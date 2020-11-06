Game Guides

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 November Update Patch Notes

THPS gets a crossover with Crash Bandicoot.

November 5th, 2020 by Diego Perez

Tony-Hawks-Pro-Skater

The November update for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has been announced, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. This update brings Crash Bandicoot content into the fray, adding all-new Create-a-Skater items centered around Crash, Coco, and the new Quantum masks in celebration of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Other new Create-a-Skater content has also been added with this patch, including fan-created decks. There are also new challenges available to give dedicated players new chances to earn plenty of XP and cash. Here’s everything new with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 November update.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 November Update Patch Notes

  • Shred with Each Skater in Solo Tours
    • You can now replay Tours with individual skaters.
    • Goals and Medals are reset.
    • Current Tours mode moved to “Crew Tours.”
  • World Collide – Crash Bandicoot Create-a-Skater Items Now Available
    • Added new Create-a-Skater items centered around Crash, Coco, and Quantum masks.
      • One new board
      • Several new shirts and hats
  • The Birdman Pack – Support the Skatepark Project with Classic and New Decks
    • Added 10 new decks created in collaboration with The Skatepark Project.
      • Five decks that are new to the franchise.
      • Mixture of Birdhouse and Powell-Peralta decks along with one specifically created for The Skatepark Project.
      • Only available for a limited time.
  • Fan-Created Decks Round Out New Create-a-Skater Content
    • Added three fan-created decks designed by contest winners.
  • Challenge and Tuning Updates
    • Added over 100 new Challenges across 10 new Challenge Sets
      • New Challenges throughout Solo Tours, Multiplayer, Classic Park, Create-a-Park, and more.
      • Jams and Competitive Multiplayer modes will now better randomize Parks and Scores.

This update will begin rolling out across all platforms on November 6 at 8 AM PT. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Activision blog.

- This article was updated on:November 6th, 2020

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
PlayStation 5: Everything We Know – PS5 Release Date, Price, Rumors, Unreal Engine 5, and More
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2020
Attack of the Fanboy
Fortnite Skins List — All Outfits in Fortnite
Attack of the Fanboy