The November update for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has been announced, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. This update brings Crash Bandicoot content into the fray, adding all-new Create-a-Skater items centered around Crash, Coco, and the new Quantum masks in celebration of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Other new Create-a-Skater content has also been added with this patch, including fan-created decks. There are also new challenges available to give dedicated players new chances to earn plenty of XP and cash. Here’s everything new with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 November update.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 November Update Patch Notes

Shred with Each Skater in Solo Tours You can now replay Tours with individual skaters. Goals and Medals are reset. Current Tours mode moved to “Crew Tours.”

World Collide – Crash Bandicoot Create-a-Skater Items Now Available Added new Create-a-Skater items centered around Crash, Coco, and Quantum masks. One new board Several new shirts and hats

The Birdman Pack – Support the Skatepark Project with Classic and New Decks Added 10 new decks created in collaboration with The Skatepark Project. Five decks that are new to the franchise. Mixture of Birdhouse and Powell-Peralta decks along with one specifically created for The Skatepark Project. Only available for a limited time.

Fan-Created Decks Round Out New Create-a-Skater Content Added three fan-created decks designed by contest winners.

Challenge and Tuning Updates Added over 100 new Challenges across 10 new Challenge Sets New Challenges throughout Solo Tours, Multiplayer, Classic Park, Create-a-Park, and more. Jams and Competitive Multiplayer modes will now better randomize Parks and Scores.



This update will begin rolling out across all platforms on November 6 at 8 AM PT. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Activision blog.

- This article was updated on:November 6th, 2020