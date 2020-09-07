Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – How To Complete The Rooftop Gaps

There are some difficult Park Goals to complete within Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, but most of them at least give you an idea on how to complete them. Some of them are pretty vague though, with one of those being the one found in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Tour level Downtown. Even with the goal cameras, this one can be pretty confusing, so we have put together a guide with just what you need to complete it.

How To Complete The Rooftop Gaps

The Downtown level can be a pretty difficult level in of itself in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, as it has a few Park Goals that can be pretty difficult to pull off. These include some of the new Park Goals for this version, with the most difficult being “Complete the Rooftop Gaps.”

To complete this Park Goal, you have to cross three rooftop gaps, but they are not obvious at all on what you need to do. On top of that, they can be very hard to pull off in general. It doesn’t really matter which order you tackle these three gaps in, but two of them are ones you’re going to want to do together. For the purposes of this guide, we’re going to leave the one standalone gap for last.

When you first start the stage, you want to head down the street you are on and take a left at the intersection. Now you want to take the next left you can, which is a shortcut by a cafe to get to the next street over. Follow this street here while avoiding that rabid taxis that will try to run you over. Eventually, you’ll see a ramp in the form of a truck that you need to ride up and jump across through some glass to reach the rooftops.

Continue to follow this path until you get out on the actual rooftop area and take the nearby ramp up into the above ground pool looking area. Go to the right side as soon as you enter and go up the ramp to build some speed and then go straight for the ramp that should be ahead of you now with an arrow. If you have not done this year, the Secret Tape will also be directly in your path as you make your jump. This jump is easier said than done though, so you’re probably going to need to utilize a Boneless to get some extra air by pressing up twice before letting go of A/X. If you manage to land this jump across the gap, you will get a notification on the screen that you have 1/3 done.

The next ramp we need to utilize is just to the right as you land on this new rooftop, but I do not recommend going straight for it. Instead, I would ride around this rooftop and maybe grind on a few rails to increase your speed and then go for the ramp. This one is going to be different, as you’re making the jump back to ground level here, but you have to do something special. When you make the jump, you have to land directly on the grind rail below and start grinding. Also be careful not to lose balance as that will lose it for you. If you manage to grind the rail directly from the jump off the ramp and make it to the ground after, you should get the notification that you now have 2/3 complete.

Our last one is going to take us right back up to the initial rooftop area again, but this time we’re not going to enter the pool area. Instead, you’re going to turn around and smash through the glass in the greenhouse area and head for the ramp you see going off the roof. You want to take this ramp across and break through the windows, where you will also see a Popcorn Bucket collectible if you haven’t gotten it yet. Like before, you can use the Boneless if you’re struggling to make it across. Once again, you also have to land this jump to get credit for it, which should give you the 3/3. This one you can technically do first, but it’s the easiest of the bunch to do, so it’s usually better to get the others done first so you can restart if you keep failing to get them the first time.

- This article was updated on:September 7th, 2020