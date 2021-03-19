Update 1.10 has arrived for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. This new patch is set up so you can get ready for the next-gen versions of the game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be released on March 26th, 2021 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. Aside from better visuals, you can also transfer your save data from the previous PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game you may have bought last September.

The update number is 1.10 for the PS4 version and the file size is 1.774GB. It shouldn’t take too long for most people to download the update. You can read the full patch notes of this update posted down below.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 1.10 Patch Notes

save data migration support

bug fixes

If you have done that correctly, you should now have an option that says “Upload Save” in the options menu. PS4 saves work with the PS5 and Xbox One works with the Xbox Series X/S. You are entitled to a free upgrade.

The game is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are out March 26th, 2021. The game will also be out on Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.