The November update for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has been announced, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. This update brings Crash Bandicoot content into the fray, adding all-new Create-a-Skater items centered around Crash, Coco, and the new Quantum masks in celebration of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Other new Create-a-Skater content has also been added with this patch, including fan-created decks. There are also new challenges available to give dedicated players new chances to earn plenty of XP and cash. Here’s everything new with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 November update.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 November Update Patch Notes
- Shred with Each Skater in Solo Tours
- You can now replay Tours with individual skaters.
- Goals and Medals are reset.
- Current Tours mode moved to “Crew Tours.”
- World Collide – Crash Bandicoot Create-a-Skater Items Now Available
- Added new Create-a-Skater items centered around Crash, Coco, and Quantum masks.
- One new board
- Several new shirts and hats
- The Birdman Pack – Support the Skatepark Project with Classic and New Decks
- Added 10 new decks created in collaboration with The Skatepark Project.
- Five decks that are new to the franchise.
- Mixture of Birdhouse and Powell-Peralta decks along with one specifically created for The Skatepark Project.
- Only available for a limited time.
- Fan-Created Decks Round Out New Create-a-Skater Content
- Added three fan-created decks designed by contest winners.
- Challenge and Tuning Updates
- Added over 100 new Challenges across 10 new Challenge Sets
- New Challenges throughout Solo Tours, Multiplayer, Classic Park, Create-a-Park, and more.
- Jams and Competitive Multiplayer modes will now better randomize Parks and Scores.
This update will begin rolling out across all platforms on November 6 at 8 AM PT. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Activision blog.
