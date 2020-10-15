Torchlight III – How To Play With Friends

Torchlight III may have seemed like it may never come, but it finally arrived this week after years of being in development hell. The action RPG can be fully experienced in single player, but where’s the fun in that? While the single player is still fun, jumping on with your friends just makes everything better. Knowing how to actually do this might be a little tricky at first and this guide will explain what you need to do.

How To Play With Friends

Playing with friends in Torchlight III is a two step process that you have to complete if you want to have them join your adventure. To start, make sure that you are friends with that person on the respective platform you are playing on, whether it’s PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

Once you have that complete, fire up the game and select the multiplayer option. If this is your first time choosing multiplayer, you will have some character creation stuff and more you have to do before you can actually add a friend to your group in the game.

Once you get full control and can pause the game, do so to bring up the in-game menu. This will default to the Inventory, which can be done by pressing pause on a controller or I on a keyboard. At this point, you want to press RB/R1 twice to move over to the Social tab, or just click the tab on PC.

Once you are at the Social tab, you will have a new menu open that you can navigate between tabs by pressing RT/R2 or clicking on PC. This will default to your Party first, but the next tab over will then show your Friends. The third tab over will show Nearby, which allows you to invite random players in the hub area to your party if you want as well.