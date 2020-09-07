Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – How To Join Online Session

How To Join Online Session

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 offers players a solid single player experience, complete with the full campaigns for the first two games in the series along with new Park Goals and challenges added in for extra longevity. While this can be nice, sometimes you end up craving some real live competition, which has been added to the game via online multiplayer. This has a few different options to it, so we have come up with a game that breaks down how you can access online and what you can do with it.

First, we are going to start with the general online session that will match you up with other random players from around the world. This is done by starting at the main menu and first selecting Multiplayer. On the next screen, you will have two choices to choose from, which are Quick Playlist and Local Multiplayer. Obviously we do not want to pick local play, so go with the first option.

After you select Quick Playlist, you will move to another screen that gives you two options. The default option is for Jams, which is more of a casual online experience for fun. However, those looking for some serious competition will instead want to pick the Competitive option. Just be careful here, as the control scheme to change is a little confusing. The cursor will start hovered over Launch, but you need to move it up and then over to switch between the two options before going back down to Launch to start it.

Once the game finds other players for you through matchmaking, you will get a few seconds on a level before it jumps ahead to the actual level for you to compete between in a number of different play types, such as trying to see who can get to a certain score or highest combo score first.

If by chance someone is trying to invite you and you don’t know how to access them to join their session, you can do that as well by pressing either the back button or touchpad to bring up a menu and go over to invites to pick the one you received and choose to join their session.