to teammates.

Fixed an issue where Rainbow Six Siege teammates wouldn’t deal enough damage to enemies’ vehicles.

Fixed an issue where teammates could lose their abilities after exiting the game.

Fixed an issue where teammate’s name changes wouldn’t apply until they were loaded in game.

Fixed an issue where teammates wouldn’t lower their NVG when equipped with Briggs / Sam Fisher / Prime Sam Fisher costumes.

Fixed several instances of bugs in which the AI teammates could revive you in unrealistic scenarios.

Several improvements to AI teammates movements in the world.

Several improvements to AI teammates responses to orders.

Audio

Fixed an issue where animals sounds were missing.

Fixed an issue where combat music would keep playing after being killed in action.

Performance

Fixed an issue where the game was crashing while processing long sentences when using the narrator accessibility feature.

Fixed an issue where players could experience a crash when loading one of their saves.

Customization

Fixed an issue where hoodie color was changing when color changes were made on pants.

Fixed an issue where L3GP would be floating if equipped with OPS-Core Skullcrusher.

Fixed an issue where Mozzie’s figure would sometimes display a blood stain when the character wasn’t injured.

Fixed an issue where Tactical Dry Top and Silencer Top were not displaying patches.

Fixed an issue where the edges of some patches were cropped on 5.11 Rush 24 Backpack.

Fixed an issue where the headset’s mic appeared on some facemasks when Commissar Coat / Sharpshooter was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the punk haircut was causing a black spot when equipped with some head protections.

Fixed an issue where Wolf Mask A, B, C couldn’t have their color changed.

Fixed an issue where Wolf mask color would change back to default one when changing the color of any other accessories.

Fixed an issue where the Paladin Nine Pants would sometimes display a blood stain when the character isn’t injured.

Various posing corrections causing clipping when main character is handling some weapons.

Improved the compatibility of the gasmasks in order to be able to wear them with multiple helmets.

Integrated the fix on the Wolves helmets to have them compatible with the NVG.

Enabled multiple camo colors for Episode 3 Bodark items.

Fixed several clipping issues on customizable items.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where the crosshair would appear on screen at all times after being KIA while aiming down sights.

Fixed an issue where blood splatters were missing from the game.

Fixed an issue where downed players could sometimes get teleported after revival.

Fixed an issue where enemies could sometimes jump through fences while engaged in a fight.

Fixed an issue on Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One where light flares would sometimes not appear at night.

Fixed an issue where main character’s controls would get stuck after applying sync shot and then switching to grenade.

Fixed an issue where the Panther class cloaking spray would not work in co-op mode.

Fixed an issue where player couldn’t deploy the drone multiple times while sitting in a boat.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t share gas filters during bivouac’s phase.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to pick unused mine/C4 after changing items in the consumable wheel.

Fixed an issue where Recon drone would disappear when players receive a cinematic prompt.

Fixed an issue where Recon drone would get stuck in main character’s hand when another player deploys the bivouac.

Fixed an issue where Strike Designator could disappear from players’ inventories.

Fixed an issue where the item wheel’s Number 9 shortcut wouldn’t function.

Fixed an issue where using cloaking spray right after previous cloaking spray’s buff wouldn’t work and players would be spotted by drones.

Fixed an issue where the White Hot thermal vision would only be available on drone.

Fixed an issue with some NVGs activation’s animation when players were aiming in Over the Shoulder view.

Fixed an issue where 5.11 Flag Bearer Cap Alt couldn’t be found in the open world.

UI

Fixed an issue where players were unable to see various answers during conversation with NPCs.

Fixed an issue where thermal vision effect could be seen on loadout page when exiting photo mode.

Missions

Added a disclaimer explaining that the Gaz event parameter needs to be deactivated to complete certain missions.

Fixed an issue where intel would appear as unread after completing various investigations and missions.

Fixed several missions in which objective markers would appear misplaced.

In An Eye for an A.I. mission, fixed an issue were players would get stuck and couldn’t finish the mission.

In Goliath Guard mission, fixed an issue where players couldn’t finish the mission if Behemoth was killed by an AI teammate.

In Human Trial mission, fixed an issue where the objective wouldn’t update if the Sentinel’s boat was already placed at the end location.

In Patient Zero, fixed an issue were enemies would follow the player after dying.

In Guardian Angel mission, fixed an issue where Cromwell wouldn’t spawn correctly.

In Rosebud mission, fixed an issue where the corpse present inside the house on the beach would disappear when players interact with it.

In Stealth Faction mission, fixed an issue were Ash would use grenade launcher on the truck, resulting in mission failing.

In Home Invasion mission, fixed an issue were the survivor could be found in different places other than the bunker he is supposed to be locked in.

In The Devil We Want mission, fixed an issue where the mission would fail if players knock the HVT.

In Drastic Remedy, fixed a bug in where the Leeway plane wouldn’t collide with objects.

In the Legal Move mission, fixed an issue were players could finish the mission despite destroying the laptop.

In the A Man of Confidence mission, fixed a bug were Sergeant Kent would remain stuck on passenger seat of the truck if an AI teammate killed the truck driver.

PVP

Fixed an issue where enemies would finish the climbing animation if they were killed while climbing the ladder.

Fixed an issue where the grenade symbol wouldn’t appear on the cook grenade widget.

Vehicles

Fixed an issue where headlights and taillights wouldn’t light up on Blaze vehicle.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where ASR extended magazine on MK17 Assault wouldn’t be visible in game.

Fixed an issue where M4/SPAS12/M59 shotgun shells wouldn’t be visible to co-op party.

Fixed an issue where the main character’s costume was obscuring vision when scoping in overhead while in prone state.

Fixed an issue where the main character’s head could be seen when aiming up while prone with L85-C.

Fixed an issue where the main character’s head would obscure vision when using K1A with a digital sight.

Fixed the Underbarrel Shotgun reload time.

Various adjustments on several weapon recoil animations.

Various adjustments on several weapon reload animations.

Various adjustments on several weapon handling animations.

World

Fixed many places in the world in which the main character could get stuck.

Fixed some instances of trees clipping in playable areas.

Fixed several places in which the roads would appear uneven or go through world objects.

Fixed some places in which the player could disappear while investigating intel.

Fixed an issue where the Cave in Small Valley couldn’t be opened.

If you want to know more details about this update, you can visit the official Ubisoft forums. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.